Navigating Narcissism with Dr. Ramani

Award-winning actress Juliet Landau (Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel, Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, Bosch and TNT’s Claws) reveals the long-lasting impact of balancing on a “razor’s edge” as a child to avoid upsetting her parents: beloved, award-winning actors Martin Landau and Barbara Bain. Watch and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @NavigatingNarcissismPod Follow me on social: Instagram - @doctorramani Pod Instagram - @navigatingnarcissismpod Facebook - @doctorramani Twitter - @DoctorRamani YouTube: Dr. Ramani’s YT - DoctorRamani I want to hear from you, too. Have a toxic topic you want me to explore? Email me at [email protected]
. I just might answer your questions on air Guest Bio: Juliet Landau is an actress, director, producer & writer. As an actress, highlights include Drusilla on BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER & spin-off ANGEL and co-starring in Tim Burton's ED WOOD as Loretta King. Last season she recurred as Rita Tedesco on Amazon's BOSCH. This season she's recurring as Cordelia on TNT's CLAWS. Juliet just helmed her visionary, multi-award winning, feature directorial debut, A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD. Cast: Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen and Anne Rice, appearing for the only time ever in a scripted movie. Further extensive acting, directing, writing credits available. Juliet's a member of The Actors Studio, Women In Film, Film Independent, The Alliance Of Women Directors, BAFTA and an alum of Sundance Collab. Guest Information: Twitter: @julietlandau Instagram: @juliet_landau Website: https://www.julietlandau.com/ The Ultimate A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD Blu-Ray with Over 4 hours of Extras is available here: https://tinyurl.com/apatdbn or discounted here: https://tinyurl.com/apatdindie This podcast should not be used as a substitute for medical or mental health advice. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical advice, counseling, and/or therapy from a healthcare professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issue, or health inquiry, including matters discussed on this podcast.