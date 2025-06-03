Powered by RND
  • How not to take things personally
    The link of video: https://youtu.be/LnJwH_PZXnM
    --------  
    45:03
  • Successful Factors
    Do you want hear some discussion about successful Factors?
    --------  
    41:06
  • Sexual education
    We discussed about teaching sex in school in elementary schools.
    --------  
    40:09
  • Is remote learning effective?
    in this episode, we talked about something matter for learners, parents, and teachers.
    --------  
    23:16
  • Gay people
    In this episode, we talked about gay people and some questions to discuss.
    --------  
    21:06

English POD

English POD is a weekly podcast hosted by teachers and learners. Our main goal is to practice speaking English online through interesting topics.
