Who:What Was Your "Yes": Ep 4 FT. Kira La Forgia

Hey Angels,Today we talk all things Boss babe related. Kira La Forgia, Founder of Paradigm Consulting, Director of Operations/HR turned Small Business Consultant for millennial entrepreneurs. Kira shares her experience with burn out and PTSD, how to lead people authentically, how to create a business model that centers creativity and really brings charsima and spunk into the space of business. I promise you will love listening as much I enjoyed speaking with her!Kira La Forgia has firsthand experience with the challenges involved in managing the human side of running a business. After struggling with burnout and being diagnosed with PTSD, Kira realized the importance of delegating tasks and taking care of her mental health. She learned this lesson the hard way, having tried to take on everything herself, which ultimately led to her experiencing significant stress and burnout. In fact, it took a team of six people to effectively replace Kira and take on the responsibilities she had been managing alone.Kira has a NEW Live Workshop NEXT WEEK!!! click this link to sign up!!!!Take The Paradigm Quiz!!!You can find Kira on Instagram here. Kira has also been featured in publications such as Forbes, SD Voyager, and The Social Bungalow. You can also check out her audiobook on ScribdListen to Kira's own podcast - On The Up and Up - here :) Click this link to access my other platforms and you can book a 1:1 consult with me! All My Platforms! If you have enjoyed this episode, please be sure to rate and review this podcast! Thank you for your time, thank you for listening and thank you for your support! And remember to always stay Kind! xo A