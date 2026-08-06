What no one tells you about aging is that it starts long before you feel old.



In fact, the choices you’re making in this moment are shaping how strong, independent, connected, and fulfilled you’ll feel decades from now.



In this hopeful conversation, Mel sits down with MIT longevity expert Dr. Joseph Coughlin, founding director of the MIT AgeLab, for a wake-up call that will change how you plan the rest of your life.



The good news?



Dr. Coughlin says you’re probably going to live longer than you think. But longevity is not just about adding more years to your life. It is about deciding how you want those years to feel – and preparing now so they stay active, meaningful, fun, and fully yours.



Dr. Coughlin is sharing his research-backed framework for a happier, healthier future, one that will show you why you shouldn’t be afraid of getting older if you do the simple things within your control.



You’ll learn exactly what to do to avoid the biggest regrets of people in their 80s, 90s, and 100s, and live life on your terms.



And if someone you love is getting older, this conversation is essential.



Dr. Coughlin is also sharing practical guidance for caregivers and will walk you through the conversation every family needs to have about aging before it’s too late, and exactly what you need to know to help your aging parents.



You’ll learn:



–The science-backed habits that predict how well you’ll age



–3 simple questions that will help you design a vibrant future



–The surprising number that may predict how long you’ll live



–The hidden forces that can quietly steal your strength and independence, and how to fight them



–How to talk to your parents about aging before a crisis hits



–What retirement will really look like, and it’s not what you think



–The 8,000-day framework that will change how you see the rest of your life



–Why getting older can be something to look forward to, not fear



You’ll also hear what happens when Mel tries on AGNES, MIT’s full-body aging suit, and sees the world and the people she loves in a whole new way.



But this isn’t a conversation about decline. It’s about preparation, possibility, and taking back control.



As Dr. Coughlin says, getting older isn’t something to dread. It is a gift of time, and what you do with that time starts now.



For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.



If you liked the episode, check out this one next: This One Study Will Change How You Think About Your Entire Life: The Cornell Legacy Project.



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