About Begin Again with Davina McCall

This show is dedicated to empowering people to embrace midlife as their most transformative era yet. Davina’s guests will share stories of growth and rediscovery, letting you in on their own life journeys - many of which have challenged outdated narratives and ideas. Whether it's through expert insights, candid discussions, or real-life inspiration, Begin Again will be a supportive community for everyone to explore the revitalising second act of life. Davina wants everyone to know that midlife is not the start of the end; instead, it's the perfect opportunity and time to Begin Again. Instagram: @beginagain LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/davina-mccall-82204a19b/