From dating do’s and dont’s to an unfiltered lesson that will change how you feel about being single, this week Emma’s going down the dating rabbit hole. So, dust off your little black book and re-download the apps because you’re about to be pulled out of your delulu and pushed back into the dating game… and you’re gonna like it.

About too much.

Emma's always been told she's, "too much" and now, she's done apologizing for it. From NY to LA and back again, she's lived a thousand lives and if there's anything she's learned, it's to be unapologetically yourself. Every Tuesday, Emma is getting raw and real about everything from f*ckups and breakups, thriving (and surviving) in your 20s and 30s, how to be the best version of yourself and so much more. So grab a drink, because we're going down the rabbit hole...