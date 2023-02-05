Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
JT, Hakim, and Yugopnik
Education
  • Teaser - Episode 78: Post-Capitalist Vibes
    This episode is already available early for Patrons over at: https://www.patreon.com/TheDeprogramSupport the Podcast and get early as well as bonus episodes by donating.Help us stay 100% independentSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/8/2023
    4:17
  • Episode 77: Real Theory Hours 4 - Liberalism End Game
    Look at that, you'll actually have to learn something in this one.Episode 78 - Post-Capitalist Vibes is already available early for Patrons over at: https://www.patreon.com/TheDeprogramSupport the show and help us grow while staying as independent as possible. Earn plenty of bonuses - Discord community, early episodes, exclusive bonus episodes, live monthly hangouts, and plenty more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/5/2023
    1:06:08
  • Teaser: Episode 77: Real Theory Hours 4 - Liberalism End Game
    This episode is already available early for Patrons over at: https://www.patreon.com/TheDeprogramSupport the Podcast and get early as well as bonus episodes by donating.Help us stay 100% independentSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    2:01
  • Episode 76 - Generation Beta Betrays The Revolution (Send Newds #8)
    Episode 77: Real Theory Hours 4 - Liberalism End Game is already available early for Patrons over at: https://www.patreon.com/TheDeprogramSupport the show and help us grow while staying as independent as possible. Earn plenty of bonuses - Discord community, early episodes, exclusive bonus episodes, live monthly hangouts, and plenty more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    1:09:32
  • Teaser: Episode 76 - Generation Beta Betrays The Revolution (Send Newds April)
    4/24/2023
    3:43

About The Deprogram

What do an Iraqi, a Balkan Slav and a Texan have in common? A burning hatred for the system. Oh, and a podcast. Say no to eating out of the trash can of ideology. Join us on a journey exploring and critically assessing the perceived “normalcy” of late-stage capitalism. The only truly international, global, and anti-capitalist podcast you’ll find. SUPPORT US on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/TheDeprogram FOLLOW US on Twitter @TheDeprogramPod
