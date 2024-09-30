you are the new beginning (stop waiting for things outside of you)
Stop waiting for something outside of you to change - you are the new beginning. In this episode, we’re getting real about why nothing changes if nothing changes—and how to take your power back starting right now. You already have everything you need to create the life you want. Let’s talk about shifting your energy, breaking out of waiting mode, and claiming yourself as the catalyst for your own transformation. This is your reminder: it all starts with you.
2025 LIVE Manifestation Workshop on Jan 4th!🌒✨ Tickets Here: https://stan.store/kimperetz/p/2025-manifestation-workshop
Topics we will cover:
The power of vibration/energy
Self-concept (new vs. old self)
Timeline shifting, quantum leaps & the higher self
Releasing the past & embracing the new story
and more...
What you can expect inside...
Intention setting ceremony
EFT tapping for manifesting
Journaling practice
New Year New You Meditation
Live Q&A
When: Saturday Jan 4 9:30am PST/ 11:30am CST/ 12:30pm EST/ 5:30pm UK/ 6:30pm CET/ 8:30pm GST
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/cyp and get on your way to being your best self❤️
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code [CYP] at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
JOIN CLAIM YOUR POWER FREE WHATSAPP CHAT (a safe space for like-minded women to connect💜) https://chat.whatsapp.com/HvxVTsSULrg9hN9hIA4Hwp
JOIN MY FREE EMAIL LIST 💌
Get the Claim Your Power Guided Journal 🦋
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Subscribe, review, and rate the podcast! Whether you're listening on your way to work, on your hot girl walk, or while doing your morning routine, follow @claimyourpowerpod and @kimperetz on IG and tag in your stories❤️ Your support means the world and empowers me to keep showing up every week!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
22:53
what you focus on expands
Your focus is your superpower, and in this episode, we’re breaking down how to use it to completely transform your life. I’m sharing the science and spirituality behind why what you give your energy to grows—and how to shift from focusing on lack to creating more abundance, love, and alignment in your reality✨🦋
32:28
walk away to create space for what’s meant for you
Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is walk away from what no longer serves us. In this episode, we dive into the power of letting go and creating space for what’s truly meant for you. Tune in to learn how walking away isn’t just an ending—it’s the beginning of your next chapter❤️
25:59
you can't pour from an empty cup
In this episode, we’re diving into the timeless truth that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Join me as we explore why self-care is essential—not selfish—and how prioritizing your energy allows you to show up more fully for the people and goals that matter most🛁🌿
21:10
EPISODE 150: 150 things i wish i could tell my past self (and you need to hear too)
150 episodes of Claim Your Power?! I can hardly believe it! ❤️ To celebrate this incredible milestone, I’ve created a heartfelt and powerful list of 150 things I wish I could tell my past self—and that you need to hear, too. This episode is packed with transformative wisdom, life lessons, and inspiration, so get ready to soak it all in.
DOWNLOAD ANGEL ENERGY MEDITATION 👼✨
Welcome to Claim Your Power podcast, your all-inclusive roadmap to self-love, spirituality, and personal growth. Hosted by Kim Peretz, this podcast is a place where you can explore the depths of your inner self, unravel the layers of your potential, and embark on a self-love journey. Each week, you will tap into the knowledge, advice, and inspiration you need to live a life of purpose and become the highest version of yourself. IG: @kimperetz & @claimyourpowerpod.