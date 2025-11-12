EP 74: Jester Clint: He Got Better When I Got Better
In this episode, Jester Clint opens up about the pain, redemption, and responsibility that come with recovery. From battling addiction to learning how to show up as a father, Clint shares how healing himself became the first step to healing his family. He talks about breaking generational cycles, facing guilt head-on, and discovering what real growth looks like once the drugs are gone. This one’s not about perfection — it’s about honesty, forgiveness, and the courage to start over.
Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.
--------
1:01:45
--------
1:01:45
EP 73: From Addiction To Entrepreneur: Tyler Walker
In this episode of From 2 Addicts and a Moron, Tyler Walker opens up about his journey from the struggles of addiction to building a new life as an entrepreneur, sharing raw lessons on resilience, growth, and second chances.
Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.
--------
2:13:31
--------
2:13:31
EP 72: Tyler’s Journey To Sobriety
This week, Stu Boy brings on Tyler, someone he first met in rehab. Tyler opens up about his powerful story of trauma and addiction, the rough start he and Stu Boy had (spoiler: they didn’t like each other at first), and how that turned into a real friendship.
From hilarious rehab memories to the real talk of what keeps him sober today, Tyler shares how he finds joy in recovery and how he gives back by helping others on their journey.
Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.
--------
1:39:20
--------
1:39:20
EP 71: Natalie Nelson: Overcoming Addiction at a Young Age
Natalie Nelson, who opens up about her powerful journey through addiction at a young age. Natalie shares the raw truth of what it was like to grow up battling substances, the struggles she faced, and how those challenges shaped her. Most importantly, she walks us through the turning points that led her to overcome addiction and rebuild her life with strength and resilience.
Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.
--------
1:50:53
--------
1:50:53
EP 70: From Rock Bottom to 1 Year Sober | Austin O’Bryan
We’re back with a powerful new episode! This week we sit down with Austin O’Bryan, who shares his raw and inspiring journey through addiction, multiple rehab stints, relapse, recovery, and what finally led him to surrender and rebuild his life.
This is one of the most honest and powerful conversations we’ve had on the podcast. Whether you’re in recovery yourself, love someone who struggles, or just want to hear an inspiring story of perseverance, this episode is for you.
Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.
2 Addicts & A Moron is a compelling podcast that follows Mike "Stu Boy" O'Brien's personal journey through addiction, recovery, and everything in between. It dives deep into the mindset of addiction, revealing how addicts normalize even the worst situations. The Co-Host "Joey The Moron” brings an outside perspective, asking thoughtful, often eye-opening questions that help bridge the gap between those in recovery and those trying to understand it. Each episode features a special guest Addict—the most important voice—who shares their unique struggles and victories in recovery. Every story is different, every story is real, and every story can offer hope to someone still fighting.Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.