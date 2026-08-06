Why did Nazi Germany invade the Soviet Union in June 1941? What were the 3 main army groups and their objectives once they advanced Russian territory? How did Stalin react to news that Hitler had begun an attack on the USSR?



Join Al Murray and James Holland for part 5 of this titanic new series on the brutal Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, and how mistakes by warmongers on both sides led to untold tragedies on the Eastern Front during WW2.



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