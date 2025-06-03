In this episode, we talked about gay people and some questions to discuss.

in this episode, we talked about something matter for learners, parents, and teachers.

We discussed about teaching sex in school in elementary schools.

Do you want hear some discussion about successful Factors?

How not to take things personally

Women in the Middle®: Loving Life After 50 - Midlife Coach Podcast

Eyes on the Right Podcast

God, It's Me Again Podcast

English POD is a weekly podcast hosted by teachers and learners. Our main goal is to practice speaking English online through interesting topics.

Listen to English POD, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app