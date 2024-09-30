you are the new beginning (stop waiting for things outside of you)

Stop waiting for something outside of you to change - you are the new beginning. In this episode, we're getting real about why nothing changes if nothing changes—and how to take your power back starting right now. You already have everything you need to create the life you want. Let's talk about shifting your energy, breaking out of waiting mode, and claiming yourself as the catalyst for your own transformation. This is your reminder: it all starts with you. 2025 LIVE Manifestation Workshop on Jan 4th!🌒✨ Tickets Here: https://stan.store/kimperetz/p/2025-manifestation-workshop Topics we will cover: The power of vibration/energy Self-concept (new vs. old self) Timeline shifting, quantum leaps & the higher self Releasing the past & embracing the new story and more... What you can expect inside... Intention setting ceremony EFT tapping for manifesting Journaling practice New Year New You Meditation Live Q&A When: Saturday Jan 4 9:30am PST/ 11:30am CST/ 12:30pm EST/ 5:30pm UK/ 6:30pm CET/ 8:30pm GST