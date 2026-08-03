Have you ever felt like your manifestation was blocked, or like you needed a clear sign from above to guide your next step? This is a personalized angel card reading, made just for you. In this episode of Dear Guides, Gabby Bernstein is joined by her dear friend and angel expert Radleigh Valentine, creator of the Angel Tarot deck, to channel a live, interactive angel reading… and you're part of it.



Here's how it works:



We'll Ask the Angels a Question



Radleigh Will Select 3 Cards



You Tune In Energetically and Select Card 1, 2, or 3



The Card You Select is Your Message From the Angels



Together, Gabby and Radleigh will ask the angels four questions:



What is the next step you need to take to see your manifestations come into form?



What's the clearest path to creating more abundance in your life?



What do you need to know about clarity in your relationships?



And a final one-card message for the entire Dear Gabby spiritual community.



Trust whatever card you're drawn to. Your angels are speaking directly to you!



Get my FREE meditation to connect with your spirit guides now → https://bit.ly/47vFa4r



🌟DEAR GUIDES LIVE 🌟Join me on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within https://bit.ly/4e65YeZ



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More Gabby:



DEAR GUIDES LIVE! Join Gabrielle and leading psychic mediums on Nov 21 in New York for a spiritual immersion to reconnect you with your angels, guides, and the wisdom within. https://bit.ly/4afnWcx



Try Gabrielle’s FREE Spirit Guides Meditation to strengthen your connection to your guides https://bit.ly/40yZD4E



Read Gabrielle’s #1 NYT Bestselling books: The Universe Has Your Back http://bit.ly/45T1sfc and Super Attractor



Get Radleigh’s Guardian Angel Messages Tarot Deck https://amzn.to/4b9b5sl



Connect with Radleigh: www.radleighvalentine.com/angelblessings



If you feel you need additional support, please consult this list of safety, recovery, and mental health resources.



Disclaimer: This podcast is intended to educate, inspire, and support you on your personal journey towards inner peace. I am not a psychologist or a medical doctor and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.



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Produced by Dear Media

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