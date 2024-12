Immersive Spanish - Season 3 - Episode 11: The Underwater Secret

This episode of the Immersive Spanish podcast finds Kav and Ana hiding from the dangers of their adventure. They prepare to leave the cave to continue their search for the treasure. You'll learn some more useful Spanish along the way.