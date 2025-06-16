This Startup Built a Digital Bodyguard Against Quantum AI—And It Fits in 150MB
Patrick Hearn and Eric Dresdale discussed how their company, Entrokey Labs, is redefining cybersecurity for governments, banks, healthcare systems, artists, and more—without requiring a single change to existing infrastructure.From cosmic radiation to AI-trained entropy, they explain how this lightweight technology delivers seamless, scalable protection—and why now is the moment to take digital security seriously.Key Discussion Points:How quantum and AI threats are quietly destabilizing global systemsWhat makes entropy the backbone of encryption—and how to protect itWhy most organizations are vulnerable without even knowing itThe breakthrough that led to a 150MB quantum-proof software packageWhy they reject the myth that upgrading to quantum-resistant systems must be expensiveHow AI is now being used to exploit weak keys—and how Entrokey flips the scriptThe importance of trustless security in data centers, healthcare, finance, and even live eventsWhy modern cybersecurity must evolve at the speed of threatTakeaways:Security is no longer just technical—it’s existentialAI will find weak keys if you don’t build systems to prevent itQuantum resistance is not a luxury—it’s a necessityScalable cybersecurity doesn’t have to be costly or complexProtecting identity means protecting lives, not just dataClosing Thoughts:Patrick Hearn and Eric Dresdale are on a mission to secure the future—one random number at a time. By building a lightweight, software-only shield against the world’s most powerful threats, Entrokey Labs is proving that true cybersecurity isn’t about fear—it’s about preparation, innovation, and scale. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
From Broke to $300M: How He Built the Fastest Growing Digital Asset Firm in the World | Ep3 with Jake Claver
Jake Claver, after starting with nothing and betting big on digital assets during COVID, turned his financial instincts and crypto foresight into a booming $300M+ advisory firm in under a year. Now one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the world, Jake is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation, giving ultra-high-net-worth families a roadmap to preserve—and protect—their wealth for generations.Jake Claver shares how he built his business from a personal need for trustworthy digital asset guidance, what he learned from watching a client lose $30 million, and why legacy planning, ethics documents, and mission-driven governance are the new cornerstones of modern wealth.Key Discussion Points:How Jake turned a post-COVID market play into a multi-million dollar crypto portfolioWhy most traditional wealth managers don’t understand digital assets—and what that means for investorsThe biggest red flags in digital asset management and how to avoid themWhat every Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3 family office needs to future-proof their wealthThe Rockefeller playbook: legacy planning that lasts beyond three generationsWhy high-net-worth individuals are moving from real estate into cryptoHow to merge TradFi safety with DeFi upsideThe most common (and devastating) mistakes people make in crypto todayTakeaways:If you're not thinking about legacy, you're building on sandCrypto wealth requires more than returns—it demands protectionFamily charters and ethical frameworks are just as critical as tax structuresThe future of wealth is hybrid: institutional-grade custody meets decentralized flexibilityProfessional guidance in digital assets isn’t optional—it’s survivalClosing Thoughts:Jake Claver isn’t just managing portfolios—he’s redefining how we think about wealth, legacy, and security in the digital age. In a world of volatility and misinformation, his approach proves that with the right structure, strategy, and values, crypto wealth can be built to last. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Consultant of the Future: How AI, Speed, and Bold Thinking Are Disrupting a $200B Industry | Ep 2 with Jordan Sallander Founder of IT Select
Jordan Sallander, After years working inside tech giants like Apple and Dell, saw a broken system—bloated, slow, and stuck in outdated ways of making IT decisions. Instead of writing reports, he built a company that delivers results. In this episode, Jordan unpacks how IT Select is transforming the consulting industry using speed, automation, and proprietary AI models to save time, money, and sanity.Key Discussion Points:How working at Apple and Dell revealed the inefficiencies of traditional IT buyingWhy slow evaluation cycles are costing companies millionsThe difference between real consulting and binder-pushingHow IT Select reduces 90-day evaluations down to 9 daysBuilding a proprietary AI model to future-proof enterprise tech stacksWhy speed is the new currency for decision-makersWhat makes IT Select different from every other consultancyThe trap of “analysis paralysis” in corporate tech decisionsTakeaways:Efficiency beats complexity—especially when powered by dataAI isn’t the future of consulting, it’s the presentFast, confident decisions are the edge every company needsBeing lean, focused, and human-centric can outpace any legacy firmClosing Thoughts:Jordan Sallander is building more than a consultancy—he’s creating a new standard for how companies buy and implement technology. By ditching the fluff and embracing automation, he's giving decision-makers what they actually need: clarity, confidence, and speed in a world that moves too fast to wait. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Peter Ferrari’s Bold Plan to Disrupt the Food Industry | Ep 1 with Peter Ferrari Founder of Jaka Sugar
We sit down with Peter Ferrari, founder and CEO of Jaka Sugar, a wellness-driven startup on a mission to reinvent one of the most misunderstood ingredients in our food system: sugar. After a successful career in real estate development, Peter made a radical pivot into the highly competitive health food industry to introduce Americans to a rare sugar called allulose—an FDA-approved, zero-glycemic alternative that tastes and behaves like real sugar.Peter opens up about the childhood trauma that sparked his obsession with health, the personal transformation that led to his wellness journey, and the surprising chain of events that introduced him to allulose. He explains why most sugar substitutes fail the taste test, how Japan quietly embraced this ingredient years ago, and what it takes to build a premium food brand from scratch—backed by VaynerMedia and fueled by purpose.We cover:Why Peter left real estate to start a sugar companyThe science behind allulose—and why it matters for your healthHow taste, branding, and trust make or break wellness productsWhat the “Pepsi Challenge” taught him about market perceptionLessons from launching a DTC brand with world-class assetsWhy the current food movement is the biggest opportunity for wellness brandsIf you're a health-conscious consumer, founder, or investor curious about the future of food and functional wellness, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Perceived Reality dives beneath the surface of today's biggest stories, conversations, and cultural shifts—challenging what we think we know and revealing the deeper truths shaping our world. Hosted by media strategist and commentator Nadja Atwal, each episode brings thought-provoking interviews with global leaders, creators, and changemakers redefining how we see business, tech, and society.Part of the Fintech.TV podcast network, Perceived Reality delivers compelling insights at the intersection of influence, innovation, and impact—streamed from global financial hubs and aired to millions. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.