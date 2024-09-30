Powered by RND
Learning Easy English

BBC
Improve your English with these short podcasts for learners with basic English
EducationLanguage Learning

  • Real Easy English: Talking about TV shows
    Neil and Beth have a real conversation in easy English about watching TV. Learn to talk about what you watch on TV and why you enjoy it. TRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241213SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammar They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    6:16
  • Real Easy English: Talking about future plans
    Neil and Beth have a real conversation in easy English about their plans and dreams. Learn to talk about what you want to do in the futureTRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241206SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    5:25
  • Real Easy English: Talking about health
    Neil and Georgie have a real conversation in easy English about what they do to stay healthy. Learn to talk about your healthy and unhealthy habits.TRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241129 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammar They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    5:25
  • Real Easy English: Talking about hobbies
    Neil and Georgie have a real conversation in easy English about their hobbies. Learn to talk about what you do in your free timeTRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241122SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    5:39
  • Real Easy English: Talking about technology
    Beth and Neil have a real conversation in easy English about technology. Learn to talk about your technology habits.TRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241115SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    5:06

About Learning Easy English

Improve your English with these short podcasts for learners with basic English
