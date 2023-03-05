Bestselling author Annie Grace invites you to explore the role of alcohol in our lives and culture without rules, pain, or judgement.
Ready to make a change... More
Available Episodes
5 of 586
EP 588: Reader Question - How do I break the cycle of recurring data points?
Annie Grace is back again answering questions. This week’s episode is a real treat as you get to listen in on an actual real-life coaching call with Annie. Tune in as Annie helps tackle the issue of going back to drinking over and over again with science, experience, and compassion. Learn about why we get stuck in the cycle, how doing just one thing can break the cycle of going back to drinking, and how to reprogram our brain to keep from allowing the cycle to repeat. Thank you so much for listening to this episode. If you’re ready to see how This Naked Mind can help you on your personal health and wellness journey and wanna learn more. Go to ThisNakedMindpodcast.com to learn more. Again, that’s ThisNakedMindpodcast.com. We have all of our free resources, programs, social links and more available for you there. Plus, if you have your own Naked Life Story, you can submit it there as well. Until next week, stay curious.
4/29/2023
15:18
EP 587: Naked Life Story - Rachael L.
For Rachael, just like for many of us, alcohol was always there. Australian culture had her drinking in her teens and the amount she drank increased over the years as life and the circumstances around it changed. It took the realization that a six-month break from alcohol did nothing to change her desire for it for Rachael to realize that she needed a dynamic and drastic shift in her drinking. Rachael and Annie discuss how to get away from alcohol once and for all, how insidiously alcohol takes over your life, why she enjoys things more now and creates more meaningful connections, and why she was driven to give back and help others. Thank you so much for listening to this episode. If you’re ready to see how This Naked Mind can help you on your personal health and wellness journey and wanna learn more. Go to ThisNakedMindpodcast.com to learn more. Again, that’s ThisNakedMindpodcast.com. We have all of our free resources, programs, social links and more available for you there. Plus, if you have your own Naked Life Story, you can submit it there as well. Until next week, stay curious.
4/28/2023
34:56
EP 586: Reader Question - How do I avoid cravings when not drinking?
Are you ready for another riveting episode of Ask Annie Grace Anything? All of your questions about anything and everything related to you and your relationship with alcohol gets answered each and every week. This week Annie Grace dives in and answers a question on how to avoid cravings when not drinking. She explores how the brain reacts when we look to make a change, what science says is the best approach to making changes and avoiding cravings, and how to approach the entire process in a way that leaves you feeling empowered and in control. Thank you so much for listening to this episode. If you’re ready to see how This Naked Mind can help you on your personal health and wellness journey and wanna learn more. Go to ThisNakedMindpodcast.com to learn more. Again, that’s ThisNakedMindpodcast.com. We have all of our free resources, programs, social links and more available for you there. Plus, if you have your own Naked Life Story, you can submit it there as well. Until next week, stay curious.
4/22/2023
10:24
EP 585: Naked Life Story - Steve
Steve was surrounded by alcohol his entire life. From his childhood through to adulthood, drinking was just a natural part of life. Even after his father went through rehab and joined AA, Steve held onto the belief that only certain people have an issue with alcohol. Steve continued drinking with the frequency ever increasing over the next 20 years until one article sparked a curiosity in him that completely changed his drinking and his belief system. Steve and Annie Grace discuss coming to the realization that alcohol is the problem, the one piece of knowledge that changed his drinking forever, dismantling the lies alcohol tells you, and so much more! Thank you so much for listening to this episode. If you’re ready to see how This Naked Mind can help you on your personal health and wellness journey and wanna learn more. Go to ThisNakedMindpodcast.com to learn more. Again, that’s ThisNakedMindpodcast.com. We have all of our free resources, programs, social links and more available for you there. Plus, if you have your own Naked Life Story, you can submit it there as well. Until next week, stay curious.
4/21/2023
38:22
EP 584: Reader Question - Is red wine good for your heart?
Annie Grace is back again debunking the alcohol myths we’ve all been brought up on. Today she tackles one of the most popular ones still being spouted today - the idea that drinking red wine is good for you. Annie Grace pulls back the curtain and sheds light on what science has to say about questions like - Is red wine heart-healthy? What does drinking do to the heart? And what are the current recommendations when it comes to alcohol and heart health? LIVE ALCOHOL EXPERIMENT I'm so excited you guys, because we are just about to start another LIVE Alcohol Experiment. If you do not know about the Alcohol Experiment, you need to literally drop everything right now and go to LiveAlcoholExperiment.com. And here's the thing, this 30 day challenge is designed to interrupt your patterns and put you back in touch with the best version of you. You'll know it's that version that's living the most joyful life. That version that doesn't need alcohol to relax or have a good time. And that version that's having more fun and is more peaceful than ever. Again, it's a 30 day challenge. It's live. It's starting on the 1st so hurry up, go to LiveAlcoholExperiment.com. And as always, rate, review, and subscribe to this podcast as it truly helps the message reach somebody who might need to hear it today.
Bestselling author Annie Grace invites you to explore the role of alcohol in our lives and culture without rules, pain, or judgement.
Ready to make a change? Join The Alcohol Experiment - a FREE 30-day challenge designed to deliver happiness, wellbeing and self-respect. Check out The Alcohol Experiment at alcoholexperiment.com