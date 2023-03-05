Two men who’ve been at the heart of the political world - former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell and cabinet minister R... More
Local Elections: Who's the real winner?
Was this a win for Starmer? Or should he be disappointed? What does this tell us about next year's general election?Alastair and Rory have hit the emergency pod button - listen now to hear The Rest is Politics' analysis of the local elections.
5/5/2023
25:06
Communists in Austria, the collapse of First Republic, and the political power of Ben and Jerry's
What role do corporations play in political activism? Could the local elections results push forward a general election? Are communists having a resurgence in Europe? Rory and Alastair answer these questions, as well as discussing their favourite museums, chauvinism in sport, Vice President Kamala Harris, and ageism in politics.
5/4/2023
31:09
King Charles III's coronation, the geopolitics of net-zero, and the power of oracy
This Saturday May 6th, the UK will celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. But what is the political impact of such an event? And what is the relevance of the monarchy today? Rory and Alastair will discuss this historic event, plus Richard Sharp's exit from the BBC, the impending energy crisis in Europe, and the importance of teaching speaking skills.
5/3/2023
47:28
Murdoch mayhem, the politics of nepotism, and Alastair Campbell MP?
Will Alastair ever stand as an MP? What's going on with Rupert Murdoch at Fox News? How prevalent is nepotism in UK politics?Rory and Alastair answer all these questions and more on this episode of TRIP Question Time.
4/27/2023
31:32
Politicians vs. civil servants, evacuating Sudan, and Diane Abbott
What does Dominic Raab's resignation tell us about the battle between civil servants and ministers? How did Rory lead an evacuation during his time in Iraq? What next for Diane Abbott?Tune in to hear Alastair and Rory discuss all this and more in this week's main episode of TRIP.
Two men who’ve been at the heart of the political world - former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell and cabinet minister Rory Stewart - join forces from across the political divide. The Rest Is Politics lifts the lid on the secrets of Westminster, offering an insider’s view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably.