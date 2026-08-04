⚠️ Trigger warning: This episode contains references to childhood abuse, parental alcoholism, and the death of a parent from alcohol-related illness.



Most of us were never taught how to give ourselves grace about drinking, only how to judge ourselves for it. Kelly and Amber are proof that the shame and guilt show up no matter how different the situation looks. For Kelly, it shows up after a weekend of drinking that went further than she planned. For Amber, it shows up the moment someone she's dating asks why she's not drinking, and a much older fear takes over.



Kelly discusses:



Why her biggest data point yet, a full night out at a friend's timeshare, left her more unsettled than any smaller one had



The real difference between "I've proven I can" drink moderately and "I've proven I can" have a great time without it



Why Coach Hayley adds the word "yet" every time Kelly says she can't figure out why she drinks



Admitting she's skipped a Path call because she didn't want to say out loud that she'd had a fun night of drinking



Using the ACT technique on the belief "it's part of my culture," and what that opens up



Amber discusses:



Why she can turn down a drink at work without blinking but freezes the second a date asks why she doesn't drink



The exact body sensation she calls "bracing for impact," and the part Coach Cole admits he carries too



Asking the part of her that calls itself broken what it's actually trying to protect her from



The Sharon Salzberg line about meditation that becomes her new mantra for catching herself mid-spiral



The exact phrase Amber swaps in for "I'm broken," and why it changes how she shows up on a date



And more…



Ready to take the next step?



Visit https://learn.thisnakedmind.com/podcast-resources for free resources, programs, and more. Until next week, stay curious!



Coach Hayley Scherders is a certified TNM Coach trained through the Canadian Addiction and Mental Health Association. Learn more about Coach Hayley: thisnakedmind.com/coach/hayley-scherders/



Coach Cole Harvey is a Certified Naked Mind Senior Coach and habit change and mindset coach. Learn more about Coach Cole: thisnakedmind.com/coach/cole-harvey/



Episode links:



More on this episode: https://thisnakedmind.com/podcast/how-to-give-yourself-grace-about-drinking-alcohol-freedom-coaching-ep-927/



The Path: nakedmindpath.com



Related Episodes:



Alcohol Addiction and Shame - Hayley's Naked Life - EP 679 - https://thisnakedmind.com/ep-679-naked-life-story-hayley-s/



Healing Through Self-Love - Cole's Naked Life - EP 737 - https://thisnakedmind.com/healing-through-self-love-coles-naked-life-e737/



How Do I Get Over the Fear of Being Kind to Myself? - Reader Question - EP 552 - https://thisnakedmind.com/ep-552-reader-question-how-do-i-get-over-the-fear-of-being-kind-to-myself/



Follow on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-naked-mind-podcast/id1287269357



Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0UB06sNguPjVvgAYFBcR9I?si=b7568f24c21249ff



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