Real Easy English: Talking about future plans

Neil and Beth have a real conversation in easy English about their plans and dreams. Learn to talk about what you want to do in the futureTRANSCRIPT You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241206SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ Learning English conversations ✔️ Learning English vocabulary ✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.