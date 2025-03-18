Powered by RND
Emma Paige
Emma's always been told she's, "too much" and now, she's done apologizing for it. From NY to LA and back again, she's lived a thousand lives and if there's anyt...
  • WTF am I doing with my life?
    Ever just ask yourself, wtf am I doing with my life? Emma's been there, but eventually she figured it out (sort of) and this week, she's teaching you how you can too. From lemonade stands to running her own company, she's taking you on a decade long journey of becoming an entrepreneur, spilling all her tips & tricks to starting your own business and giving you the motivation you need to do the same. Follow Too Much:IGTikTok Follow Emma:IGTikTokWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOES5pp9BJO8S9Q0VpZEs8kP5i1csHvuNFu5tL21YkmrHQrA/viewform?usp=headerFor collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]
    35:16
  • Friendship breakups suck
    Romantic breakups? Expected. But no one warns you about the soul-crushing pain of a friendship breakup. One day you're inseparable, the next—ghosted. No closure, no roadmap, just question marks. This week, Emma's going down the rabbit hole of why friendship breakups sting more than romantic ones, the red flags we all ignore, and how to move on without losing yourself in the process. The biggest takeaway? If you’ve been friend-dumped, you're not alone.Follow Too Much:InstagramTikTokFollow Emma:InstagramTikTokWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOES5pp9BJO8S9Q0VpZEs8kP5i1csHvuNFu5tL21YkmrHQrA/viewform?usp=headerFor collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]
    25:05
  • ASK EMMA: competitive friends, being single & going from pet to threat
    Welcome to Ask Emma, the first of many Q&A episodes where you’ll send in your burning questions, and Emma will give her best big sister advice you never want to hear, but know you need. This week, we’re going down the rabbit hole of everything from dealing with competitive friends and being the single one to moving cross-country with a boyfriend and bringing guys home to your parents' house.Follow Too Much:IG TikTokFollow Emma:IG TikTokWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOES5pp9BJO8S9Q0VpZEs8kP5i1csHvuNFu5tL21YkmrHQrA/viewform?usp=headerFor collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]
    26:10
  • Confidence can be faked
    By popular demand, this week Emma is going down the rabbit hole about what it takes to be confident as hell. Emma likes to think of herself as a pretty confident person, but has she always been this way? From her highs and lows to how she’s mastered the art of being confident, tune in for Emma’s unfiltered, tell-all guide on how to exude confidence and be your best self. Follow Too Much:IG: @emmastoomuchTikTok: @emmastoomuchFollow Emma:IG: @lifeofemmapaigeTikTok: @lifeofemmapaigeWant to submit a story or ask Emma for advice? Fill out the form here.For collaborations and opportunities, email: [email protected]
    24:12
  • HOW TO: date & be single
    From dating do’s and dont’s to an unfiltered lesson that will change how you feel about being single, this week Emma’s going down the dating rabbit hole. So, dust off your little black book and re-download the apps because you’re about to be pulled out of your delulu and pushed back into the dating game… and you’re gonna like it.
    34:56

About too much.

Emma's always been told she's, "too much" and now, she's done apologizing for it. From NY to LA and back again, she's lived a thousand lives and if there's anything she's learned, it's to be unapologetically yourself. Every Tuesday, Emma is getting raw and real about everything from f*ckups and breakups, thriving (and surviving) in your 20s and 30s, how to be the best version of yourself and so much more. So grab a drink, because we're going down the rabbit hole...
