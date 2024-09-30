Neil and Beth have a real conversation in easy English about watching TV. Learn to talk about what you watch on TV and why you enjoy it. TRANSCRIPT
You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241213SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English conversations
✔️ Learning English vocabulary
✔️ Learning English grammar They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
6:16
Real Easy English: Talking about future plans
Neil and Beth have a real conversation in easy English about their plans and dreams. Learn to talk about what you want to do in the futureTRANSCRIPT
You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241206SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English conversations
✔️ Learning English vocabulary
✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
5:25
Real Easy English: Talking about health
Neil and Georgie have a real conversation in easy English about what they do to stay healthy. Learn to talk about your healthy and unhealthy habits.TRANSCRIPT
You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241129 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English conversations
✔️ Learning English vocabulary
✔️ Learning English grammar They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
5:25
Real Easy English: Talking about hobbies
Neil and Georgie have a real conversation in easy English about their hobbies. Learn to talk about what you do in your free timeTRANSCRIPT
You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241122SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English conversations
✔️ Learning English vocabulary
✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
5:39
Real Easy English: Talking about technology
Beth and Neil have a real conversation in easy English about technology. Learn to talk about your technology habits.TRANSCRIPT
You can read along with this podcast and find important vocabulary here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/real-easy-english/241115SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersFIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English conversations
✔️ Learning English vocabulary
✔️ Learning English grammarThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.