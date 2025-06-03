Open app
English POD
English POD
English POD
Education
Language Learning
How not to take things personally
The link of video: https://youtu.be/LnJwH_PZXnM
--------
45:03
Successful Factors
Do you want hear some discussion about successful Factors?
--------
41:06
Sexual education
We discussed about teaching sex in school in elementary schools.
--------
40:09
Is remote learning effective?
in this episode, we talked about something matter for learners, parents, and teachers.
--------
23:16
Gay people
In this episode, we talked about gay people and some questions to discuss.
--------
21:06
About English POD
English POD is a weekly podcast hosted by teachers and learners. Our main goal is to practice speaking English online through interesting topics.
Education
Language Learning
English POD
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
