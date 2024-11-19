Chuck Liddell is a legendary figure in the world of mixed martial arts, recognized as one of the pioneers who brought MMA into the mainstream. Known as "The Iceman" for his unshakeable presence in the ring, Chuck’s journey to greatness began far from the bright lights of professional fighting. He is the face of UFC, and superstar of Mixed Martial Arts–the fastest growing sport in America. In 1998, he won his first Mixed Martial Arts fight, soon after joining the UFC to become the #1 ranked light-heavyweight contender in the world. He is a walking lethal weapon. Today, Chuck Liddell shares how his love for martial arts, the camaraderie of fight camp, and unresolved health issues fueled his return. He candidly discusses the difficulties athletes encounter in retirement, comparing experiences with other sports figures like Jake Herbert. Additionally, Chuck emphasizes the importance of financial stability and alternative opportunities post-retirement, reflecting on his own journey aided by a continued role with the UFC until its sale. Throughout the episode, Chuck Liddell opens up about his familial influences, notably his grandfather's pivotal role and his single mother’s resilience in the face of medical adversity. He dives deep into parenting, revealing the significance of building confidence and instilling essential values in his children while navigating personal mistakes and growth. The conversation also touches on societal changes, the shift in family dynamics, and Chuck’s strategies for managing conflicts peacefully from his time working in bars. www.linktr.ee/ChuckLiddell Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube Iceman: My Fighting Life Book | www.kingofviolence.com www.thedadedge.com/501 www.thedadedge.com/alliance
Your extraordinary marriage starts here: www.thedadedge.com/25questions Clifford Stephan is the founder of Booze Vacation, a health and wellness company for high-performing men. He also founded OneCompensation, a Bay Area consulting firm that has helped Silicon Valley companies. After realizing recreational drinking was holding him back, Clifford founded Booze Vacation to help others upgrade their health and professional potential. Today, Clifford shares how taking a year-long break from alcohol dramatically improved his health, performance, and quality of life, leading him to launch "Booze Vacation" - an initiative to help men reclaim their vitality by temporarily abstaining from drinking. He explains alcohol's detrimental effects on the body, arguing that even moderate consumption can cause significant issues over time. By taking a booze vacation, men can reset their minds and bodies, leading to weight loss, enhanced productivity, and better overall wellbeing. Clifford introduces his program, which offers resources and coaching to support men in adopting healthier habits and achieving their health goals. www.thedadedge.com/friday182 www.thedadedge.com/alliance Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | LinkedIn www.boozevacation.com
Reignite your marriage: www.thedadedge.com/extraordinary-marriage In this episode, Larry Hagner shines a light on the incredible members of the Dad Edge Mastermind community. This special "WINSday" edition is all about celebrating our members' successes and sharing the valuable lessons they've learned on their journey to becoming better dads. Sit back, tune in, and get ready to be motivated by the remarkable guests of the Dad Edge community. www.thedadedge.com/alliance
Your extraordinary marriage starts here: https://www.thedadedge.com/25questions Jason Wayne Brick is a 4th-degree black belt, self-defense expert, and security consultant with over 37 years of experience in martial arts. A father of two, he adopted his oldest son when he was eight, which sparked a deeper understanding of the complexities of keeping children safe. Through his work on "Safest Family on the Block," Jason shares insights on family safety, challenging traditional ideas like “stranger danger.” Today, Jason Wayne Brick Jason shares his extensive journey in martial arts, starting from seventh-grade wrestling to becoming a martial arts junkie for nearly 40 years. They delve into the challenges of keeping kids motivated in sports, especially when they face initial failures, and how Jason's father played a pivotal role in modeling resilience and the willingness to fail publicly. www.thedadedge.com/500 www.thedadedge.com/alliance YouTube | www.safestfamilyontheblock.org
Your extraordinary marriage starts here: www.thedadedge.com/25questions Brian Slipka is the owner of the True North Family of Companies, which includes over 20 businesses with nearly $250 million in annual revenue. After an early career in sales and leadership at major corporations, he left the public/corporate world to focus on his growing portfolio of small businesses. He credits his faith, commitment to servant leadership, and ability to build trusting relationships as the keys to his entrepreneurial success. Today, Brian Slipka shares a deeply personal story about a conversation with his father on his deathbed, which served as a wake-up call for him to reassess his life's pursuits. Despite having achieved significant professional success, Brian realized he was internally struggling and unfulfilled. Brian also delve into the lessons he learned from his father, a retired US Army colonel and small business owner who exemplified servant leadership and selflessness. He recounts how his father's actions, rather than words, taught him the importance of respect, relationship-building, and community service. These values have profoundly influenced Brian's approach to life and business, emphasizing the significance of living a life dedicated to the service of others. www.thedadedge.com/friday181 www.thedadedge.com/alliance LinkedIn | X | Instagram www.themensforge.com | www.slipka.com | www.winsomefable.com
