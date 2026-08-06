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595 episodes
- To hear the whole episode and catch up on the rest of the series, which includes a deep dive into food security, water scarcity and the suppressed national security report, sign up at therestispolitics.com
Are people really migrating because of changes in the climate? Who pays when a nation is destroyed by a crisis it didn't cause? And what does it cost, financially and emotionally, to leave home for good?
Join Caroline Lucas, Alex Randall and Aminath Shauna as they discuss all of these questions and more.
Read the redacted Joint Intelligence Committee Report here
Find out more about the National Emergency Briefing here.
Discover Climate Outreach's work here
Producer: India Dunkley
Video Editor: Gabriella Gibbs, Oli Ortega
Social Producer: Celine Charles
General Manager: Tom Whiter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- As Trump's Board of Peace unveils a plan to disarm Hamas, will the group now give up its weapons and what would this mean for Gaza's future? Amid an escalation of violence on the West Bank and with settlements continuing to grow, why does the US President appear not to care? In the wake of the Gianni Infantino revelations, does the head of FIFA actually hate football?
Join Rory and Alastair as they answer all these questions and more in this week's edition of Question Time.
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Watch Rory and Alastair’s interview with Count Binface by searching ‘Leading’ on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.For a chance for your thoughts on the climate to be discussed in our Q&A with Caroline Lucas, fill in our survey HERE.
We want to know what you think about the climate crisis! For a chance for your thoughts on the climate to be discussed in our Q&A with Caroline Lucas, fill in our survey HERE.
The TRIP+ summer sale is HERE. Get an annual membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
Go deeper into the world of The Rest Is Politics by signing up for our free newsletter HERE, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis and weekend reads from Alastair and Rory.
The Rest Is Politics is powered by Fuse Energy. Stop overpaying for energy. Switch at fuseenergy.com/politics and get a free TRIP+ subscription.
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Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
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Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Lorcan Moullier, Caroline Kaye
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Producer: Evan Green
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Executive Producer: Emily Kent Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why did 50,000 people risk their lives in an attempt to cross the Morocco-Spain border? What do the pictures emerging from the enclave of Ceuta reveal about the bigger migration story? Why did right-wing figures across the world, from Donald Trump to Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni, all weigh in?
Alastair and Rory are joined by immigration expert Gerald Knaus as they answer all these questions and more.
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Watch Rory and Alastair’s interview with Count Binface by searching ‘Leading’ on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.
We want to know what you think about the climate crisis! For a chance for your thoughts on the climate to be discussed in our Q&A with Caroline Lucas, fill in our survey HERE.
Go deeper into the world of The Rest Is Politics by signing up for our free newsletter HERE, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis and weekend reads from Alastair and Rory.
Join The Rest Is Politics Plus. Start your free trial at therestispolitics.com to unlock exclusive bonus content – including Rory and Alastair’s miniseries – plus ad-free listening, early access to episodes and live show tickets, exclusive newsletters, discounted book prices, and a private chatroom on Discord.
The Rest Is Politics is powered by Fuse Energy. Stop overpaying for energy. Switch at fuseenergy.com/politics and get a free TRIP+ subscription.
🌏 Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ nordvpn.com/restispolitics. It’s risk free with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
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Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
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Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Josh Smith, Bruno Di Castri
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Producer: Evan Green
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Executive Producer: Emily Kent Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- To hear the full episode, which includes an interview with global water expert, Sandra Postel, sign up at the therestispolitics.com
With the government quietly categorising data centres as ‘critical infrastructure’, could we ever be in a situation where data centre water supply is prioritised over the water that comes out of our taps? Why do we no have clear data that tells just how much water data centres use? And why are so many data centres being built in areas which are already water stressed?
Join Caroline Lucas and Ollie Hayes as they all of these questions and more.
Read the redacted Joint Intelligence Committee Report here
Find out more about the National Emergency Briefing here.
Find Sandra Postel's book here
Read Global Action Plan's AI Data Centre Water Report Here
Producer: India Dunkley
Video Editor: Kieron Leslie
Social Producer: Celine Charles
General Manager: Tom Whiter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Is Modi's power finally cracking as the Cockroach Janta Party's mass protests force a minister to resign for the first time in over a decade? Does the new US-Saudi uranium deal risk triggering a fresh wave of nuclear proliferation across the Middle East and beyond? If AI data centres are the foundation of future defence and security, can Britain build them without wrecking its water supplies and climate targets?
Join Rory and Alastair as they answer all these questions and more in this week's edition of Question Time.
__________
Enjoy Rory and Alastair’s interview with Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, by searching ‘Leading’ on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.
Go deeper into the world of The Rest Is Politics by signing up for our free newsletter HERE, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis and weekend reads from Alastair and Rory.
Join The Rest Is Politics Plus. Start your free trial at therestispolitics.com to unlock exclusive bonus content – including Rory and Alastair’s miniseries – plus ad-free listening, early access to episodes and live show tickets, exclusive newsletters, discounted book prices, and a private chatroom on Discord.
The Rest Is Politics is powered by Fuse Energy. Stop overpaying for energy. Switch at fuseenergy.com/politics and get a free TRIP+ subscription.
🌏 Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ nordvpn.com/restispolitics. It’s risk free with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
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Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
__________
Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Adam Thornton, Bruno Di Castri
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Producer: Evan Green
Exec Producer: Chris Sawyer
General Manager: Tom Whiter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Rest Is Politics
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart break down current affairs in the UK and abroad. The Rest Is Politics analyses the latest international news, provides debate on global issues, and reveals secrets from Westminster, whilst bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably. With insider perspectives and expert analysis, The Rest Is Politics is the go-to podcast for anyone seeking intelligent, engaging discussions on British and global politics. The Rest Is Politics Plus: Join with a FREE TRIAL at therestispolitics.com for exclusive bonus content including Rory and Alastair’s first ever miniseries, early access to episodes and live show tickets, ad free listening, our exclusive newsletter, discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, and our members chatroom. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com. Social Producer: Celine Charles Lead Video Editor: Josh Smith Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne Producer: Evan Green Exec Producer: Chris Sawyer General Manager: Tom WhiterPodcast website
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