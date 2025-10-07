Let's Talk Life As We *Don't* Know It: Is Our Definition of Life Too Narrow?
In this episode, Dr. Dakotah Tyler and Justin Shaifer take on the timeless question: what is life? They explore infinite systems, humans as part of larger structures, the debate over artificial life, and why adaptation may be the clearest marker of being alive. This wide-ranging conversation blends science, philosophy, and curiosity to tackle one of the deepest questions of all time.
Dead Universes & Wet Stardust
Audience Q&A: Dr. Dakotah Tyler and Justin Shaifer go deep on cosmic questions. They explore theories about whether the universe already died, cycles of cosmic birth and death, the future of life, astrobiology and evolution, the search for exoplanet biosignatures, and how AI and technology shape the way we learn. It's a wide-ranging, curiosity-driven conversation about life, the universe, and everything in between.
Finding the Signal in the Noise: Career Transitions and Life Alignment
In this episode, Dr. Dakotah Tyler and Justin Shaifer unpack the tricky process of career transitions. They talk about how to recognize misalignment, the importance of transferable skills, the power dynamics that hold people back, and how to find the courage to make a change. This conversation is part strategy, part therapy session, and full of practical insight for anyone thinking about their next move.
Alien Comets & the Hunt for Earthlike Atmospheres
This episode of Curiosity Theory with Dr. Dakotah Tyler (@dr.starkid) and Justin Shaifer (@mr.fascinate) first covers the science of finding life: alien communication strategies, the idea of a galactic Goldilocks zone where intelligent life may arise, biosignature searches in small exoplanet atmospheres, and what scientists are learning from the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas currently in our solar system.Then we switch gears to talk about Meta and the ethics of AI after their disturbing internal ethics document leaked.
Finding the Curiosity to Endure
This week on Curiosity Theory, Dr. Dakotah Tyler and Justin Shaifer open up about pressure, family, and resilience. Dakotah talks about his own mental health journey and how curiosity became a lifeline From personal stories to practical tools, to a mind-bending thought experiment about being a smaller species, this episode blends lived experience with curiosity and imagination.
