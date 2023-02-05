How do empires rise? Why do they fall? And how have they shaped the world around us today?
The Dawn of Everything
Is slavery hardwired into society? Is hierarchy inevitable? Who built the pyramids? Listen as William and Anita are joined by David Wengrow to discuss slavery in the world’s most ancient civilizations.
5/4/2023
57:22
Series 3: The History of Slavery
One series ends, another dawns. With the Ottomans now behind us, we move on to the history of slavery. Listen as William and Anita discuss what will be covered in the next series, why they want to do it, and tease a few of the jaw-dropping facts to come.
5/2/2023
15:48
Rebels Against the Raj
Annie Besant. BG Horniman. Satyanada Stokes. Madeleine Slade. What do they call have in common? They were all Rebels Against the Raj. Listen as Anita and William are joined by Ram Guha to discuss what this means.
4/27/2023
41:42
The Mau Mau, the court case, and the hidden documents
The Mau Mau emergency began in 1952. Over the next eight years, the British abused thousands of Kenyans; detaining them, torturing them, murdering them. Yet, when Caroline Elkins published her book detailing this in 2005, she was slated for a lack of documentary evidence. Now, one court case and one incredible discovery later, she has been proved totally right. Join William and Anita as they are joined by Caroline Elkins to tell the story in this very special bonus episode of Empire.
4/25/2023
50:51
Successors to the Romans, progressive harems, and living Ottomans
Did the Ottomans see themselves as the successors to the Roman Empire? Was the Ottoman harem more progressive than others? How tolerant was the Ottoman Empire? And where are the descendants of the Empire today? Listen as William and Anita answer these questions and more in the very last episode in this series on the Ottomans.
