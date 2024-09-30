ClutterBug - Organize, Clean and Transform your Home & Life

Want to be great at something?! You have to be CRAPPY at it first! | Clutterbug Podcast # 245

Sometimes to be really great at something, you have to give yourself permission to suck. A perfectionist mindset often gets in the way of progress and success. In today's podcast, I'm sharing real-life examples of how to embrace doing things "shitty". You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/ #clutterbug #podcast #motivation