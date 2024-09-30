About Sherlock & Co.

My name is Dr. John Watson, once of the British Army Northumberland Fusilier Regiment, now a true crime podcaster based in Central London. I don't have much experience in criminology, so this is mostly a record of how I met possibly the most brilliant and bizarre person I have ever (and will ever) know. Join me as I document the adventures of Sherlock Holmes. This podcast is property of Goalhanger Podcasts. Copyright 2023. SHERLOCK AND CO. Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle