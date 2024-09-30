A Bit Fruity with Matt Bernstein

How the Right is Winning Young Men (with Taylor Lorenz)

This was the first election where the online far-right radicalization of young boys and men revealed itself in exit polls. After years of being fed diet-incel podcasts, one thing is clear: Gen Z will not, by some inherent virtue of youth, save us. Today, Taylor Lorenz and I break down the “epidemic of male loneliness”, the influencers exploiting it, the conservative media machine that funds them, and why we can’t just make a “leftist Joe Rogan.” Support me + listen to bonus episodes on Patreon! Listen to Taylor’s podcast, Power User. Protect yourself online, wherever you go. Get a discount on NordVPN at www.nordvpn.com/fruity. Start managing your money better and cancel unwanted expenses at www.rocketmoney.com/fruity. Me on Instagram. A Bit Fruity on Instagram. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices