Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

162: Body parts in Italian: here’s what you need to know

Here you’ll find a list of the body parts in Italian that you really need to know. It’s everything you need for the pharmacy, everyday expressions and chats with Italians. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/body-parts-in-Italian Today's Italian words: Le spalle = Shoulders La schiena = Back Dare una mano = To give a hand Occhio! = Watch out!