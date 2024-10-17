Duo’s Film Club - Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios

It’s impossible to talk about Spanish-language movies and not talk about the one and only Pedro Almodóvar, the Spanish director and icon of cinema. So, for today’s session of Duo’s Film Club, we’re going to introduce you to Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios, a screwball comedy that takes us inside Almodóvar’s dramatic and colorful universe. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3uCcmXr.