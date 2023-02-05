Achtung! Achtung!Comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland discuss all matters Second World War.We Have Ways of Making You Talk is a bi-weekly show explori... More
The Battle of Luzon - Part 1
Who are the key figures behind the battle for the Philippines, one of the most important battles of the Pacific Theatre?Al Murray, James Holland are joined by John C McManus to speak about his terrific new book 'To The End Of The Earth: The US Army and The Downfall of Japan'
5/2/2023
44:55
Family Stories Series 4: Episode 7
Today's family stories take us from two sporting stars doing their bit, to Navy Commandos, and the art of mapping the warFamily Stories runs every Sunday, telling your stories from the Second World War.
4/30/2023
18:29
Between The Lines - Ep4
Welcome along to a new episode of our new, We Have Ways series - Between the Lines.This week; Bertie Packer still can't find his wife Joy, Harry Wilson is improving on his decipher work and we meet the Australian Charlie Williams. New episodes will be released every Thursday.Between The Lines is a We Have Ways productionJulia 'Ma' Blyth is read by Ruth SillersDavid Blyth is read by Matthew MalthouseOscar Griswold is read by Michael LyonsChester Hansen is read by Lance Fuller Vere Hodgson is read by Rachel HollandHeinz Knoke is read by Lukas WechslerBertie Packer is read by Paul WaggottJack Ward is read by Adam JarrellHarry Wilson is read by Joel EmeryNarration is by James Holland and Al MurrayEditing by Jon Gill and Joey McCarthyWritten and produced by Merryn WaltersThe executive producer is Tony Pastor
4/27/2023
39:03
Destruction in Dortmund
Over a few pints in a Dortmund pub, Al Murray and James Holland discuss the effects of the British bombing campaign on the average German.
4/25/2023
36:48
Family Stories Series 4: Episode 6
Today's family stories take us from surviving an attack by the Japanese, surviving a deadly accident and growing up in occupied Holland. Family Stories runs every Sunday, telling your stories from the Second World War.
Comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland discuss all matters Second World War.
We Have Ways of Making You Talk is a bi-weekly show exploring the war in close up. James and Al have a stunning knowledge of their subject, but don't expect a linear narrative. The boys love a tangent and a forgotten tale.
We Have Ways of Making You Talk roams down forgotten front lines, casts new villains and makes the case for unlikely heroes.
Send questions to James and Al via Twitter using #WeHaveWays or by email to [email protected]