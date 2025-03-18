Romantic breakups? Expected. But no one warns you about the soul-crushing pain of a friendship breakup. One day you're inseparable, the next—ghosted. No closure, no roadmap, just question marks. This week, Emma's going down the rabbit hole of why friendship breakups sting more than romantic ones, the red flags we all ignore, and how to move on without losing yourself in the process. The biggest takeaway? If you’ve been friend-dumped, you're not alone.Follow Too Much:InstagramTikTokFollow Emma:InstagramTikTokWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOES5pp9BJO8S9Q0VpZEs8kP5i1csHvuNFu5tL21YkmrHQrA/viewform?usp=headerFor collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]