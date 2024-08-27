Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

Powered by RND
Where's the toilet? Two coffees please! How much is it? Learn the basics in bite-sized pieces with Katie and Matteo. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our You ...
  • 165: How do you say Merry Christmas in Italian?
    How do you wish “Merry Christmas” to your Italian family or friends? Learn it quickly in this mini Italian lesson! Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/merry-christmas-in-italian Today's Italian words: Buon Natale = Merry Christmas Buone feste = Happy holidays Grazie, buon Natale anche a lei! = Thank you, Merry Christmas to you too! (formal) Grazie, buon Natale anche a te! = Thank you, Merry Christmas to you, too! (informal)
    --------  
    5:41
  • 164: Passato prossimo in Italian: how to use this past tense
    The passato prossimo is the perfect tense for conversations with Italians. See how it’s formed and when to use it so you can talk about the past. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/passato-prossimo-in-Italian Today's Italian words: Sono andato al parco = I have gone to the park Non ho preso il caffè = I haven’t had a coffee Ho lavorato un po’ = I’ve worked a bit
    --------  
    19:13
  • 163: How to swear in Italian without offending anyone
    Learn the most common Italian Swear words that you won’t find in your textbook and how to use them (or not!) when talking to Italians. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/Italian-swear-words Today's Italian words: Che due palle! = What a pain in the ass (lit. what 2 balls) Sei incazzato? = Are you pissed (off)? Merda! = Shit! Che cazzo! = What the f*ck!
    --------  
    12:45
  • 162: Body parts in Italian: here’s what you need to know
    Here you’ll find a list of the body parts in Italian that you really need to know. It’s everything you need for the pharmacy, everyday expressions and chats with Italians. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/body-parts-in-Italian Today's Italian words: Le spalle = Shoulders La schiena = Back Dare una mano = To give a hand Occhio! = Watch out!
    --------  
    12:23
  • 161: The most difficult Italian words you’re (probably) pronouncing wrong
    Learn techniques to pronounce the most difficult Italian words. They’ll help you sound more natural and avoid making funny pronunciation mistakes! Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1 Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/difficult-Italian-words Today's Italian words: Ghiaccio = Ice Svegliare = To wake up Aglio = Garlic Cameriere = Waiter Aereo = Plane
    --------  
    18:26

