Chill Spanish Listening Practice

En este episodio hablamos acerca de las texturas.
Ahora también puedes escuchar el podcast en YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ4YHlzG7n0R9vXJar69RTA/featured
If you would like to support the podcast and help me keep making episodes, please check out our Patreon page at patreon.com/chillspanishlisteningpractice or if you´d like to buy me a virtual coffee, you can do that at ko-fi.com/chillspanishlisteningpractice your support is greatly appreciated.
5:06
#220 "Quedar"
En este episodio hablamos acerca del verbo quedar.
[REMOVE ALL]
[REMOVE ALL]
4:24
#219 "Rubén Blades"
En este episodio hablamos acerca de Rubén Blades.
[REMOVE ALL]
[REMOVE ALL]
4:53
#218 "Las fechas"
En este episodio hablamos acerca de las fechas.
[REMOVE ALL]
[REMOVE ALL]
4:36
#217 "Los trabajos difíciles"
En este episodio hablamos acerca de los trabajos difíciles.
[REMOVE ALL]
[REMOVE ALL]
This is a Spanish listening practice podcast for beginners and intermediate students. The focus of each episode is to help you improve your listening comprehension through everyday topics and lots of context.