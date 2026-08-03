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332 episodes
- What if your gut feeling is actually your spirit guides trying to reach you? In this episode of Dear Guides, Gabrielle Bernstein sits down with psychic medium Rebecca Rosen to break down exactly how to trust your intuition. Together, they explore the real difference between intuition and fear, how your spirit guides try to get your attention through thoughts, chills, and signs you almost missed, and why doubt is the number one thing keeping you from hearing your own guidance. Rebecca also shares her personal "trifecta check," a simple practice for tuning into your head, heart, and gut before making any big decision. Plus, Rebecca leads you through a guided meditation to help you connect to your own inner knowing. Whatever decision you've been sitting with… your intuition already knows the answer.
🦁✨Join me LIVE 8/8 for a free Lion’s Gate Manifesting Ritual https://bit.ly/44LWKit
To learn more about Rebecca Rosen’s work go to https://www.rebeccarosen.com
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More Gabby:
Join Gabby LIVE on 8/8 for a free Lion’s Gate Manifesting Ritual deargabby.com/lionsgate
Get Gabby’s free Magnetic Energy meditation here https://bit.ly/4hXaYmn
Read Gabby’s #1 NYT Bestselling book: The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear Into Faith. http://bit.ly/45T1sf
For more information on Rebecca’s work go to rebeccarosen.com
Read Rebecca’s books What’s Your Heaven? https://amzn.to/4dqPAVX and Spirited https://amzn.to/4fvn7Q9
If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.
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Sponsors:
You don’t have to say yes to everything this summer. Find support in therapy. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/deargabby.
Get ahead of what you can't feel yet. Join at functionhealth.com/DEARGABBY or use gift code DEARGABBY25 for a $25 credit toward your membership.
Right now, Arya is offering our listeners $10 off your first month at getarya.com/gabby.
Get 20% off your first order and free shipping by using checkout code GABBY at naturessunshine.com.
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Produced by Dear Media
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- Manifesting isn't about waiting for the future… It's about aligning with it right now, and the Lion's Gate Portal is the most powerful window all year to do it! Running from now until August 12th and peaking on 8/8, this rare cosmic alignment is known in numerology as a symbol of infinite potential and abundance, making it the ultimate time for release, intention-setting, and manifestation. In this episode, Gabrielle Bernstein walks you through a powerful three-step framework to make the most of this energy. You'll release what's been holding you back, get crystal clear about your visions, and take aligned action from a place of trust instead of chasing an outcome. Gabby also leads you through a guided meditation designed to prepare your energy for 8/8, so you're already anchored in trust, ease, and appreciation when the portal peaks. Stay until the end to learn how to join Gabby live on 8/8 for a free group manifesting ritual, because this energy is too rare to let pass you by
🦁✨Join me LIVE 8/8 for a free Lion’s Gate Manifesting Ritual https://bit.ly/44LWKit
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More Gabby:
🦁✨Join me LIVE 8/8 for a free Lion’s Gate Manifesting Ritual deargabby.com/lionsgate
Read Gabrielle’s #1 NYT Bestselling book: The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear Into Faith. http://bit.ly/45T1sf
If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.
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Sponsors:
Visit www.alayanaturals.com/gabby and enter code GABBY at checkout for 20% off your order.
New customers can use code GABBY and get 20% off your first order at perelelhealth.com/GABBY.
For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/GABBY.
Stock up now at dripdrop.com and use promo code gabby.
Use code GABBY at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase!
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Produced by Dear Media
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- Have you ever felt like your manifestation was blocked, or like you needed a clear sign from above to guide your next step? This is a personalized angel card reading, made just for you. In this episode of Dear Guides, Gabby Bernstein is joined by her dear friend and angel expert Radleigh Valentine, creator of the Angel Tarot deck, to channel a live, interactive angel reading… and you're part of it.
Here's how it works:
We'll Ask the Angels a Question
Radleigh Will Select 3 Cards
You Tune In Energetically and Select Card 1, 2, or 3
The Card You Select is Your Message From the Angels
Together, Gabby and Radleigh will ask the angels four questions:
What is the next step you need to take to see your manifestations come into form?
What's the clearest path to creating more abundance in your life?
What do you need to know about clarity in your relationships?
And a final one-card message for the entire Dear Gabby spiritual community.
Trust whatever card you're drawn to. Your angels are speaking directly to you!
Get my FREE meditation to connect with your spirit guides now → https://bit.ly/47vFa4r
🌟DEAR GUIDES LIVE 🌟Join me on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within https://bit.ly/4e65YeZ
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More Gabby:
DEAR GUIDES LIVE! Join Gabrielle and leading psychic mediums on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within. https://bit.ly/4afnWcx
Try Gabrielle’s FREE Spirit Guides Meditation to strengthen your connection to your guides https://bit.ly/40yZD4E
Read Gabrielle’s #1 NYT Bestselling books: The Universe Has Your Back http://bit.ly/45T1sfc and Super Attractor
Get Radleigh’s Guardian Angel Messages Tarot Deck https://amzn.to/4b9b5sl
Connect with Radleigh: www.radleighvalentine.com/angelblessings
If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.
—
Sponsors:
Get 15% off your entire order when you go to http://bioptimizers.com/deargabby and use code DEARGABBY.
Get ahead of what you can't feel yet. Join at functionhealth.com/DEARGABBY or use gift code DEARGABBY25 for a $25 credit toward your membership.
Try OneSkin with 15% off using code DEARGABBY at oneskin.co/DEARGABBY
As an exclusive offer, new listeners can get their choice between free Sirloin Tips, Ground Beef or Chicken Wings in every box for LIFE, PLUS $20 off when you go to ButcherBox.com/gabby.
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Produced by Dear Media
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- Are you gripping something so tightly it's exhausting you? In this episode of Dear Guides, Gabrielle Bernstein sits down with psychic medium Lisa Williams to channel the exact messages you need to hear right now about letting go. Together they answer the questions you've been afraid to ask: why holding on feels safer, how to know when to keep trying versus release, and what happens energetically when you finally stop forcing. Plus Gabby leads you through a powerful "Hand It Over" meditation so you can feel real relief before the episode is over. Whatever you've been carrying, spirit wants you to know… you don't have to do it alone.
Get my FREE meditation to connect with your spirit guides now → https://bit.ly/47vFa4r
🌟DEAR GUIDES LIVE 🌟Join me on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within https://bit.ly/4e65YeZ
—
More Gabby:
DEAR GUIDES LIVE! Join Gabrielle and leading psychic mediums on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within. https://bit.ly/4afnWcx
Try Gabrielle’s FREE Spirit Guides Meditation to strengthen your connection to your guides https://bit.ly/40yZD4E
Join the 21-Day Abundance Challenge and rewire your relationship with money https://bit.ly/4mVfbcN
Read Lisa’s books Survival of the Soul https://amzn.to/3QAEqVW and Divine Wisdom https://amzn.to/3QAEqVW
Learn more about Lisa’s work at https://lisawilliams.com/
Read Gabrielle’s #1 NYT Bestselling book: The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear Into Faith. http://bit.ly/45T1sfc
If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.
—
Sponsors:
You don’t have to say yes to everything this summer. Find support in therapy. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/deargabby.
Head to DailyLook.com to take your style quiz and use code GABBY for 50% off your first order.
Visit DrinkAG1.com/GABBY to get a FREE AG1 Flavor Sampler and a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2 in your AG1 Welcome Kit when you first subscribe—a $72 value.
For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and free treats for life, when you head to Smalls.com/GABBY.
Visit myalloy.com and use code GABBY for $20 off your first order!
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Produced by Dear Media
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The Soul Connection Between You and Your Pet with Animal Communicator Tami Hendrix07/06/2026 | 42 mins.Have you ever looked at your pet and felt something that goes way beyond love, like you've known them before? Animal communicator Tami Hendrix joins Dear Guides to reveal the spiritual truth about the bond between humans and their animals. In this deeply moving episode, Tami explains how our pets choose us as part of a soul contract, how they arrive at exact turning points in our lives to heal us, and how they never stop communicating, even after they pass. Tami and Gabby also walk you through a powerful heart-centered meditation to help you receive direct messages from your animal right now, whether they're curled up beside you or have crossed over. If you've ever grieved a pet, wondered why a certain animal came into your life, or longed to feel their presence again… this episode is for you.
Get my FREE meditation to connect with your spirit guides now → https://bit.ly/47vFa4r
🌟DEAR GUIDES LIVE 🌟Join me on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within https://bit.ly/4e65YeZ
Learn more about Tami’s work at https://tamihendrix.com/
More Gabby:
DEAR GUIDES LIVE! Join Gabrielle and leading psychic mediums on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within. https://bit.ly/4afnWcx
Try Gabrielle’s FREE Spirit Guides Meditation to strengthen your connection to your guides https://bit.ly/40yZD4E
Join the 21-Day Abundance Challenge and rewire your relationship with money https://bit.ly/4mVfbcN
Learn more about Tami’s work at https://tamihendrix.com/
Read Gabrielle’s #1 NYT Bestselling book: The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear Into Faith. http://bit.ly/45T1sfc
If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.
Sponsors:
Save 25% on your first month at Ritual.com/DEARGABBY
Right now, Arya is offering our listeners $10 off your first month at getarya.com/gabby.
Produced by Dear Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dear Gabby
Dear Gabby is a weekly show where #1 New York Times bestselling author and international speaker, Gabby Bernstein, offers up real-time coaching, straight talk and BIG LOVE. Episodes include unscripted Q&A sessions where she coaches listeners through life-changing transformations, plus free-flowing conversations about personal growth and spirituality with unique and inspiring guests.Podcast website
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