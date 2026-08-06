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422 episodes
Organize Your Life & Home: The Simple System That Gives You More Time & Energy with The Home Edit08/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.This conversation will make your home and your life feel lighter and easier in the first 10 minutes.
Clutter is stealing your time, draining your energy, and you are about to learn the fast and simple way to take back your sanity.
Even better news: You do not need to spend an entire weekend to get organized.
You need a simple system that works for your real (and very busy) life.
Today, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the organizing experts behind The Home Edit, are here to help you clear the clutter, take back your space, and make your home feel easier to live in.
They are removing the shame from the entire process.
Clea and Joanna walk Mel through a live, 10-minute clear out of her junk drawer and prove that you can start small, spend zero dollars, and feel an immediate difference.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
-The 4-step method to edit, categorize, contain, and maintain any space
-The 80/20 rule that makes every room or drawer feel organized
-The 3 questions that make it simple to decide what to keep and what to throw out
-The right place to start when your entire home feels overwhelming
-Why you should never start organizing in with your closet
-The one question that stops decision paralysis
-Why your mess keeps coming back
-How to create simple systems your family will follow
-The daily drawer that makes mornings faster and less stressful
This is not an episode about making your home look perfect.
It’s reclaiming your time, your energy, your mental clarity, and your peace.
By the time you finish listening, you’ll know exactly where to begin: one drawer, 10 minutes, and a few simple decisions that will make your life feel so much better.
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.
If you liked the episode, check out this one next: Get Back on Track: 5 Evening Habits to Wake Up Focused, Recharged, and in Control
Connect with Mel:
Order Mel’s product, Pure Genius Protein
Get Mel’s newsletter, packed with tools, coaching, and inspiration.
Get Mel’s #1 bestselling book, The Let Them Theory
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Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes ad-free
Disclaimer
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This might be one of the greatest conversations Mel has ever had on this podcast.
Today, you’re getting an absolute masterclass in motivation from one of the greatest athletes walking this earth: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
If you’ve ever felt self-doubt, pressure, or like your best days are behind you, you’re in the right place. In this conversation, Shelly-Ann does not hold back.
Shelly-Ann is the most decorated 100-meter sprinter of all time, male or female. She has won Olympic gold 3 times. She has won 10 gold medals at the World Championships, with 2 of them coming after she gave birth to her son Zyon.
She is going to tell you: you are not supposed to be average. You are built for excellence and extraordinary things.
But this isn't a conversation about being an athlete. This conversation is about building an unstoppable mindset and being the best version of yourself, no matter where you are in life.
In this episode, you’ll learn how to:
-Build the mindset of a champion
-Use visualization to prepare for high-pressure moments
-Stop focusing on constant comparison and worrying about what everyone else is doing
-Bounce back after failure
-Believe in your dream before anyone else understands it
You’ll also hear a powerful message about the power Shelly-Ann gained after becoming a mother and not listening to people who told her she had to choose between motherhood and her career.
Get ready, because Shelly-Ann is about to speak directly to your soul and inspire you to become your greatest self.
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.
If you liked the episode, check out this one next with Emma Grede: If You Only Listen to One Podcast Today, Make It This One
Connect with Mel:
Order Mel’s product, Pure Genius Protein
Get Mel’s newsletter, packed with tools, coaching, and inspiration.
Get Mel’s #1 bestselling book, The Let Them Theory
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Mel on Instagram
The Mel Robbins Podcast Instagram
Mel's TikTok
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes ad-free
Disclaimer
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
MIT Longevity Expert: Do These 3 Things Now to Stay Young, Live Longer, & Keep Your Freedom07/30/2026 | 1h 22 mins.What no one tells you about aging is that it starts long before you feel old.
In fact, the choices you’re making in this moment are shaping how strong, independent, connected, and fulfilled you’ll feel decades from now.
In this hopeful conversation, Mel sits down with MIT longevity expert Dr. Joseph Coughlin, founding director of the MIT AgeLab, for a wake-up call that will change how you plan the rest of your life.
The good news?
Dr. Coughlin says you’re probably going to live longer than you think. But longevity is not just about adding more years to your life. It is about deciding how you want those years to feel – and preparing now so they stay active, meaningful, fun, and fully yours.
Dr. Coughlin is sharing his research-backed framework for a happier, healthier future, one that will show you why you shouldn’t be afraid of getting older if you do the simple things within your control.
You’ll learn exactly what to do to avoid the biggest regrets of people in their 80s, 90s, and 100s, and live life on your terms.
And if someone you love is getting older, this conversation is essential.
Dr. Coughlin is also sharing practical guidance for caregivers and will walk you through the conversation every family needs to have about aging before it’s too late, and exactly what you need to know to help your aging parents.
You’ll learn:
–The science-backed habits that predict how well you’ll age
–3 simple questions that will help you design a vibrant future
–The surprising number that may predict how long you’ll live
–The hidden forces that can quietly steal your strength and independence, and how to fight them
–How to talk to your parents about aging before a crisis hits
–What retirement will really look like, and it’s not what you think
–The 8,000-day framework that will change how you see the rest of your life
–Why getting older can be something to look forward to, not fear
You’ll also hear what happens when Mel tries on AGNES, MIT’s full-body aging suit, and sees the world and the people she loves in a whole new way.
But this isn’t a conversation about decline. It’s about preparation, possibility, and taking back control.
As Dr. Coughlin says, getting older isn’t something to dread. It is a gift of time, and what you do with that time starts now.
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.
If you liked the episode, check out this one next: This One Study Will Change How You Think About Your Entire Life: The Cornell Legacy Project.
Connect with Mel:
Order Mel’s product, Pure Genius Protein
Get Mel’s newsletter, packed with tools, coaching, and inspiration.
Get Mel’s #1 bestselling book, The Let Them Theory
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Mel on Instagram
The Mel Robbins Podcast Instagram
Mel's TikTok
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes ad-free
Disclaimer
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Want to feel amazing again?
You do not need a complicated plan to start feeling better. You need just a few simple, but powerful changes that make a real difference.
In today’s episode, Mel shares 9 research-backed life hacks you can use right now to improve your energy, sleep, confidence, relationships, focus, money, and daily life.
These are not big commitments. Most of them can be done while you are listening, and every one of them can be done today - so you can reset your life before the episode is over.
You’ll learn:
-The simple sentence that makes you believe in yourself and start taking action
-The new "sleep math” that will help you get the right amount of sleep every single night
-The easy 5-10-20 rule that resets your body to improve your sleep, energy, and metabolism
-Why taking a walk can help you solve 93% of your problems
-How to feel and act more powerful in any situation
-One small rule that will save you time and cut down on most of your home clutter
-The surprising money trick that stops impulse spending without making you feel like you are missing out
-A simple way to create stronger connections with every single person you meet
This encore episode, which has fresh and new insights from Mel at the beginning, is your cheat sheet for making life easier.
By the time you finish listening, you will have 9 simple tools to help you take back your time, energy, and sanity, and make a surprisingly big difference in how you feel every day.
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.
If you liked the episode, check out this one next with Hoda Kotb: How to Reinvent Your Life Starting Today
Connect with Mel:
Order Pure Genius Protein
Get Mel’s newsletter, packed with tools, coaching, and inspiration.
Get Mel’s #1 bestselling book, The Let Them Theory
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Mel on Instagram
The Mel Robbins Podcast Instagram
Mel's TikTok
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes ad-free
Disclaimer
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
#1 Women’s Hormone Doctor: Take Control of Your Body, Balance Hormones, & Feel Amazing07/23/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Today’s episode is your ultimate women’s hormone health guide for every age.
If you are dealing with painful periods, infertility, endometriosis, PCOS, struggling with perimenopause, menopause, or confused about birth control - this episode is a MUST listen.
From PMS to menopause, this episode will teach you how to use science to hack your hormones, reset your body, and feel amazing again.
Today, Mel sits down with Dr. Sharon Malone, MD, one of the most trusted medical experts in women’s health today, to cover health topics we have never discussed on this podcast before.
Whether you’re 25, 35, 45, 65, or even 85 - this is your playbook to understanding what is happening in your body so you can take better care of your health.
Dr. Malone is a board-certified OB-GYN, a nationally recognized expert in menopause, perimenopause, and reproductive health, and she has been in clinical practice for almost 40 years.
And today, she is unpacking the science of women’s hormones in a way you’ve never heard before.
Dr. Malone answers the questions women everywhere are asking and explains, step by step, exactly what is happening in your body and how to get it back in balance.
You’ll learn:
-The symptoms that deserve your attention
-Why painful periods are not something you should just push through
-The truth about birth control and your long-term health and fertility
-What you need to know about natural birth control and how to think about your options
-What you need to know about fertility and infertility
-How endometriosis and PCOS impact women’s health
-What perimenopause really is and why so many women miss the signs
-What to know about menopause and HRT
-Why weight changes happen as hormones shift
-How muscle loss impacts your health as you age
-What every woman needs to understand about osteoporosis
-The two specific questions you need to ask your mom
-The misinformation online that is hurting women’s health
This is your science-backed step by step guide to balancing your hormones for health, happiness, and longevity.
No matter how old or young you are, this episode is relevant for you and for every woman you love.
For more resources related to today’s episode, click here for the podcast episode page.
If you liked the episode, check out this one next with: Start Where You Are: #1 Orthopedic Surgeon’s Proven Protocol to Feel Stronger & Look Younger in Weeks
Connect with Mel:
Order Mel’s new product, Pure Genius Protein
Get Mel’s newsletter, packed with tools, coaching, and inspiration.
Get Mel’s #1 bestselling book, The Let Them Theory
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Mel on Instagram
The Mel Robbins Podcast Instagram
Mel's TikTok
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes ad-free
Disclaimer
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Mel Robbins Podcast
You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how. The Mel Robbins Podcast is the #1 podcast on the globe for a reason: Mel’s simple, research-backed advice has changed millions of people’s lives, and in every episode, she’s giving you all her hard-fought secrets, science-backed tools, and deeply personal stories, so you can change yours too. If you’re a new listener, you’re in the right place. Every episode will empower you to create a better life and help you take a step toward the life you want. Want more? Follow along at @melrobbins Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of The Mel Robbins Podcast ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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