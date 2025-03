WTF am I doing with my life?

Ever just ask yourself, wtf am I doing with my life? Emma's been there, but eventually she figured it out (sort of) and this week, she's teaching you how you can too. From lemonade stands to running her own company, she's taking you on a decade long journey of becoming an entrepreneur, spilling all her tips & tricks to starting your own business and giving you the motivation you need to do the same. Follow Too Much:IGTikTok Follow Emma:IGTikTokWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOES5pp9BJO8S9Q0VpZEs8kP5i1csHvuNFu5tL21YkmrHQrA/viewform?usp=headerFor collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]