EP 74: Jester Clint: He Got Better When I Got Better

In this episode, Jester Clint opens up about the pain, redemption, and responsibility that come with recovery. From battling addiction to learning how to show up as a father, Clint shares how healing himself became the first step to healing his family. He talks about breaking generational cycles, facing guilt head-on, and discovering what real growth looks like once the drugs are gone. This one’s not about perfection — it’s about honesty, forgiveness, and the courage to start over. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.