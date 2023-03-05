Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Goalhanger Podcasts
Two men who’ve been at the heart of the political world - former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell and cabinet minister R... More
NewsPoliticsGovernment
Available Episodes

  • Local Elections: Who's the real winner?
    Was this a win for Starmer? Or should he be disappointed? What does this tell us about next year's general election?Alastair and Rory have hit the emergency pod button - listen now to hear The Rest is Politics' analysis of the local elections.TRIP Plus:Become a member of The Rest Is Politics Plus to support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening to both TRIP and Leading, benefit from discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, join our Discord chatroom, and receive early access to live show tickets and Question Time episodes. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up.The New European:www.theneweuropean.co.uk/TRIPInstagram:@restispoliticsTwitter:@RestIsPoliticsEmail:[email protected]: Dom Johnson + Nicole MaslenExec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport
    5/5/2023
    25:06
  • Communists in Austria, the collapse of First Republic, and the political power of Ben and Jerry's
    What role do corporations play in political activism? Could the local elections results push forward a general election? Are communists having a resurgence in Europe? Rory and Alastair answer these questions, as well as discussing their favourite museums, chauvinism in sport, Vice President Kamala Harris, and ageism in politics.Sign up to the free TRIP weekly newsletter:bit.ly/3zhYAIlTRIP Plus:Become a member of The Rest Is Politics Plus to support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening to both TRIP and Leading, benefit from discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, join our Discord chatroom, and receive early access to live show tickets and Question Time episodes. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up.Instagram:@restispoliticsTwitter:@RestIsPoliticsEmail:[email protected]: Dom Johnson + Nicole MaslenExec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport
    5/4/2023
    31:09
  • King Charles III's coronation, the geopolitics of net-zero, and the power of oracy
    This Saturday May 6th, the UK will celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. But what is the political impact of such an event? And what is the relevance of the monarchy today? Rory and Alastair will discuss this historic event, plus Richard Sharp's exit from the BBC, the impending energy crisis in Europe, and the importance of teaching speaking skills.Sign up to the free TRIP weekly newsletter:bit.ly/3zhYAIlTRIP Plus:Become a member of The Rest Is Politics Plus to support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening to both TRIP and Leading, benefit from discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, join our Discord chatroom, and receive early access to live show tickets and Question Time episodes. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up.Instagram:@restispoliticsTwitter:@RestIsPoliticsEmail:[email protected]: Dom Johnson + Nicole MaslenExec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport
    5/3/2023
    47:28
  • Murdoch mayhem, the politics of nepotism, and Alastair Campbell MP?
    Will Alastair ever stand as an MP? What's going on with Rupert Murdoch at Fox News? How prevalent is nepotism in UK politics?Rory and Alastair answer all these questions and more on this episode of TRIP Question Time.Sign up to the free TRIP weekly newsletter:bit.ly/3zhYAIlTRIP Plus:Become a member of The Rest Is Politics Plus to support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening to both TRIP and Leading, benefit from discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, join our Discord chatroom, and receive early access to live show tickets and Question Time episodes. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up.Instagram:@restispoliticsTwitter:@RestIsPoliticsEmail:[email protected]: Dom Johnson + Nicole MaslenExec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport
    4/27/2023
    31:32
  • Politicians vs. civil servants, evacuating Sudan, and Diane Abbott
    What does Dominic Raab's resignation tell us about the battle between civil servants and ministers? How did Rory lead an evacuation during his time in Iraq? What next for Diane Abbott?Tune in to hear Alastair and Rory discuss all this and more in this week's main episode of TRIP.Sign up to the free TRIP weekly newsletter:bit.ly/3zhYAIlTRIP Plus:Become a member of The Rest Is Politics Plus to support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening to both TRIP and Leading, benefit from discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, join our Discord chatroom, and receive early access to live show tickets and Question Time episodes. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up.Instagram:@restispoliticsTwitter:@RestIsPoliticsEmail:[email protected]: Dom Johnson + Nicole MaslenExec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport
    4/26/2023
    53:30

About The Rest Is Politics

Two men who've been at the heart of the political world - former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell and cabinet minister Rory Stewart - join forces from across the political divide. The Rest Is Politics lifts the lid on the secrets of Westminster, offering an insider's view on politics at home and abroad, while bringing back the lost art of disagreeing agreeably.


Twitter:

@RestIsPolitics


Instagram:

@restispolitics


Email:

[email protected]


Hosted on Acast.

Podcast website

