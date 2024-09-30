Powered by RND
Sherlock & Co.

Goalhanger
My name is Dr. John Watson, once of the British Army Northumberland Fusilier Regiment, now a true crime podcaster based in Central London. I don't have much exp...
FictionDramaArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • The Sign of Four - Part Seven
    AURORA - a word which would feel like it had a million different meanings. Tonga was trying to communicate to us. It was down to Sherlock and the co-investigation between Interpol and Scotland Yard to decipher exactly what Aurora meant and how it would lead us to Tonga and the Surakula.  Part 7 of 10 This episode contains swearing. Listener discretion is advised. For merchandise and transcripts go to: www.sherlockandco.co.uk For ad-free, early access to adventures in full go to www.patreon.com/sherlockandco Follow me @DocJWatsonMD on twitter, or sherlockandcopod on TikTok and instagram.  To get in touch via email: [email protected] This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2024. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra Ant McGinley as DI Tom Gregson Marc Antolin as Athelney Jones Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan Thomas Mitchells as Jonathan Small John Brannoch as Wiggins Nell Martin as DI Forrester Written by Joel Emery Directed by Adam Jarrell Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill Executive Producer Tony Pastor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    35:08
  • The Sign of Four - Part Six
    LONDON CALLING - we were home. The trip to India had raised more questions than it had answered. Sherlock wanted to return to the beginning, to uncover things that may have been buried beneath the surface. I just wanted to sleep off the jetlag. Mariana just wanted her new suitcase to open.  Part 6 of 10 This episode contains swearing, minors in distress, kidnapping Listener discretion is advised. For merchandise and transcripts go to: www.sherlockandco.co.uk For ad-free, early access to adventures in full go to www.patreon.com/sherlockandco Follow me @DocJWatsonMD on twitter, or sherlockandcopod on TikTok and instagram.  To get in touch via email: [email protected] This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2024. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra Additional voices Adam Jarrell Phillip Jarrell Lee Jarrell Lauren Hall Written by Joel Emery Directed by Adam Jarrell Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill Executive Producer Tony Pastor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:26
  • The Sign of Four - Part Five
    INDIANA HOLMES AND THE TEMPLE OF PONDICHERRY - yeah you read that right. I never thought we'd find ourselves in such a location, for such a reason, on such an adventure. It was time to track down the temple of The Surakula, to track The Sign of Four and to understand how it all connected to Tonga Bajwa back in London. Part 5 of 10.  For merchandise and transcripts go to: www.sherlockandco.co.uk For ad-free, early access to adventures in full go to www.patreon.com/sherlockandco Follow me @DocJWatsonMD on twitter, or sherlockandcopod on TikTok and instagram.  To get in touch via email: [email protected] This episode contains swearing, violence, references to torture, death. Listener discretion is advised. This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2024. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan Akshdeep Singh Vohra as Chak Thomas Mitchells as Jonathan Small Written by Joel Emery Directed by Adam Jarrell Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill Executive Producer Tony Pastor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    49:37
  • The Sign of Four - Part Four
    A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Sherlock and Co Ltd has finally gone international. We landed in Amritsar with a meeting planned for Mary and Sholto... What we got.. was much more than that. Part 4 of 10.  For merchandise and transcripts go to: www.sherlockandco.co.uk For ad-free, early access to adventures in full go to www.patreon.com/sherlockandco Follow me @DocJWatsonMD on twitter, or sherlockandcopod on TikTok and instagram.  To get in touch via email: [email protected] This episode contains swearing, violence, references to torture, death. Listener discretion is advised. This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2024. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan Marc Antolin as Athelney Jones Karim Kronfli as Sholto Additional voices Akshdeep Singh Vohra William Dalrymple Anita Anand Written by Joel Emery Directed by Adam Jarrell Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill Executive Producer Tony Pastor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:33
  • The Sign of Four - Part Three
    MURDER HE NOTE - Sherlock and I had retrieved a note from Arthur Morstan's storage container, it read; 'The Sign of Four'. It was time to work out exactly where it came from and what it meant. I also found some time to properly catch up with Mary Morstan... Something I had attempted to do over a year ago. Part 3 of 10.  For merchandise and transcripts go to: www.sherlockandco.co.uk For ad-free, early access to adventures in full go to www.patreon.com/sherlockandco Follow me @DocJWatsonMD on twitter, or sherlockandcopod on TikTok and instagram.  To get in touch via email: [email protected] This episode contains swearing, references to torture, death and violence. Listener discretion is advised. This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2024. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan Adam Jarrell as Stamford Nell Martin as Inspector Forrester Written by Joel Emery Directed by Adam Jarrell Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill Executive Producer Tony Pastor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    35:56

About Sherlock & Co.

My name is Dr. John Watson, once of the British Army Northumberland Fusilier Regiment, now a true crime podcaster based in Central London. I don't have much experience in criminology, so this is mostly a record of how I met possibly the most brilliant and bizarre person I have ever (and will ever) know. Join me as I document the adventures of Sherlock Holmes. This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2023. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

