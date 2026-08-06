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431 episodes
August 6, 2026: Blanche's Abortion Comments, Capital One Claims Money Laundering Review, Fauci Contempt Resolution, and Is Trump Offering an Insider-Trading Subscription Service?08/06/2026 | 50 mins.Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.
In today's episode:
Victims of Idaho Shooting Identified (0:26)
Clarification on Legal Effects of Blanche's Recent Orders Regarding Anti-Weaponization Fund and IRS Audits (2:56)
House Committee Recommends Censure Against Rep. Edwards (11:26)
Capital One Says Anti-Money Laundering Review Led to Closure of Trump-Affiliated Bank Accounts (~19:49)
Blanche's Comments on Abortion Analyzed (~25:25)
Senate Committee Votes to Advance Contempt Resolution Against Fauci. Here's What It Means. (~39:01)
Quick Hitters (~41:57)
Rumor Has It: Is Trump Offering an Insider-Trading Subscription Service? (~44:51)
Critical Thinking Segment (~51:51)
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All sources for this episode can be found here.
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August 3, 2026: Fauci Pleads the Fifth, Blanche Voids Anti-Weaponization Fund, What We Know About the In-N-Out Shooting, and More.08/03/2026 | 48 mins.Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.
In today's episode:
What We Know About the Shooting in Idaho (1:22)
Red Cross Declares Blood Crisis (4:49)
DOJ Acknowledges Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Flaws; Asks Judge to Drop Charges Against Defendant (8:44)
Blanche Voids Anti-Weaponization Fund and Clarifies IRS Audit Provision Ahead of Confirmation Vote (~16:43)
Quick Hitters(~22:04)
Fauci Pleads the Fifth. What You Need to Know About the Fifth Amendment and the Validity of His Pardon (~26:01)
Critical Thinking Segment (~49:02)
Watch this episode on YouTube.
Follow Jordan on Instagram and TikTok.
All sources for this episode can be found here.
Scammers are everywhere! But they can't harm you, if they can't find you! Use code JORDAN at https://incogni.com/jordan and get 60% off an annual plan!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
July 27, 2026: Trump’s WHCA Jokes, Pentagon Casualty Questions, The Shiloh Hendrix Verdict, and More.07/27/2026 | 38 mins.Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.
In today's episode:
The White House Correspondent's Association Dinner and Trump's Remarks (0:47)
Trump Administration Imposes Broad Tariffs on 60 Economies (8:25)
Trump Orders Administration to Place Signs Outside Smithsonian Museum (16:12)
Pentagon Changes Iran War Casualty Count. Here's What We Know (~26:31)
The Shiloh Hendrix Verdict. Answering Your First Amendment Questions (~30:51)
Critical Thinking Segment (~37:55)
Watch this episode on YouTube.
Follow Jordan on Instagram and TikTok.
All sources for this episode can be found here.
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July 23, 2026: Trump’s Saudi Nuclear Deal, $99M in Flagged Federal Payments & 6,600 Noncitizens Registered to Vote, and More.07/23/2026 | 46 mins.Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.
In today's episode:
Suspect Lights Fire at NY Federal Building. Here's What We Know. (1:46)
Trump Announces 50% Tariffs on Canadian Products Over Discrimination (5:06)
Clearing Up the Cyclospora Confusion (10:26)
Hegseth Testifies as Administration Seeks $87B in Additional Funding (~17:55)
Treasury Dept. Says It Flagged $99M in Payments That Need to Be Reviewed (~25:38)
NJ Governor Says 6,600 Noncitizens Were Improperly Registered to Vote (~29:26)
Trump Announces Nuclear Deal with Saudi Arabia (~35:58)
Mamdani Makes Video About Legal Authority to Arrest PM Netanyahu (~39:55)
Quick Hitters (~42:42)
Rumor Has It (~45:05)
Watch this episode on YouTube.
Follow Jordan on Instagram and TikTok.
All sources for this episode can be found here.
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July 20, 2026: What Trump’s Election Security Documents Actually Show | Plus Rubio’s New Visa Policy and More.07/20/2026 | 51 mins.Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.
In today's episode:
Trump's Election Security Address. Here's What The Documents Say. (0:49)
Three U.S. Service Members Killed in the Middle East (~22:58)
Rubio Announces New Visa Policy Aimed at Far-Left Terrorist Groups and Those Affiliated (~25:32)
New Federal Rule Changes Definition of "Harm" from Endangered Special Act (~36:04)
Quick Hitters (~44:25)
Critical Thinking Segment (~47:51)
Watch this episode on YouTube.
Follow Jordan on Instagram and TikTok.
All sources for this episode can be found here.
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About UNBIASED Politics
Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.Podcast website
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