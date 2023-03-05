EP 584: Reader Question - Is red wine good for your heart?

Annie Grace is back again debunking the alcohol myths we’ve all been brought up on. Today she tackles one of the most popular ones still being spouted today - the idea that drinking red wine is good for you. Annie Grace pulls back the curtain and sheds light on what science has to say about questions like - Is red wine heart-healthy? What does drinking do to the heart? And what are the current recommendations when it comes to alcohol and heart health? LIVE ALCOHOL EXPERIMENT I'm so excited you guys, because we are just about to start another LIVE Alcohol Experiment. If you do not know about the Alcohol Experiment, you need to literally drop everything right now and go to LiveAlcoholExperiment.com. And here's the thing, this 30 day challenge is designed to interrupt your patterns and put you back in touch with the best version of you. You'll know it's that version that's living the most joyful life. That version that doesn't need alcohol to relax or have a good time. And that version that's having more fun and is more peaceful than ever. Again, it's a 30 day challenge. It's live. It's starting on the 1st so hurry up, go to LiveAlcoholExperiment.com. And as always, rate, review, and subscribe to this podcast as it truly helps the message reach somebody who might need to hear it today.