Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsEducationNavigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani
Listen to Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani in the App
Listen to Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani

Podcast Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani
iHeartPodcasts
We all have to deal with narcissists. Now, it’s time to heal from them. In this groundbreaking series, clinical psychologist and world’s leading expert on narci...
More
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationshipsTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 63
  • Evan Rachel Wood on Surviving Her Abusive Relationship with Marilyn Manson
    In this emotional episode, award-winning actress Evan Rachel Wood reveals how she survived years of abuse by Brian Warner, best known as controversial rocker Marilyn Manson, and the painful decisions she’s had to face in order to heal. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social:  Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]. I just might answer your questions on air. Guest Bio: Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress and musician. She has starred in a variety of film and television projects, including HBO's hit series "Westworld," for which she received an Emmy nomination. She has also appeared in films such as "The Ides of March," "Into the Forest," and "Frozen 2." In addition to her acting career, Wood has released several albums and singles over the years. She is also an outspoken advocate for various causes, including LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and survivors of sexual assault. Wood has shared her own experiences with trauma and uses her platform to raise awareness and promote change. Wood has been recognized for her work both on and off screen. In 2017, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people. She continues to be an active voice in promoting social justice and using her talent to make a positive impact on the world. Guest Information: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evanrachelwood  This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Meghan Hoffman VP PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Martha Chaput CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jason Nguyen LINE PRODUCER Lee Pearce PRODUCER Matthew Jones, Aidan Tanner ASSOCIATE PRODUCER Mara De La Rosa ASSOCIATE CREATIVE PRODUCER Keenon Rush HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST Samantha Pack AUDIO ENGINEER Calvin Bailiff EXEC ASST Rachel Miller PRODUCTION OPS ASST Jesse Clayton EDITOR Eugene Gordon POST MEDIA MANAGER Luis E. Ackerman POST PROD ASST Moe Alvarez AUDIO EDITORS & MIXERS Matt Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, VP, HEAD OF PARTNER STRATEGY Jae Trevits Digital MARKETING DIRECTOR Sophia Hunter VP, POST PRODUCTION Jonathan Goldberg SVP, HEAD OF CONTENT Lukas Kaiser HEAD OF CURRENT Christie Dishner VP, PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Jacob Moncrief EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION Dawn ManningSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:41:41
  • Ask Dr. Ramani: How To Go "No Contact" with a Narcissist
    Dr. Ramani answers your deep questions about the most difficult - but most effective - way to heal from narcissistic abuse: going no contact. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social:  Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]. I just might answer your questions on air. This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Meghan Hoffman VP PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Martha Chaput CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jason Nguyen LINE PRODUCER Lee Pearce PRODUCER Matthew Jones, Aidan Tanner ASSOCIATE PRODUCER Mara De La Rosa ASSOCIATE CREATIVE PRODUCER Keenon Rush HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST Samatha Pack AUDIO ENGINEER Calvin Bailiff EXEC ASST Rachel Miller PRODUCTION OPS ASST Jesse Clayton EDITOR Eugene Gordon POST MEDIA MANAGER Luis E. Ackerman POST PROD ASST Moe Alvarez AUDIO EDITORS & MIXERS Matt Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, VP, HEAD OF PARTNER STRATEGY Jae Trevits Digital MARKETING DIRECTOR Sophia Hunter VP, POST PRODUCTION Jonathan Goldberg SVP, HEAD OF CONTENT Lukas Kaiser HEAD OF CURRENT Christie Dishner VP, PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Jacob Moncrief EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION Dawn ManningSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:09:54
  • My Famous Parents are Narcissists with Juliet Landau
    Award-winning actress Juliet Landau (Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel, Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, Bosch and TNT’s Claws)  reveals the long-lasting impact of balancing on a “razor’s edge” as a child to avoid upsetting her parents: beloved, award-winning actors Martin Landau and Barbara Bain. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social:  Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]. I just might answer your questions on air Guest Bio: Juliet Landau is an actress, director, producer & writer. As an actress, highlights include Drusilla on BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & spin-off ANGEL and co-starring in Tim Burton’s ED WOOD as Loretta King. Last season she recurred as Rita Tedesco on Amazon’s BOSCH. This season she’s recurring as Cordelia on TNT’s CLAWS. Juliet just helmed her visionary, multi-award winning, feature directorial debut, A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD. Cast: Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen and Anne Rice, appearing for the only time ever in a scripted movie. Further extensive acting, directing, writing credits available. Juliet’s a member of The Actors Studio, Women In Film, Film Independent, The Alliance Of Women Directors, BAFTA and an alum of Sundance Collab. Guest Information: Twitter: @julietlandau Instagram: @juliet_landau Website: https://www.julietlandau.com/    The Ultimate A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD Blu-Ray with Over 4 hours of Extras is available here: https://tinyurl.com/apatdbn or discounted here: https://tinyurl.com/apatdindie This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Meghan Hoffman, Fallon Jethroe VP PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Martha Chaput CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jason Nguyen LINE PRODUCER Lee Pearce PRODUCER Matthew Jones, Aidan Tanner ASSOCIATE PRODUCER Mara De La Rosa ASSOCIATE CREATIVE PRODUCER Keenon Rush HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST Samatha Pack AUDIO ENGINEER Calvin Bailiff EXEC ASST Rachel Miller PRODUCTION OPS ASST Jesse Clayton EDITOR Eugene Gordon POST MEDIA MANAGER Luis E. Ackerman POST PROD ASST Moe Alvarez AUDIO EDITORS & MIXERS Matt Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, VP, HEAD OF PARTNER STRATEGY Jae Trevits Digital MARKETING DIRECTOR Sophia Hunter VP, POST PRODUCTION Jonathan Goldberg SVP, HEAD OF CONTENT Lukas Kaiser HEAD OF CURRENT Christie Dishner VP, PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Jacob Moncrief EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION Dawn ManningSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:06:20
  • Extreme Post-Separation Abuse with Jo Fonda
    Less than 48 hours after obtaining a restraining order and fleeing with her young daughter, Jo Fonda’s husband climbed into the cockpit of a tiny plane and flew it directly into their home. In this shocking episode, Jo reveals the extremes of post-separation abuse and reminds us that ending a relationship doesn’t end the danger. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social:  Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]. I just might answer your questions on air. Guest Bio: Jo Fonda’s memoir, Twenty Years to Life, reflects on over two decades of her husband's coercive control and mental / emotional abuse, hidden behind the screen of a picture-perfect successful life. She was systematically isolated from family, but finally recognized the reality of their dysfunctional marriage and the warning signs of a dangerous reaction to ending the relationship. Despite depression, anxiety, and fear, she and her daughter safely escaped. The death and destruction that followed was international front-page news. Jo is an advocate on domestic violence awareness and served on the Board of the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Guest Information: Twitter: @JoFonda    Website: https://jofonda.com/  This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Meghan Hoffman VP PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Martha Chaput CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jason Nguyen LINE PRODUCER Lee Pearce PRODUCER Matthew Jones, Aidan Tanner ASSOCIATE PRODUCER Mara De La Rosa ASSOCIATE CREATIVE PRODUCER Keenon Rush HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST Samatha Pack AUDIO ENGINEER Calvin Bailiff EXEC ASST Rachel Miller PRODUCTION OPS ASST Jesse Clayton EDITOR Eugene Gordon POST MEDIA MANAGER Luis E. Ackerman POST PROD ASST Moe Alvarez AUDIO EDITORS & MIXERS Matt Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, VP, HEAD OF PARTNER STRATEGY Jae Trevits Digital MARKETING DIRECTOR Sophia Hunter VP, POST PRODUCTION Jonathan Goldberg SVP, HEAD OF CONTENT Lukas Kaiser HEAD OF CURRENT Christie Dishner VP, PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Jacob Moncrief EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION Dawn ManningSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:03:47
  • Abandoned by a Narcissistic Father with Dr. Lily Dunn
    Brilliant author Dr. Lily Dunn was just six years old when her father abandoned her family to join the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh cult featured in Netflix’s Wild, Wild Country. In this powerful episode, Lily reveals how her father’s narcissistic behavior deeply impacted her life. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social:  Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]. I just might answer your questions on air. Guest Bio: Dr Lily Dunn is an author, mentor and academic. Her debut nonfiction, Sins of My Father: A Daughter, A Cult, A Wild Unravelling, a memoir about the legacy of her father’s addictions (W&N) was The Guardian Best Nonfiction Book, 2022. You can find her personal essays in Granta, Hinterland, MIR Online, The Real Story and Litro, and she is a regular writer for Aeon. She is co-editor of A Wild and Precious Life (Unbound, 2021). She teaches creative writing at Bath Spa University and co-runs London Lit Lab, and has a doctorate in creative writing, specializing in the therapeutic power of memoir. Guest Information: Instagram:@lilydunnwriting Twitter: @lilydunnwriter  Book: Sins of My Father: A Daughter, a Cult, a Wild Unravelling This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Meghan Hoffman VP PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Martha Chaput CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jason Nguyen LINE PRODUCER Lee Pearce PRODUCER Matthew Jones, Aidan Tanner ASSOCIATE PRODUCER Mara De La Rosa ASSOCIATE CREATIVE PRODUCER Keenon Rush HAIR AND MAKEUP ARTIST Samantha Pack AUDIO ENGINEER Calvin Bailiff EXEC ASST Rachel Miller PRODUCTION OPS ASST Jesse Clayton EDITOR Eugene Gordon POST MEDIA MANAGER Luis E. Ackerman POST PROD ASST Moe Alvarez AUDIO EDITORS & MIXERS Matt Wellentin, Geneva Wellentin, VP, HEAD OF PARTNER STRATEGY Jae Trevits Digital MARKETING DIRECTOR Sophia Hunter VP, POST PRODUCTION Jonathan Goldberg SVP, HEAD OF CONTENT Lukas Kaiser HEAD OF CURRENT Christie Dishner VP, PRODUCTION OPERATIONS Jacob Moncrief EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF PRODUCTION Dawn ManningSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:08:09

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani

We all have to deal with narcissists. Now, it’s time to heal from them. In this groundbreaking series, clinical psychologist and world’s leading expert on narcissism Dr. Ramani Durvasula talks to survivors and experts to help millions left reeling from narcissistic abuse. The powerful, transformative conversations on Navigating Narcissism break down classic narcissistic patterns like manipulation, control, gaslighting, and love bombing and help unpack feelings of betrayal, shame, confusion, pain.
Podcast website

Listen to Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani, Habits of A Goddess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:08:59 AM