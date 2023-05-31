Sophistication, Psychology, Dating, and Lifestyle. I candidly discuss it all holding nothing back! Join the A team and be ready to broaden your horizon with thi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 123
Let’s Talk About Friendships….
Hey Angels! This is the first episode that is VISUAL. So you can head over to YouTube to watch me do my makeup while talking about friendships! When you have adult friendships it is so imperative that there is flexibility and elasticity, because at the end of the day life ebs and flows, and learning to discern the difference between when to stay and when cut someone off! Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo Ahttps://beacons.ai/theashachri...This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement
7/12/2023
32:11
EH...Lets Talk
Hi Angels! Okay... today let me be frank and honest, today I was just RAMBLING. And you know what? I am proud of it because the coversation truly makes me feel close with you guys like we are best friends just chatting to chat! So, If you miss me from last week and want to spend time with me, give it a listen! I have a little homework in the episode but ONLY if you listen throughly, youll know what that homework is! Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo AThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement
6/28/2023
43:25
Summer Time Sadness
Hey angels! Today’s episode is about that “summertime sadness” where we experience potential, FOMO, or vacillate between finding work life, balance, or just ditching everything and living for the moment. I think we all experience things like this where we have goals that we want to achieve and sometimes we get distracted and often times it can be a welcome distraction. However, it’s important to not throw away our priorities, and we are saying yes to the right things in our lives. And discipline for me is where determination meets delayed gratification, and that equals success! Nothing that is FOR you will ever miss YOU I hope you find this inspiring and thought provoking!Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo AThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement
6/14/2023
44:38
Who:What Was Your "Yes": Ep 4 FT. Kira La Forgia
Hey Angels,Today we talk all things Boss babe related. Kira La Forgia, Founder of Paradigm Consulting, Director of Operations/HR turned Small Business Consultant for millennial entrepreneurs. Kira shares her experience with burn out and PTSD, how to lead people authentically, how to create a business model that centers creativity and really brings charsima and spunk into the space of business. I promise you will love listening as much I enjoyed speaking with her!Kira La Forgia has firsthand experience with the challenges involved in managing the human side of running a business. After struggling with burnout and being diagnosed with PTSD, Kira realized the importance of delegating tasks and taking care of her mental health. She learned this lesson the hard way, having tried to take on everything herself, which ultimately led to her experiencing significant stress and burnout. In fact, it took a team of six people to effectively replace Kira and take on the responsibilities she had been managing alone.Kira has a NEW Live Workshop NEXT WEEK!!! click this link to sign up!!!!Take The Paradigm Quiz!!!You can find Kira on Instagram here. Kira has also been featured in publications such as Forbes, SD Voyager, and The Social Bungalow. You can also check out her audiobook on ScribdListen to Kira's own podcast - On The Up and Up - here :) Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo AThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement
6/7/2023
1:09:46
Sorry Babe... You're No Exception To The Rules
Hey Angels, In today's solo episode I discuss the reality that often feel we are exceptions to the rules when it comes to dating and that is simply incorrect. Listen in to unpack why. I feel practicing radiacal acceptance with this reality is liberating. OKAY.....listen and let me know your thoughts!OH... Did i mention QQC has an instagram now? FOLLOW AND LIKE <3Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo AThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement
Sophistication, Psychology, Dating, and Lifestyle. I candidly discuss it all holding nothing back! Join the A team and be ready to broaden your horizon with this podcast!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5482848/advertisement