In this episode, we go in-depth on making and keeping friends. We dive into some of our tips on meeting new people, what to say in conversations, and how to keep up with multiple friendships at a time. I hope you enjoy it!
32:47
the secrets of a DJ & following your dreams (w/ Mason Fiefia)
In this week's episode, my good friend Mason and I discuss his journey as a DJ. We dive into some common questions about life behind the decks and discuss pursuing your dreams, building your career, and handling criticism. Hope you enjoy!
34:43
how to know a person (w/ my dad)
In this episode, my Dad and I review and discuss the book "How to Know a Person" By David Brooks. We talk about the key points of getting to know someone on a deeper level and how to empathize with others.
28:15
living w/ a chronic illness (w/ Lexi Lyman)
In this episode, my friend Lexi and I talk about her chronic illness and how it has affected her life. Later in the episode we also talk about confidence and learning to accept yourself as you are. Hope you all enjoy!
36:41
life's not that serious (pod rebrand)
WE BACKKKK!!! Sorry I left y'all in the dust there for a minute but I'm back! In this episode, I talk about my journey starting and doing this podcast, and talk about my new slogan for the pod. Hope you enjoy!
LIFE'S NOT THAT SERIOUS!!! In this podcast, we will discuss gaining self-confidence, learning to love yourself, & being your truest authentic self every day!!! It might be cringe, but it sure is true :) ENJOY.