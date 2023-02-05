About We Have Ways of Making You Talk

Achtung! Achtung!

Comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland discuss all matters Second World War.

We Have Ways of Making You Talk is a bi-weekly show exploring the war in close up. James and Al have a stunning knowledge of their subject, but don't expect a linear narrative. The boys love a tangent and a forgotten tale.

We Have Ways of Making You Talk roams down forgotten front lines, casts new villains and makes the case for unlikely heroes.

Send questions to James and Al via Twitter using #WeHaveWays or by email to [email protected]

Battle stations!

