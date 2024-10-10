Sitting Is The Silent Killer! This Causes Sedentary Death Syndrome. The Truth About Early Ageing. Dr. Vonda Wright.
In this episode of Begin Again Davina is joined by Dr. Vonda Wright, a world leading expert on the science of ageing well. Dr Wright is a pioneering surgeon, researcher, and author who shares her expertise on longevity, mobility and the lifestyle habits that will help you build physical resilience and achieve vitality.
Dr Wright’s Website:
www.drvondawright.com
(00:00) Intro
(01:22) Early Career in Oncology and Transition to Orthopaedics
(04:35) Biggest Challenges of Becoming an Orthopaedic Surgeon
(06:39) Life Expectancy Trends in the U.S.
(07:17) Understanding the Aging Process
(12:17) How Men and Women Age Differently
(14:04) The Connection Between Muscles, Bones, and the Brain
(18:26) Best Practices for Bone Health
(21:47) Essential Bone Health Tips for Your Late 20s and Early 30s
(25:15) Recovering Physically and Mentally After Injury
(27:55) Understanding Lower Heart Rates During Base Training Workouts
(33:00) Why It’s Never Too Late to Start Exercising
(33:55) Shocking Percentage of Americans Who Don’t Exercise
(34:29) The Average Daily Time Spent Sitting
(37:15) Tips for Staying Active With a Desk Job
(38:44) How Sleep Impacts Physical and Mental Health
(41:45) Understanding Menopause and Its Effects
(47:09) How Talking About Menopause Can Support Others
(48:27) Key Takeaways
49:52
Is Alcohol Deadlier Than Drugs? This Is The Most Dangerous Drug! Drug Myths Exposed. Professor David Nutt.
In this episode of Begin Again, Davina is joined by Professor David Nutt, a renowned drug researcher, psychiatrist, and former chief drug advisor to the UK government. Known for his bold stance on drug policy reform, Professor Nutt sheds light on the facts and fiction of drugs, the untapped potential of psychedelics, and reveals the factors shaping current drug policies.
Professor David Nutt’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Psychedelics-Revolutionary-Change-Life_A-Expert/dp/0306835282
(00:00) Intro
(01:10) Why David Believes Drug Policies Are Fundamentally Flawed
(07:12) The Impact of Drugs At Different Ages
(08:49) How To Talk To Kids About Drugs
(10:16) Media Backlash Against Drug Reform
(15:54) Can Psychedelics Cure Addiction?
(20:49) Understanding Drug Classifications
(25:07) How Politics Shape Drug Policies
(28:06) Ranking Substances By Danger
(31:18) The Hidden Risks Of Cannabis Use
(34:16) How Psychedelics Can Revolutionise Treatment
(39:12) Psilocybin’s Potential To Treat Mental Health
(40:30) The Future of Drug Reform
(43:06) Deciding Drug Policy
(45:22) The Counties Getting It Right
(49:50) Should We Decriminalise Drugs?
(50:32) Ecstasy Myths
(57:47) How To Change Lives
(59:42) Safe Alcohol Consumption
(01:02:29 Alcohol and Driving
1:05:27
Confidence Expert: This Is The Biggest Confidence Mistake! The Dark Side of Self Help. How To Be Confident. Susie Moore.
In this episode of Begin Again, Davina is joined by Susie Moore, a celebrated confidence expert, and author of the best-selling book Let It Be Easy. Known for her uplifting perspective on self-improvement, Susie and Davina dive into some transformative themes that serve as a guide to building confidence, reframing challenges, and finding the courage to take bold steps towards a life of fulfilment, joy and intention.
Find Susie’s podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/let-it-be-easy-with-susie-moore/id1614486542
(00:00) Intro
(02:41) Overcoming Childhood Trauma
(03:52) Coping with Struggles
(08:53) Is It Ever Too Late to Transform Your Life?
(10:24) Preparing Kids for Life’s Challenges
(12:07) How to Help Someone Let Go and Move Forward
(14:31) Control in Relationships: How to Maintain Healthy Boundaries
(19:29) The Power of Being Assertive and True to Yourself
(21:01) Breaking Free from People-Pleasing Behaviors
(24:38) How Susie Reinvented Her Career
(29:53) Life Coaching
(32:53) Taking Risks in Midlife
(35:49) Finding Inner Strength
(39:52) Dating After Divorce
(50:13) How Men Process Emotions
(52:05) Spiritual Journeys
(55:12) Conversation Takeaways
56:10
Johann Hari: The True Cause of Addiction! This is the Real Reason We're Unhappy. Pain is a Signal, Listen To It!
In this episode of Begin Again, Davina welcomes Johann Hari, an acclaimed journalist, TED speaker, and New York Times best-selling author of The Magic Pill, Chasing the Scream, Lost Connections, and Stolen Focus. Renowned for his exploration of mental health, addiction, and the societal factors shaping our well-being, Johann offers profound insights into why tackling the root causes of our challenges is key to true transformation.
Find more of Johann’s work here:
www.johannhari.com
FB: @JohannHari.Page
Insta: @johann.hari
TikTok: @johannhari
Twitter: @johannhari101
(0:00) Intro
(1:26) How to Move Forward in Life After Setbacks
(6:18) Healthy Ways to Cope with Trauma
(13:44) Why Anti-Depressants Aren't the Only Solution to Depression
(15:01) The Importance of Finding Your Support Network
(20:54) Why Tough Love Often Backfires
(23:45) How Hatred Controls Our Lives and How to Break Free
(32:05) Escaping the Social Media Rabbit Hole
(40:00) How to Reframe Negativity into Positivity
(50:04) The Healing Power of Feeling Truly Loved
(51:17) How to Use Your Inner Power to Create Positive Change
(01:59:22) Johann's Book
(01:01:50) Davina's Takeaways
1:03:38
Marisa Peer: The 3 Words That Will Change Your Life! The Perfection Trap We Don't Talk About. Your Life Today Isn't Forever.
In this episode of Begin Again, Davina is joined by Marisa Peer—world-renowned therapist, Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) trainer, and best-selling author. With nearly three decades of experience, Marisa has been celebrated for her impactful approach to transforming lives. In this conversation she shares practical tools to empower listeners, highlighting the profound impact of self-belief, thought control, and how shifting your mindset can set you on a path toward fulfillment, resilience, and personal growth.
Follow me here:
www.instagram.com/beginagain
https://www.tiktok.com/@beginagainpod
(0:00) Intro
(0:58) Get A Pen & Paper!
(2:27) The Path To Inner Peace
(4:55) Building Self-Esteem: Steps To Love Yourself
(7:15) How To Truly Love Yourself: Practical Tips
(8:58) Mind And Body Connection: Why It Matters
(13:22) Parenting Tips For A Healthier Family Bond
(17:03) What Is RTT Therapy And How It Can Transform You
(24:19) Best Places To Practise Self-Affirmations
(25:09) How Long Does It Take To See Real Change Within?
(29:16) Overcoming Perfectionism: Strategies That Work
(33:26) The AAA Approach: A Proven Method For Personal Growth
(39:22) Why The AAA Method Is So Effective For Change
(46:13) Is Redemption Possible For Everyone?
(49:29) Key Takeaways
