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Empire: World History

Goalhanger
History
Empire: World History
Latest episode

400 episodes

  • Empire: World History

    384. The Roman Invasion: Gods on Hadrian’s Wall (Ep 2)

    08/05/2026 | 47 mins.
    The Roman Conquest of Britain. The furthest western point of the empire. How did life change for ordinary people after the invasion? Why do Middle Eastern gods end up on Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England? And how does the famous gorgon face carved into stone in Bath blend Celtic and Roman spiritual beliefs?

    In Episode 2 of this series, William Dalrymple and Anita Anand are joined by Dr Eleanor Barraclough, author of Beyond the Walls: In Search of the Celts, to discuss how the arrival of the Romans altered the gods of these isles.

    Try Attio for free at attio.com/empire

    Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.



    For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.

    Email: empire@goalhanger.com

    Instagram: @empirepoduk

    Blue Sky: @empirepoduk

    X: @empirepoduk

    Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott

    Editor: Bruno Di Castri

    Social Producer: Charlie Johnson

    Producer: Anouska Lewis

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Empire: World History

    383. Romans vs Druids: The War For Celtic Britain (Ep 1)

    08/02/2026 | 47 mins.
    What are the links between the Druids and Stonehenge? Why did Romans massacre Druids in Anglesey, Wales? What is the Pagan Calendar and how is modern Halloween derived from it? What can we learn from the mysterious ‘bog bodies’?

    In Episode 1 of this new series, William Dalrymple and Anita Anand are joined by Professor Ronald Hutton, author of Pagan Britain, The Druids, and Blood and Mistletoe, to discuss the ancient spiritual practices of the British Isles.

    Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/EMPIRE.

    Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.



    For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.

    Email: empire@goalhanger.com

    Instagram: @empirepoduk

    Blue Sky: @empirepoduk

    X: @empirepoduk

    Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott

    Editor: Charlie Rodwell

    Social Producer: Charlie Johnson

    Producer: Anouska Lewis

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Empire: World History

    382. Empire of AI: Karen Hao On Today’s Hidden Colonialism (Ep 2)

    07/29/2026 | 56 mins.
    Are modern AI companies the new empires? What is the hidden human cost behind chatbots like ChatGPT? How does Silicon Valley’s rhetoric echo the East India Company?

    In this episode, Anita is joined by award-winning tech journalist Karen Hao, author of Empire of AI, to explore the hidden colonialism behind the artificial intelligence boom. They discuss the rise of Sam Altman, the industry’s reliance on precarious workers in the Global South, and the similarities between the East India Company and OpenAI.

    Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.



    For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.

    Email: empire@goalhanger.com

    Instagram: @empirepoduk

    Blue Sky: @empirepoduk

    X: @empirepoduk

    Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott

    Editor: Bruno Di Castri

    Social Producer: Charlie Johnson

    Producer: Anouska Lewis

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Empire: World History

    381. Musk, Bezos & The New East India Companies (Ep 1)

    07/26/2026 | 53 mins.
    Are modern tech corporations the new East India Company? What is the dark history behind Silicon Valley? What do Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have in common with Cecil Rhodes?

    In this episode, William and Anita explore the sinister origins of Silicon Valley and the striking parallels between today’s tech billionaires and historical imperialists. They discuss the rise of tech companies like PayPal, X and Amazon, and how they have followed the historical template set by the East India Company.

    Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.



    For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.

    Email: empire@goalhanger.com

    Instagram: @empirepoduk

    Blue Sky: @empirepoduk

    X: @empirepoduk

    Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott

    Editor: Bruno Di Castri

    Social Producer: Charlie Johnson

    Producer: Anouska Lewis

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Empire: World History

    380. Algerian Revolution: The Rise of Le Pen (Ep 6)

    07/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    How is Marine Le Pen connected to the Algerian War of Independence? What can the cult film, La Haine, tell us about life in the banlieues for people of Algerian descent? What happened to Algerian protestors in Paris in 1961?

    In the final episode of the series, William and Anita explore how the Algerian war continues to echo in French politics today.

    Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.

    For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.

    Email: empire@goalhanger.com

    Instagram: @empirepoduk

    Blue Sky: @empirepoduk

    X: @empirepoduk

    Assistant Producer: Imee Marriott

    Editor: Bruno Di Castri

    Social Producer: Charlie Johnson

    Producer: Anouska Lewis

    Executive Producer: Dom Johnson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Empire: World History
The rise and fall of empires and the events that shaped world history. William Dalrymple and Anita Anand explore the intricate stories of revolutions, imperial wars, and the people who built and lost empires. From the British Empire to the Ottomans to Ancient India, history is shaped by power struggles and territorial conquests. How does it continue to affect the world today? Empire Club: Become a member of the Empire Club to receive early access to miniseries, ad-free listening, early access to live show tickets, bonus episodes, book discounts, our exclusive newsletter, and access to our members’ chatroom on Discord! Head to empirepoduk.com to sign up. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
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