For today’s episode, Duo’s Film Club has a cult classic from Cuba, Fresa y chocolate, which broke barriers in the world of cinema. It tells the story of two unlikely friends and sends a powerful message of acceptance and diversity, while showcasing Cuba’s amazing culture and the warmth of its people. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3UWB0g8.
Duo’s Film Club - Coco
Today Duo’s Film Club is featuring an animated film for the whole family. It’s Coco, a vibrant tale about traditions like el Día de los Muertos, mariachi music, and the importance of family. Join our host Martina Castro and guest Mauricio García as we explore this Oscar-winning treasure of Mexican culture. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/49OyaxX.
Duo’s Film Club - Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
It’s impossible to talk about Spanish-language movies and not talk about the one and only Pedro Almodóvar, the Spanish director and icon of cinema. So, for today’s session of Duo’s Film Club, we’re going to introduce you to Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios, a screwball comedy that takes us inside Almodóvar’s dramatic and colorful universe. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3uCcmXr.
Duo’s Film Club - Como agua para chocolate
Today's film has all the makings of a classic Mexican telenovela: forbidden love, revolution, delicious food, and a dash of magical realism. Como agua para chocolate is a treasure of Mexican cinema that pays homage to the country’s rich cuisine and culture. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/49wMU4F.
Duo’s Film Club - Wild Tales
Duo’s Film Club goes to Argentina for Relatos salvajes, a thought-provoking dark comedy. With a stellar cast and biting social commentary, the movie explores human behavior when it’s pushed to its limits and showcases Argentina’s unique humor and culture. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/48XZXMj.
