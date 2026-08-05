Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
400 episodes
- The Roman Conquest of Britain. The furthest western point of the empire. How did life change for ordinary people after the invasion? Why do Middle Eastern gods end up on Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England? And how does the famous gorgon face carved into stone in Bath blend Celtic and Roman spiritual beliefs?
In Episode 2 of this series, William Dalrymple and Anita Anand are joined by Dr Eleanor Barraclough, author of Beyond the Walls: In Search of the Celts, to discuss how the arrival of the Romans altered the gods of these isles.
Try Attio for free at attio.com/empire
Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Email: empire@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @empirepoduk
Blue Sky: @empirepoduk
X: @empirepoduk
Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott
Editor: Bruno Di Castri
Social Producer: Charlie Johnson
Producer: Anouska Lewis
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What are the links between the Druids and Stonehenge? Why did Romans massacre Druids in Anglesey, Wales? What is the Pagan Calendar and how is modern Halloween derived from it? What can we learn from the mysterious ‘bog bodies’?
In Episode 1 of this new series, William Dalrymple and Anita Anand are joined by Professor Ronald Hutton, author of Pagan Britain, The Druids, and Blood and Mistletoe, to discuss the ancient spiritual practices of the British Isles.
Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/EMPIRE.
Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Email: empire@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @empirepoduk
Blue Sky: @empirepoduk
X: @empirepoduk
Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott
Editor: Charlie Rodwell
Social Producer: Charlie Johnson
Producer: Anouska Lewis
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Are modern AI companies the new empires? What is the hidden human cost behind chatbots like ChatGPT? How does Silicon Valley’s rhetoric echo the East India Company?
In this episode, Anita is joined by award-winning tech journalist Karen Hao, author of Empire of AI, to explore the hidden colonialism behind the artificial intelligence boom. They discuss the rise of Sam Altman, the industry’s reliance on precarious workers in the Global South, and the similarities between the East India Company and OpenAI.
Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Email: empire@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @empirepoduk
Blue Sky: @empirepoduk
X: @empirepoduk
Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott
Editor: Bruno Di Castri
Social Producer: Charlie Johnson
Producer: Anouska Lewis
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Are modern tech corporations the new East India Company? What is the dark history behind Silicon Valley? What do Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have in common with Cecil Rhodes?
In this episode, William and Anita explore the sinister origins of Silicon Valley and the striking parallels between today’s tech billionaires and historical imperialists. They discuss the rise of tech companies like PayPal, X and Amazon, and how they have followed the historical template set by the East India Company.
Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Email: empire@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @empirepoduk
Blue Sky: @empirepoduk
X: @empirepoduk
Assistant Producer: Imogen Marriott
Editor: Bruno Di Castri
Social Producer: Charlie Johnson
Producer: Anouska Lewis
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How is Marine Le Pen connected to the Algerian War of Independence? What can the cult film, La Haine, tell us about life in the banlieues for people of Algerian descent? What happened to Algerian protestors in Paris in 1961?
In the final episode of the series, William and Anita explore how the Algerian war continues to echo in French politics today.
Summer sale is here: get an annual Empire Club membership for an extra 20% off with code SUMMER26. That's ad-free listening, early-access, every bonus episode, and full access to our exclusive members' series. Sale ends August 31st, so grab it before summer's over.
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Email: empire@goalhanger.com
Instagram: @empirepoduk
Blue Sky: @empirepoduk
X: @empirepoduk
Assistant Producer: Imee Marriott
Editor: Bruno Di Castri
Social Producer: Charlie Johnson
Producer: Anouska Lewis
Executive Producer: Dom Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More History podcasts
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- Dan Carlin's Hardcore HistoryHistory
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- LoreHistory, True Crime
- The AncientsHistory
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- This Guy SuckedHistory, Society & Culture
- The C-WordHistory, Society & Culture
- The Wild West ExtravaganzaEducation, History
- This Day (An America 250 History Show)History
- Historic Royal Palaces PodcastHistory
- Real Survival StoriesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, Sports, Wilderness
- Destination TerrorHistory, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Trashy RoyalsHistory
- Southern GothicDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- LegacyHistory, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- A Twist of HistoryHistory
- The History of the AmericansHistory
- History Tea TimeHistory
- Megalithic MarvelsHistory
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- The History of WWII PodcastEducation, History, Society & Culture
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- History of the Second World WarDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- the memory palaceHistory
- Heaven BentChristianity, History, Religion & Spirituality, True Crime
- The Art of CrimeArts, History
About Empire: World History
The rise and fall of empires and the events that shaped world history. William Dalrymple and Anita Anand explore the intricate stories of revolutions, imperial wars, and the people who built and lost empires. From the British Empire to the Ottomans to Ancient India, history is shaped by power struggles and territorial conquests. How does it continue to affect the world today? Empire Club: Become a member of the Empire Club to receive early access to miniseries, ad-free listening, early access to live show tickets, bonus episodes, book discounts, our exclusive newsletter, and access to our members’ chatroom on Discord! Head to empirepoduk.com to sign up. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
Listen to Empire: World History, American History Tellers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Empire: World History
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Empire: World History: Podcasts in Family
- The Rest Is FootballSoccer, Sports
- The Rest Is EntertainmentArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- The Rest Is ClassifiedHistory
- Journey Through TimeHistory
- The Rest Is SciencePhysics, Science
- WW2 Pod: We Have Ways of Making You TalkEducation, History, Society & Culture
- The Rest Is PoliticsGovernment, News, Politics
- BattlegroundHistory
- Sherlock & Co.Arts, Books, Drama, Fiction