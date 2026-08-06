Get the facts, without the spin. UNBIASED offers a clear, impartial recap of US news, including politics, elections, legal news, and more. Hosted by lawyer Jordan Berman, each episode provides a recap of current political events plus breakdowns of complex concepts—like constitutional rights, recent Supreme Court rulings, and new legislation—in an easy-to-understand way. No personal opinions, just the facts you need to stay informed on the daily news that matters. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place.



In today's episode:



What We Know About the Shooting in Idaho (1:22)



Red Cross Declares Blood Crisis (4:49)



DOJ Acknowledges Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Flaws; Asks Judge to Drop Charges Against Defendant (8:44)



Blanche Voids Anti-Weaponization Fund and Clarifies IRS Audit Provision Ahead of Confirmation Vote (~16:43)



Quick Hitters(~22:04)



Fauci Pleads the Fifth. What You Need to Know About the Fifth Amendment and the Validity of His Pardon (~26:01)



Critical Thinking Segment (~49:02)



⁠Watch⁠ this episode on YouTube.



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All sources for this episode can be found ⁠here.⁠



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