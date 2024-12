Marisa Peer: The 3 Words That Will Change Your Life! The Perfection Trap We Don't Talk About. Your Life Today Isn't Forever.

In this episode of Begin Again, Davina is joined by Marisa Peer—world-renowned therapist, Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) trainer, and best-selling author. With nearly three decades of experience, Marisa has been celebrated for her impactful approach to transforming lives. In this conversation she shares practical tools to empower listeners, highlighting the profound impact of self-belief, thought control, and how shifting your mindset can set you on a path toward fulfillment, resilience, and personal growth. (0:00) Intro (0:58) Get A Pen & Paper! (2:27) The Path To Inner Peace (4:55) Building Self-Esteem: Steps To Love Yourself (7:15) How To Truly Love Yourself: Practical Tips (8:58) Mind And Body Connection: Why It Matters (13:22) Parenting Tips For A Healthier Family Bond (17:03) What Is RTT Therapy And How It Can Transform You (24:19) Best Places To Practise Self-Affirmations (25:09) How Long Does It Take To See Real Change Within? (29:16) Overcoming Perfectionism: Strategies That Work (33:26) The AAA Approach: A Proven Method For Personal Growth (39:22) Why The AAA Method Is So Effective For Change (46:13) Is Redemption Possible For Everyone? (49:29) Key Takeaways