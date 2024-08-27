Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

How do you wish “Merry Christmas” to your Italian family or friends? Learn it quickly in this mini Italian lesson!
Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://joyoflanguages.online/italian-school
Subscribe to our new YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@joyoflanguages.italian?sub_confirmation=1
Get the bonus materials for this episode: https://italian.joyoflanguages.com/podcast/merry-christmas-in-italian
Today's Italian words:
Buon Natale = Merry Christmas
Buone feste = Happy holidays
Grazie, buon Natale anche a lei! = Thank you, Merry Christmas to you too! (formal)
Grazie, buon Natale anche a te! = Thank you, Merry Christmas to you, too! (informal)
5:41
164: Passato prossimo in Italian: how to use this past tense
The passato prossimo is the perfect tense for conversations with Italians. See how it’s formed and when to use it so you can talk about the past.
Today's Italian words:
Sono andato al parco = I have gone to the park
Non ho preso il caffè = I haven’t had a coffee
Ho lavorato un po’ = I’ve worked a bit
19:13
163: How to swear in Italian without offending anyone
Learn the most common Italian Swear words that you won’t find in your textbook and how to use them (or not!) when talking to Italians.
Today's Italian words:
Che due palle! = What a pain in the ass (lit. what 2 balls)
Sei incazzato? = Are you pissed (off)?
Merda! = Shit!
Che cazzo! = What the f*ck!
12:45
162: Body parts in Italian: here’s what you need to know
Here you’ll find a list of the body parts in Italian that you really need to know. It’s everything you need for the pharmacy, everyday expressions and chats with Italians.
Today's Italian words:
Le spalle = Shoulders
La schiena = Back
Dare una mano = To give a hand
Occhio! = Watch out!
12:23
161: The most difficult Italian words you’re (probably) pronouncing wrong
Learn techniques to pronounce the most difficult Italian words. They’ll help you sound more natural and avoid making funny pronunciation mistakes!
Today's Italian words:
Ghiaccio = Ice
Svegliare = To wake up
Aglio = Garlic
Cameriere = Waiter
Aereo = Plane
