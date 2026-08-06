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1011 episodes
- What is the truth behind the Nazi myth of German technological superiority? Why were German generals planning to kill Hitler? How well was Britain prepared for war in 1939?
Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 1 of this new series on the 'Phoney War', and how complacency and hubris led to the shock fall of Western Europe to the Nazi German war machine in Spring 1940.
Start your free trial at patreon.com/wehaveways and unlock exclusive content and more. Enjoy livestreams, early access, ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and a weekly newsletter packed with book deals and behind-the-scenes insights.
Get your ticket for We Have Ways Fest 6 here!
Get your WHW Merch here!
Visit refundclub.co.uk/whw. Refund Club is a trading style of Sandsford Law Limited, authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 8008114). Checking is free. A fee is payable only if your claim is successful. Eligibility: car finance taken out in the UK between 2007 and 2021. The average claim is around £829 per agreement; this is an average and not a guarantee of the amount you will receive. You can also claim yourself for free by contacting your lender or the Financial Ombudsman Service.
A Goalhanger Production
Produced by James Regan
Editor: Lorcan Moullier
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Social: @WeHaveWaysPod
Social Producer: Harry Balden
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- What was so important about The Smolensk Pocket? Why did Guderian try overambitious battle plans despite a lack of adequate resources? How did Hitler and Halder disagree on the plans around capturing Moscow?
Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 8 of this titanic new series on the brutal Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and how mistakes by warmongers on both sides led to untold tragedies on the Eastern Front during WW2.
To watch the ad-free, video-supported, version of this episode, please head to our Patreon page directly.
Start your free trial at patreon.com/wehaveways and unlock exclusive content and more. Enjoy livestreams, early access, ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and a weekly newsletter packed with book deals and behind-the-scenes insights.
Get your ticket for We Have Ways Fest 6 here!
Get your WHW Merch here!
Visit refundclub.co.uk/whw. Refund Club is a trading style of Sandsford Law Limited, authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 8008114). Checking is free. A fee is payable only if your claim is successful. Eligibility: car finance taken out in the UK between 2007 and 2021. The average claim is around £829 per agreement; this is an average and not a guarantee of the amount you will receive. You can also claim yourself for free by contacting your lender or the Financial Ombudsman Service.
Download World of Warships here: https://wo.ws/wehaveways
A Goalhanger Production
Produced by James Regan
Editor: Charlie Rodwell
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Social: @WeHaveWaysPod
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Email: wehaveways@goalhanger.com
Membership Club: patreon.com/wehaveways
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How were young men like Wilhelm Prüller radicalised by Nazi propaganda and ideology? What did troops think of the invasion of the USSR? When did the soldiers think the campaign would be over, and why?
Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 7 of this titanic new series on the brutal Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and how mistakes by warmongers on both sides led to untold tragedies on the Eastern Front during WW2.
Start your free trial at patreon.com/wehaveways and unlock exclusive content and more. Enjoy livestreams, early access, ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and a weekly newsletter packed with book deals and behind-the-scenes insights.
Get your ticket for We Have Ways Fest 6 here!
Get your WHW Merch here!
Visit refundclub.co.uk/whw. Refund Club is a trading style of Sandsford Law Limited, authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 8008114). Checking is free. A fee is payable only if your claim is successful. Eligibility: car finance taken out in the UK between 2007 and 2021. The average claim is around £829 per agreement; this is an average and not a guarantee of the amount you will receive. You can also claim yourself for free by contacting your lender or the Financial Ombudsman Service.
A Goalhanger Production
Produced by James Regan
Editor: Charlie Rodwell
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Social: @WeHaveWaysPod
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Email: wehaveways@goalhanger.com
Membership Club: patreon.com/wehaveways
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What happened to Russian resistance once German units reached the Dneiper river? Why were units like Panzer Group Guderian suffering from success? How did Nazi Germany deal with Soviet partisans and PoWs?
Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 6 of this titanic new series on the brutal Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and how mistakes by warmongers on both sides led to untold tragedies on the Eastern Front during WW2.
To watch the ad-free, video-supported, version of this episode, please head to our Patreon page directly.
Start your free trial at patreon.com/wehaveways and unlock exclusive content and more. Enjoy livestreams, early access, ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and a weekly newsletter packed with book deals and behind-the-scenes insights.
Get your ticket for We Have Ways Fest 6 here!
Get your WHW Merch here!
Visit refundclub.co.uk/whw. Refund Club is a trading style of Sandsford Law Limited, authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 8008114). Checking is free. A fee is payable only if your claim is successful. Eligibility: car finance taken out in the UK between 2007 and 2021. The average claim is around £829 per agreement; this is an average and not a guarantee of the amount you will receive. You can also claim yourself for free by contacting your lender or the Financial Ombudsman Service.
Download World of Warships here: https://wo.ws/wehaveways
A Goalhanger Production
Produced by James Regan
Editor: James Clayden
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Social: @WeHaveWaysPod
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Email: wehaveways@goalhanger.com
Membership Club: patreon.com/wehaveways
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why did Nazi Germany invade the Soviet Union in June 1941? What were the 3 main army groups and their objectives once they advanced Russian territory? How did Stalin react to news that Hitler had begun an attack on the USSR?
Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 5 of this titanic new series on the brutal Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and how mistakes by warmongers on both sides led to untold tragedies on the Eastern Front during WW2.
To watch the ad-free, video-supported, version of this episode, please head to our Patreon page directly.
Start your free trial at patreon.com/wehaveways and unlock exclusive content and more. Enjoy livestreams, early access, ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and a weekly newsletter packed with book deals and behind-the-scenes insights.
Get your ticket for We Have Ways Fest 6 here!
Get your WHW Merch here!
Visit refundclub.co.uk/whw. Refund Club is a trading style of Sandsford Law Limited, authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA no. 8008114). Checking is free. A fee is payable only if your claim is successful. Eligibility: car finance taken out in the UK between 2007 and 2021. The average claim is around £829 per agreement; this is an average and not a guarantee of the amount you will receive. You can also claim yourself for free by contacting your lender or the Financial Ombudsman Service.
A Goalhanger Production
Produced by James Regan
Editor: Charlie Rodwell
Assistant Producer: Alfie Norris
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Social: @WeHaveWaysPod
Social Producer: Harry Balden
Email: wehaveways@goalhanger.com
Membership Club: patreon.com/wehaveways
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About WW2 Pod: We Have Ways of Making You Talk
The World War II podcast with comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland. We Have Ways of Making You Talk dives deep into WWII history, exploring key battles, forgotten front lines, and incredible untold stories. Whether you're fascinated by the Battle of Britain, the D-Day landings, or the Eastern Front, this show offers a rich, detailed look at the war that shaped the modern world. Al and James bring a unique blend of expert knowledge and humour, discussing everything from the Third Reich, Churchill's leadership, and the Fall of Berlin, to World War 2 tanks, fighter planes, and naval battles. Expect historical insights, lively tangents, and discussions on iconic second world war events like Operation Barbarossa, the Pacific Theatre, and the North African campaign. Join our membership club for extra content, livestreams and ad-free listening: patreon.com/wehaveways For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.comPodcast website
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