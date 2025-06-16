From Broke to $300M: How He Built the Fastest Growing Digital Asset Firm in the World | Ep3 with Jake Claver

Jake Claver, after starting with nothing and betting big on digital assets during COVID, turned his financial instincts and crypto foresight into a booming $300M+ advisory firm in under a year. Now one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the world, Jake is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation, giving ultra-high-net-worth families a roadmap to preserve—and protect—their wealth for generations.Jake Claver shares how he built his business from a personal need for trustworthy digital asset guidance, what he learned from watching a client lose $30 million, and why legacy planning, ethics documents, and mission-driven governance are the new cornerstones of modern wealth.Key Discussion Points:How Jake turned a post-COVID market play into a multi-million dollar crypto portfolioWhy most traditional wealth managers don’t understand digital assets—and what that means for investorsThe biggest red flags in digital asset management and how to avoid themWhat every Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3 family office needs to future-proof their wealthThe Rockefeller playbook: legacy planning that lasts beyond three generationsWhy high-net-worth individuals are moving from real estate into cryptoHow to merge TradFi safety with DeFi upsideThe most common (and devastating) mistakes people make in crypto todayTakeaways:If you're not thinking about legacy, you're building on sandCrypto wealth requires more than returns—it demands protectionFamily charters and ethical frameworks are just as critical as tax structuresThe future of wealth is hybrid: institutional-grade custody meets decentralized flexibilityProfessional guidance in digital assets isn’t optional—it’s survivalClosing Thoughts:Jake Claver isn’t just managing portfolios—he’s redefining how we think about wealth, legacy, and security in the digital age. In a world of volatility and misinformation, his approach proves that with the right structure, strategy, and values, crypto wealth can be built to last. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.