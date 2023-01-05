You’ve Got Money All Wrong: A Step by Step Guide to Living a Rich Life

You can be rich.(Don’t roll your eyes at me; I’m serious.)This is not what you think.This episode today is so digestible. So counterintuitive. One of the most enlightening conversations I’ve had with anybody. If I had a nickel for every epiphany I had during this episode, I’d be rich.Most of us have been thinking about money all wrong.It turns out that the amount of money you have in the bank (or don’t have in the bank) is only a small part of your relationship with money.I didn’t realize this until I got to sit down with the incredible Ramit Sethi.He’s a NYT best-selling author and finance advisor with a brand new, top-ranked Netflix series called How to Be Rich, where he coaches real people about how to take control of their financial lives.He says you’ve been thinking about money all wrong. This is one of my favorite conversations ever.It changed the way I think about money.If you were told that you need to create a budget and stick to it, Ramit calls BS.Instead, you’ll learn about your money dials, the only four numbers that matter, the 85% Rule, why the 10 Year Bucket List is so important, the one thing you should NEVER say about yourself, and best of all, what it means to live a Rich Life.Today’s episode is going to change the way you SEE money, because when you see it differently, you’ll treat it differently.If you’re feeling crushed by debt, you’re trying to save for a new home, you can’t stop spending, or you’re constantly getting into arguments with your partner over money issues, you need to hear this episode today.You have to learn to feel confident around money, and Ramit has the practical tools and resources to teach you how.And if you’re looking for another zero-cost resource to help you change your mindset around finances, I’ve got just the thing.Sign up for my free training called Take Control with Mel Robbins. You’ll be joining a quarter million other students who’ve signed up already and you’ll get 3 incredible video trainings plus a 21-page workbook that will help you get the clarity you’re looking for to change the direction of your life. All you have to do is sign up here. Xo Mel In this episode, you’ll learn: 6:05: Just like me, Ramit has his own story of big-time money loss. 11:20: Assignment #1: Think back to your 20’s and ask yourself this question. 12:45: How do your childhood influences impact your beliefs around money?19:30: This is a truth bomb about money that you need to hear. 20:15: If you want to live a rich life, you need to do two things.22:30: My favorite thing to spend money on might seem ridiculous.24:45: Wondering what most people love to spend money on? 30:00: Why is it important to come up with a fun vision around money?33:30: How do you define your “rich life”?34:30: What is a rich life for someone living in debt?37:45: I think everyone listening needs to do this fun activity.40:30: Especially if life is hard right now, THIS is what you have to do..45:30: Here’s how you step your way closer to your rich life.47:00: How can you feel in control of something if you don’t understand the details?48:30: The four numbers everyone should know to stop feeling overwhelmed by money.56:00: NEVER say this about yourself because it will create your reality.59:00: We have a bad relationship with money in this country.50:00: Use this tool to figure out how long it will pay off your debt.1:06:30: The two areas most people spend too much money on.1:10:00: Ramit lays down the bottom line about changing your mindset around money. 1:13:00: Here’s your new money mantra to play on repeat. Disclaimer