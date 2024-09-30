AURORA - a word which would feel like it had a million different meanings. Tonga was trying to communicate to us. It was down to Sherlock and the co-investigation between Interpol and Scotland Yard to decipher exactly what Aurora meant and how it would lead us to Tonga and the Surakula.
Part 7 of 10
This episode contains swearing.
Listener discretion is advised.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson
Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes
Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra
Ant McGinley as DI Tom Gregson
Marc Antolin as Athelney Jones
Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan
Thomas Mitchells as Jonathan Small
John Brannoch as Wiggins
Nell Martin as DI Forrester
Written by Joel Emery
Directed by Adam Jarrell
Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio
Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill
Executive Producer Tony Pastor
--------
35:08
The Sign of Four - Part Six
LONDON CALLING - we were home. The trip to India had raised more questions than it had answered. Sherlock wanted to return to the beginning, to uncover things that may have been buried beneath the surface. I just wanted to sleep off the jetlag. Mariana just wanted her new suitcase to open.
Part 6 of 10
This episode contains swearing, minors in distress, kidnapping
Listener discretion is advised.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson
Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes
Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra
Additional voices
Adam Jarrell
Phillip Jarrell
Lee Jarrell
Lauren Hall
Written by Joel Emery
Directed by Adam Jarrell
Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio
Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill
Executive Producer Tony Pastor
42:26
The Sign of Four - Part Five
INDIANA HOLMES AND THE TEMPLE OF PONDICHERRY - yeah you read that right. I never thought we'd find ourselves in such a location, for such a reason, on such an adventure. It was time to track down the temple of The Surakula, to track The Sign of Four and to understand how it all connected to Tonga Bajwa back in London.
Part 5 of 10.
This episode contains swearing, violence, references to torture, death.
Listener discretion is advised.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson
Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes
Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra
Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan
Akshdeep Singh Vohra as Chak
Thomas Mitchells as Jonathan Small
Written by Joel Emery
Directed by Adam Jarrell
Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio
Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill
Executive Producer Tony Pastor
49:37
The Sign of Four - Part Four
A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Sherlock and Co Ltd has finally gone international. We landed in Amritsar with a meeting planned for Mary and Sholto... What we got.. was much more than that.
Part 4 of 10.
This episode contains swearing, violence, references to torture, death.
Listener discretion is advised.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson
Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes
Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra
Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan
Marc Antolin as Athelney Jones
Karim Kronfli as Sholto
Additional voices
Akshdeep Singh Vohra
William Dalrymple
Anita Anand
Written by Joel Emery
Directed by Adam Jarrell
Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio
Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill
Executive Producer Tony Pastor
42:33
The Sign of Four - Part Three
MURDER HE NOTE - Sherlock and I had retrieved a note from Arthur Morstan's storage container, it read; 'The Sign of Four'. It was time to work out exactly where it came from and what it meant. I also found some time to properly catch up with Mary Morstan... Something I had attempted to do over a year ago.
Part 3 of 10.
This episode contains swearing, references to torture, death and violence.
Listener discretion is advised.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Paul Waggott as Dr. John Watson
Harry Attwell as Sherlock Holmes
Marta da Silva as Mariana Ametxazurra
Acushla-Tara Kupe as Mary Morstan
Adam Jarrell as Stamford
Nell Martin as Inspector Forrester
Written by Joel Emery
Directed by Adam Jarrell
Editing and Sound Design by Holy Smokes Audio
Produced by Neil Fearn and Jon Gill
Executive Producer Tony Pastor
My name is Dr. John Watson, once of the British Army Northumberland Fusilier Regiment, now a true crime podcaster based in Central London. I don't have much experience in criminology, so this is mostly a record of how I met possibly the most brilliant and bizarre person I have ever (and will ever) know. Join me as I document the adventures of Sherlock Holmes.
SHERLOCK AND CO.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
