Betwixt The Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society

Catherine of Aragon | Secret Lives of the Six Wives

We know the fates of Henry VIII's wives, but what were these iconic women really like?In the first episode of this limited series, Secret Lives of the Six Wives, we'll explore the ways that Catherine of Aragon was a formidable queen and leader, and why, perhaps, she's been misunderstood all these years.Joining Kate, is author and Tudor export Nicola Tallis, to take us back to Catherine's childhood growing up during war in Spain, to being thrown into the Tudor court aged just 16 and the surprise marriage to Henry.Find out more about Nicola Tallis' work: https://nicolatallis.com/This episode was edited by Tom Delargy. The producer was Stuart Beckwith. The senior producer was Charlotte Long.