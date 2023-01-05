You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how.
Mel is in a category all her own. As one of the most widely booked and followed podcast hosts and ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 64
How to Make Hard Choices: Practical Tips for When Sh*t Gets Real
Oh…sometimes life is a real doozy.You make all these plans, and boom. You step right into a pile of you-know-what. And then you realize that pile was there all along—you just missed it.Which brings us to the topic of today’s episode: making hard decisions and moving on from hard relationships.How do you move forward when… You feel so torn about what to do.You don’t trust yourself.You’re scared to make the wrong decision.What’s best for you will impact the people you love.How do you decide your next big move when everything you worked for evaporates before your eyes? How do you stop thinking about your ex, especially when you might bump into them at any moment?I’ll tell you how.Pull up a seat and join me because you are going to love the listener, Katrina, who I’m coaching today. Her question was, "Should I stay or should I go?"By the end of this episode, you’ll not only have the answer to whatever question YOU are grappling with, but you'll also have so many decision-making tools in your back pocket that you’re going to need more pockets.Today, you’re getting strategies to help youLive your life with no regrets.Keep your cool when you see your ex.Bounce back after rejection.Stop feeling guilty about following your dreams.Make courageous decisions.The biggest takeaway? Knowing the difference between what’s right for you and the fear that’s keeping you from itWhen something is right, even if it’s scary as hell to go for it, you’ll only ever regret not having tried.Xo MelPS - If you’re looking to ditch your insecurities for a powerful way to launch forward on your dreams, I’ve got just the thing for you. Sign up for my FREE Take Control mini course here. In this episode, you’ll learn: 2:20: Ever been dumped? Then you’ll relate to what Katrina is going through.4:00: The kind of decisions that change your life don’t happen in your brain.6:30: When you have a big decision to make, ask yourself this question.8:15: Holding yourself back because you feel guilty? Listen to this.11:00: The single biggest quality you want in any partner? It’s always this.14:00: There are always red flags before a breakup, whether you saw them or not.16:15: You deserve nothing less than these qualities from your partner.19:00: Try role playing with a friend to help you get the closure you crave.23:45: Use this strategy to help you make a weighty decision.27:40: Takeaway #1: Stop running away. Think of it this way instead.30:15: Takeaway #2: If you want closure, you have to do these two things.30:30: Takeaway #3: If you’re going to hold yourself back, own it. Don’t blame others.31:00: Takeaway #4: You’re making it much harder in your head.32:00: Takeaway #5: As soon as somebody doesn’t want you, they’re not your person.33:30: Takeaway #6: Please stop doing this after a breakup.35:00: Takeaway #7: If it’s not love, it’s a lesson.35:30: Takeaway #8: Don’t be caught off guard by preparing ahead of time.37:00: Takeaway #9: You don’t need someone else to feel complete.38:00: Takeaway #10: Don’t let your fears hold you back. Disclaimer
5/4/2023
41:54
Are You an “Over” or “Under” Functioner? A Hilarious and Helpful Guide to YOUR Stress Style
At some point, the you-know-what is going to hit the fan.And it happened to me the other morning when I was driving my husband to his colonoscopy.This is the first episode without a video version because I recorded it from my iPhone after dropping my husband off at the hospital.I promised to take you into my life; I just didn't expect it to be as a stressful situation was unfolding in real time.When it comes to dealing with stress, best-selling psychotherapist and researcher Harriet Lerner says that being an underfunctioner or an overfunctioner is your patterned response to dealing with the alarm in your body.It probably doesn’t surprise you that I am what researchers call an "Overfunctioner." My husband, Chris, is an "Underfunctioner," especially on those days when he’s on the way to a medical procedure.And learning the way YOU react to stress is a game-changer for your relationships.An overfunctioner like me allows the alarm in my body to take over in stressful situations, becoming triggered and anxious.And the only way to calm the alarm is to bark orders, manage the phone calls, organize the activities, make the appointments, plan the meals, and take on all the responsibilities because it gives me a sense of control.It may be my superpower, but it also makes me a royal pain in the a$$ and takes away the chance for Chris to feel empowered.The way Chris deals with stress is more chill and very methodical, which frustrates the hell out of me.Listen today as we work through these two different ways of dealing with a stressful family situation so that you can understand your own approach better and, more importantly, how to ask for what you need from others before you drive them nuts.And if you’re ready to take the next right step to live your life with more confidence and no regrets, this is your time.Sign up for my exclusive signature course, Launch with Mel Robbins. It’s available for registration only through May 4, so grab your spot today!Learn all the exciting details and sign up here!Xo Mel In this episode, you’ll learn: 3:00: Let me set the scene for you before everything started blowing up.4:30: Here’s how I set myself up to fail the night before.7:15: Then life kicks in big time and cue the mom guilt flood gates.10:40: Here’s what overfunctioning stress looks like in real life. Can you relate?14:30: If you don’t catch yourself in this state, your relationships pay the price.23:00: Chris nails the good, the bad, and the ugly side of overfunctioning.24:15: I thank Harriet Lerner for her research that helps me understand myself.26:30: Here’s how my anxiety sees my husband’s “underfunctioning” response to stress.28:30: And this is how Chris sees my “overfunctioning” response.32:00: Have a partner who handles stress differently? Here’s how to support each other.38:00: Chris explains what happens in HIS brain and body when he’s stressed.42:30: Holy mackerel, I just realized I never stopped to do this in my stress episode.46:00: This is a tool our couple’s therapist gave us that really helps us to see each other. Disclaimer
5/1/2023
50:24
You’ve Got Money All Wrong: A Step by Step Guide to Living a Rich Life
You can be rich.(Don’t roll your eyes at me; I’m serious.)This is not what you think.This episode today is so digestible. So counterintuitive. One of the most enlightening conversations I’ve had with anybody. If I had a nickel for every epiphany I had during this episode, I’d be rich.Most of us have been thinking about money all wrong.It turns out that the amount of money you have in the bank (or don’t have in the bank) is only a small part of your relationship with money.I didn’t realize this until I got to sit down with the incredible Ramit Sethi.He’s a NYT best-selling author and finance advisor with a brand new, top-ranked Netflix series called How to Be Rich, where he coaches real people about how to take control of their financial lives.He says you’ve been thinking about money all wrong. This is one of my favorite conversations ever.It changed the way I think about money.If you were told that you need to create a budget and stick to it, Ramit calls BS.Instead, you’ll learn about your money dials, the only four numbers that matter, the 85% Rule, why the 10 Year Bucket List is so important, the one thing you should NEVER say about yourself, and best of all, what it means to live a Rich Life.Today’s episode is going to change the way you SEE money, because when you see it differently, you’ll treat it differently.If you’re feeling crushed by debt, you’re trying to save for a new home, you can’t stop spending, or you’re constantly getting into arguments with your partner over money issues, you need to hear this episode today.You have to learn to feel confident around money, and Ramit has the practical tools and resources to teach you how.And if you’re looking for another zero-cost resource to help you change your mindset around finances, I’ve got just the thing.Sign up for my free training called Take Control with Mel Robbins. You’ll be joining a quarter million other students who’ve signed up already and you’ll get 3 incredible video trainings plus a 21-page workbook that will help you get the clarity you’re looking for to change the direction of your life. All you have to do is sign up here. Xo Mel In this episode, you’ll learn: 6:05: Just like me, Ramit has his own story of big-time money loss. 11:20: Assignment #1: Think back to your 20’s and ask yourself this question. 12:45: How do your childhood influences impact your beliefs around money?19:30: This is a truth bomb about money that you need to hear. 20:15: If you want to live a rich life, you need to do two things.22:30: My favorite thing to spend money on might seem ridiculous.24:45: Wondering what most people love to spend money on? 30:00: Why is it important to come up with a fun vision around money?33:30: How do you define your “rich life”?34:30: What is a rich life for someone living in debt?37:45: I think everyone listening needs to do this fun activity.40:30: Especially if life is hard right now, THIS is what you have to do..45:30: Here’s how you step your way closer to your rich life.47:00: How can you feel in control of something if you don’t understand the details?48:30: The four numbers everyone should know to stop feeling overwhelmed by money.56:00: NEVER say this about yourself because it will create your reality.59:00: We have a bad relationship with money in this country.50:00: Use this tool to figure out how long it will pay off your debt.1:06:30: The two areas most people spend too much money on.1:10:00: Ramit lays down the bottom line about changing your mindset around money. 1:13:00: Here’s your new money mantra to play on repeat. Disclaimer
4/27/2023
1:17:32
Incredible Research From Harvard: 4 Simple Tools to Conquer Your Fear
A few years ago, I found this study from Harvard, and it changed my life.It's research about performance and feeling nervous, with a simple reframing method that you can use to never let fear stop you again.I’ve been using this technique with my five second rule for years, and the first way I applied it was to get control of my nerves and fear of public speaking.I’m going to teach you this new method in a super cool way... by taking you on the road, on stage, and behind the scenes with me as I deliver a keynote address to 3,000 people at the convention center in Dallas.I’ve been wanting to bring you on the road with me for awhile, and this topic allowed me to record this episode live in multiple locations while all kinds of things were unfolding.There’s even an impromptu guest appearance from Michelle Poler, whose entire speaking career is about teaching people how to face their fears.This Harvard-backed technique is so cool because it leverages your body chemistry, physiology, and neural pathways to your advantage.The #1 fear most people have is public speaking, but this technique will help you with absolutely everything, whether it’s speaking up at work, giving an incredible presentation, not choking when you deliver the toast at your best friend’s wedding, performing better on tests, or even running better.Stop letting fear hold you back. Use science not only to reframe your fears into excitement but to conquer them once and for all.And one more thing. My free, brand new, research-backed training called "Take Control with Mel Robbins" is live and waiting for you. Get 3 incredible video trainings plus a 21-page workbook, and all you have to do is sign up here.Already a quarter of a million students are taking the course for free.I’m just waiting for you!Xo Mel In this episode, you’ll learn: 5:00: I’m always asked how I got into public speaking. Here’s the story.10:15: The question YOU need to ask when someone asks how much you charge.12:15: One of THE best tools to calm your nerves is not meditation (for me), but this.13:30: This is my favorite quote from Charlie Bird Parker.15:15: The wardrobe failure that may have rivaled Janet Jackson’s.16:30: Failure sucks, but the Pratfall Effect says failure can work for you. 19:00: I was so excited to meet this speaker and bestselling author from Venezuela.21:45: Best journal starter question ever: Are you alive but not living?24:30: Feeling like you never have time? You’re not going to believe this advice.28:15: Turns out modeling nude is actually a really profound experience. 29:00: Fear might indicate danger OR it might indicate growth. Pay attention.30:00: How can you tell the difference between true intuition and limiting fear?32:30: How do you get over your fear of public speaking?34:00: Feeling imposter syndrome? You’re not alone. Here’s what you need.40:15: Come on stage with me at the Dallas Convention Center.40:40: I’m going to face my biggest fear next year for Oakley’s 18th birthday.42:00: When you do something that scares the pants off you, remember this.44:30: Tool #3 is based on research from Harvard - here’s what you tell yourself.50:00: You don’t feel butterflies when you’re nervous because you’re going to screw up. Disclaimer
4/24/2023
53:42
Take Control of Your Mindset: Master Your Mental Habits for a Happier Life
In this episode, you’re learning a simple but powerful way to take control of your mindset. You need to get serious about your mindset. The way you think and talk to yourself has serious consequences.Your thoughts become your beliefs.Your beliefs turn into actions.Your actions become habits.And your habits determine who you are and what you achieve in life, or not.That’s why you need a Mindset Reset.Imagine if your thoughts were positive, empowering, clear, and encouraging. Imagine if your beliefs inspired the best in you.If you’re tired of listening to a voice that beats you down, fills you with doubt, and argues against your goals and dreams, it’s time to change your thinking.Today, you’ll learn how to do it for yourself and start programming a more positive, empowering, and confident mindset.So pull up a seat as I coach two people through the process.I’m so confident you’re going to be fired up after listening to this episode that I have a free gift to help you take your current mindset to the next level.I have a brand new, free, 3-part training called "Take Control with Mel Robbins."It will provide you with the coaching, structure, and support you need to hit reset, take control, and level up your life.It features 3 brand-new training videos, two hours of research-backed curriculum taught by me, and a 21-page workbook. Plus you’ll be with hundreds of thousands of other students taking the course for free around the world.All at zero cost to you. Why? Because you deserve it, and it’s my way of thanking you for being here with me.You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain. Why not take advantage of this opportunity? I’ll see you in the course!Xo Mel In this episode, you will learn: 5:00: What does your default critical soundtrack sound like in your mind?7:30: Here’s the mantra I want you to start your day with. 9:45: This is one of my easiest and favorite tools for dealing with a critical voice.16:00: This is the #1 hit playlist I want you to put on repeat. 17:30: Drop this word if you want to improve your relationship with others.22:30: Work on the most important relationship of all first.24:15: What if your critics are the voices of your boss, partner, and friends?26:25: This trauma response is very common when you live in a state of anxiety.30:15: Here’s why telling yourself that you love yourself doesn’t work for you.32:00: Yes, your boss may be a douche, but you don’t have to let that ruin you.35:00: Don’t leave today without taking away this message. Disclaimer
You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how.
Mel is in a category all her own. As one of the most widely booked and followed podcast hosts and authors in the world, she’s sought after by the world’s leading brands and medical professionals for her research-backed tools and motivation. And, at the same time, Mel has amassed millions of followers online, with her advice going viral online almost daily.
Her female-led media company produces provocative, life-changing content, with millions of books sold, billions of video views, six #1 audiobooks, and the #1 podcast on Audible. Her work has been translated into 41 languages and has changed the lives of millions of people worldwide.
And despite all that, Mel is one of the most down to earth and relatable people you’ll ever know.
Probably because she learned everything she teaches the hard way: by first screwing up her own life, and out of necessity, discovering the tools and research that transformed her life and got her to where she is today.
In the Mel Robbins Podcast, Mel gets more personal than ever, welcoming you into her life and taking you behind the scenes in real time. Every episode is packed with deeply relatable topics, tactical advice, hilarious screwups, compelling conversations, and the tools and inspiration you need to create a better life.
Tune in and buckle up – your life is about to change. New episodes of The Mel Robbins Podcast drop every Monday and Thursday.
To learn more about Mel, go deeper into every episode, find the resources and research she mentions, or submit a topic or question, check out www.melrobbins.com