Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsEducationit's cringe, but it's true
Listen to it's cringe, but it's true in the App
Listen to it's cringe, but it's true in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

it's cringe, but it's true

Podcast it's cringe, but it's true
ellie ollivier
LIFE'S NOT THAT SERIOUS!!! In this podcast, we will discuss gaining self-confidence, learning to love yourself, & being your truest authentic self every day!!! ...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • how to make friends in college (w/ Lexee Call)
    In this episode, we go in-depth on making and keeping friends. We dive into some of our tips on meeting new people, what to say in conversations, and how to keep up with multiple friendships at a time. I hope you enjoy it!
    --------  
    32:47
  • the secrets of a DJ & following your dreams (w/ Mason Fiefia)
    In this week's episode, my good friend Mason and I discuss his journey as a DJ. We dive into some common questions about life behind the decks and discuss pursuing your dreams, building your career, and handling criticism. Hope you enjoy!
    --------  
    34:43
  • how to know a person (w/ my dad)
    In this episode, my Dad and I review and discuss the book "How to Know a Person" By David Brooks. We talk about the key points of getting to know someone on a deeper level and how to empathize with others.
    --------  
    28:15
  • living w/ a chronic illness (w/ Lexi Lyman)
    In this episode, my friend Lexi and I talk about her chronic illness and how it has affected her life. Later in the episode we also talk about confidence and learning to accept yourself as you are. Hope you all enjoy!
    --------  
    36:41
  • life's not that serious (pod rebrand)
    WE BACKKKK!!! Sorry I left y'all in the dust there for a minute but I'm back! In this episode, I talk about my journey starting and doing this podcast, and talk about my new slogan for the pod. Hope you enjoy!
    --------  
    18:40

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About it's cringe, but it's true

LIFE'S NOT THAT SERIOUS!!! In this podcast, we will discuss gaining self-confidence, learning to love yourself, & being your truest authentic self every day!!! It might be cringe, but it sure is true :) ENJOY.
Podcast website

Listen to it's cringe, but it's true, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 6:02:42 PM