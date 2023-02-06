Finally, an unbiased news source. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place. Every week, Jordan recaps current affairs and the law in an ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 66
Daniel Penny Indicted, Fed Pauses Hikes…For Now, Ex-Starbucks Employee Awarded $26.5M, Bipartisan AI Legislation, Plus New SCOTUS Decisions
1. Update: Daniel Penny Indicted for Jordan Neely Death on NYC Subway (2:59)2. Fed Announces Pause on Interest Rate Hikes….For Now; What This Means and What to Expect Going Forward (5:24)3. NJ Jury Awards Former Starbucks Employee $25.6M in Wrongful Termination Suit; Why She’ll Only See a Fraction of that Amount (10:29)4. Two U.S. Senators Introduce Bipartisan AI Legislation to Allow for Civil and Criminal Liability for Online Platforms (21:26)5. SCOTUS Released Three New Decisions on Thursday; Here’s What They Say (26:01)If you enjoyed this episode, please leave me a review and share it with those you know that also appreciate unbiased news!Subscribe to Jordan's weekly free newsletter featuring hot topics in the news, trending lawsuits, and more.Follow Jordan on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.All sources for this episode can be found here.
6/16/2023
34:00
JP Morgan/Epstein Victims $290M Settlement, DOE Student Loan Payment Update, Recent Execution, Trump's Federal Indictment
1. JP Morgan Reaches Tentative $290M Settlement with Epstein Victims (2:29)2. Department of Education Announces Student Loan Payment Pause to Resume September 1st (7:13)3. Missouri Executes Inmate, Michael Tisius, via Lethal Injection (10:36)4. Donald Trump Federal Indictment Unsealed; Here's What it Says (15:36)If you enjoyed this episode, please leave me a review and share it with those you know that also appreciate unbiased news!Subscribe to Jordan's weekly free newsletter featuring hot topics in the news, trending lawsuits, and more.Follow Jordan on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.All sources for this episode can be found here.
6/13/2023
27:50
SCOTUS Upholds Voting Rights Act, NYC Sues its Neighbors, CNN Ousts Licht, District Seeks Dismissal in Teacher Shooting Suit
1. SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Minority Voters in Allen v. Milligan Upholding Section 2 of Voting Rights Act (3:12)2. School District Seeks to Dismiss Lawsuit Filed by Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student; Student's Mother Facing Additional Charges (18:01)3. New York City Sues Thirty Neighboring NY Counties for Taking Action to Prohibit the Transfer of Migrants (24:22)4. Chris Licht Out at CNN (28:41)If you enjoyed this episode, please leave me a review and share it with those you know that also appreciate unbiased news!Subscribe to Jordan's weekly free newsletter featuring hot topics in the news, trending lawsuits, and more. Follow Jordan on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. All sources for this episode can be found here.
1. Fiscal Responsibility Act Passes House (Update: Passed Senate in a 63-36 Vote Thursday, June 1st, 11pm EST) (2:15)2. Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Decision Re: False Claims Act (9:31)3. Florida Parent Complaints About Amanda Gorman's Inaugural Poem, 'The Hill We Climb'; District's Response Causing Controversy (14:05)4. IMDb Uses Weighted Rating Scale for 'The Little Mermaid' Following Unusual Amount of Negative Reviews (21:52) If you enjoyed this episode, please leave me a review and share it with those you know that also appreciate unbiased news!Follow Jordan on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. All sources for this episode can be found here.
6/2/2023
24:59
Debt Ceiling Agreement Reached, Texas House Votes to Impeach AG Paxton, Uganda's New Anti-Homosexuality Law
1. Biden and McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement; Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023; What Will Congress Do? (1:35)2. Texas House Votes to Impeach Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton (7:50)3. Uganda President Signs Anti-Homosexuality Bill; 'Aggravated Homosexuality' Now Punishable by Death (19:13)If you enjoyed this episode, please leave me a review and share it with those you know that also appreciate unbiased news!Follow Jordan on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. All sources for this episode can be found here.
Finally, an unbiased news source. If you miss how journalism used to be, you're in the right place. Every week, Jordan recaps current affairs and the law in an impartial, fact-based manner. As a law school graduate and licensed attorney, she uses her knowledge of the law to explain the harder-to-understand legal concepts like constitutional rights, Supreme Court opinions, etc. By the time you're done listening to each episode, you'll feel caught up, informed and empowered. And the best part is, you don't have to listen to any personal opinions...just the facts.