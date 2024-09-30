Powered by RND
ClutterBug - Organize, Clean and Transform your Home & Life

Clutterbug
Are you ready to take control of your home and your life? You are in the right place! Clutterbug shares home organizing tips, tricks and advice to help you kick...
  • Is it Adult ADHD or Overwhelm? | Clutterbug Podcast # 249
    Have you ever wondered if your struggles with organization, time management, or procrastination might be something more? Five years ago, I discovered that my challenges weren’t about discipline—they were symptoms of ADHD. Today, I’m joined by Kristen Carder, host of the I Have ADHD podcast and creator of the Focused coaching program. Together, we’ll explore why adult ADHD—especially in women—is often misdiagnosed, how to identify it, and practical strategies to live a fulfilling life. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed or questioning if ADHD could be a factor, this episode offers clarity and hope.   Learn more about Kristen here: https://ihaveadhd.com/ Listen to Kristen's Podcast here: https://ihaveadhd.com/podcast/ Sign up for Kristen's Focused program here: https://ihaveadhd.com/focused/?internal-link Check out Kristen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ihaveadhdpodcast Check out Kristen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/i.have.adhd.podcast/ Check out Kristen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@I.have.adhd.podcast   #adultadhd #adhd #doyouhaveadhd     You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/   #clutterbug #podcast #Organize
    --------  
    55:14
  • Embrace the Lazy Genius Way with Kendra Adachi | Clutterbug Podcast # 248
    In today’s episode, we’re joined by one of my favorite authors, Kendra Adachi, the genius behind The Lazy Genius Way. Her book has been a game-changer for me, showing that embracing imperfection and taking shortcuts can be the key to a happier, more productive life. Kendra shares her down-to-earth tips for ditching perfectionism and finding joy in the “lazy” moments. We’ll explore how adopting her relaxed yet intentional approach can help you get more done and feel good about it! Ready to meet Kendra and dive into the Lazy Genius way? Learn more about The Lazy Genius Collective Here: https://www.thelazygeniuscollective.com/   Find Kendra on Social Media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelazygeniuscollective Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelazygenius/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KendraTheLazyGenius     You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/   #clutterbug #podcast #Organize
    --------  
    40:46
  • Simple Steps to an Organized Home with Shira Gill | Clutterbug Podcast # 247
    Looking for quick and simple ways to declutter and organize your home?  In this episode, I chat with Shira Gill, an expert in home organization, who shares real-life organizing tips you can try today to get the ball rolling. Shira offers straightforward systems and ideas that can make a big impact and help you be the gatekeeper of your home. From practical organizing solutions to small changes that make a big difference, this conversation is packed with actionable steps you can take now to enjoy a more organized space.  Visit Shira Gill's website to learn here: https://shiragill.com/ Pre-order Shira Gill's Book here: https://shiragill.com/books/     You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/   #clutterbug #podcast #Organize
    --------  
    39:05
  • How to Make New Friends with Dr. Marisa Franco | Clutterbug Podcast # 246
    Are your friendships more important than your relationship with your significant other?! In this episode, I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Marisa Franco, a psychologist and expert on friendships. Dr. Franco shares helpful and eye-opening advice on building stronger connections in our lives. We dive into practical tips for making friends as adults, nurturing the friendships we already have, and creating a real sense of community. Whether you're looking to meet new people or deepen your current friendships, Dr. Franco offers guidance to make it feel easier and more meaningful.   Learn more about Dr. Marisa Franco here: https://drmarisagfranco.com/ Order her book Platonic here: https://drmarisagfranco.com/platonic-the-book/     You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/   #clutterbug #podcast #friendships
    --------  
    42:06
  • Want to be great at something?! You have to be CRAPPY at it first! | Clutterbug Podcast # 245
    Sometimes to be really great at something, you have to give yourself permission to suck. A perfectionist mindset often gets in the way of progress and success. In today's podcast, I'm sharing real-life examples of how to embrace doing things "shitty".      You can find more Clutterbug content here: Website: http://www.clutterbug.me YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@clutterbug TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clutterbug_me Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clutterbug_me/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Clutterbug.Me/   #clutterbug #podcast #motivation
    --------  
    30:25

About ClutterBug - Organize, Clean and Transform your Home & Life

Are you ready to take control of your home and your life? You are in the right place! Clutterbug shares home organizing tips, tricks and advice to help you kick clutter to the curb for good. This podcast is pure motivation and inspiration, with simple and real-life tips for improving your home and transforming your entire life. Cas provides her expertise as the host of HGTV’s Hot Mess House, through her YouTube channel Clutterbug, and in her best-selling books. Join Cas‘ top top-rated podcast to show you how to get rid of clutter, learn how to organize your home and simplify your life! Learn all about the Clutterbug™ Organizing styles @ http://clutterbug.com #Productivity #Motivation #ADHD
