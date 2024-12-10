Powered by RND
Chill Spanish Listening Practice

Podcast Chill Spanish Listening Practice
Anthony Morey
This is a Spanish listening practice podcast for beginners and intermediate students. The focus of each episode is to help you improve your listening comprehens...
EducationLanguage Learning

Available Episodes

5 of 222
  • #221 "Las texturas"
    En este episodio hablamos acerca de las texturas.
    --------  
    5:06
  • #220 "Quedar"
    En este episodio hablamos acerca del verbo quedar.
    --------  
    4:24
  • #219 "Rubén Blades"
    En este episodio hablamos acerca de Rubén Blades.
    --------  
    4:53
  • #218 "Las fechas"
    En este episodio hablamos acerca de las fechas.
    --------  
    4:36
  • #217 "Los trabajos difíciles"
    En este episodio hablamos acerca de los trabajos difíciles.
    --------  
    5:31

About Chill Spanish Listening Practice

This is a Spanish listening practice podcast for beginners and intermediate students. The focus of each episode is to help you improve your listening comprehension through everyday topics and lots of context.
