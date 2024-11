Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani

Evan Rachel Wood on Surviving Her Abusive Relationship with Marilyn Manson

In this emotional episode, award-winning actress Evan Rachel Wood reveals how she survived years of abuse by Brian Warner, best known as controversial rocker Marilyn Manson, and the painful decisions she's had to face in order to heal.

Guest Bio: Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress and musician. She has starred in a variety of film and television projects, including HBO's hit series "Westworld," for which she received an Emmy nomination. She has also appeared in films such as "The Ides of March," "Into the Forest," and "Frozen 2." In addition to her acting career, Wood has released several albums and singles over the years. She is also an outspoken advocate for various causes, including LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and survivors of sexual assault. Wood has shared her own experiences with trauma and uses her platform to raise awareness and promote change. Wood has been recognized for her work both on and off screen. In 2017, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people. She continues to be an active voice in promoting social justice and using her talent to make a positive impact on the world.