Expanse
Expanse

ABC listen
Season three of Expanse dives into the murky world of spies, lies and secrets that surrounds the most secretive place in Australia.
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

  • 05 Uncropped | The legacy
    A bombshell is dropped in US Congress that makes a lot of people start thinking about UFOs, now called UAP, differently. Danielle O’Neal tries to understand the implications of everything she’s heard and grapples with the unanswered questions.  
    --------  
    38:36
  • 04 Uncropped | UAP in the USA
    Despite an alarming coincidence being uncovered in the government’s UFO files, a young intelligence officer recommends the files are closed and investigations shut down. Decades on, while the U.S. is taking a serious look at unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) the legacy of that decision has kept UFOs in the sneered-at periphery in Australia.  
    --------  
    31:57
  • 03 Uncropped | The UFO files
    The Tully phenomena spreads, with unexplained circles starting to crop up around the country. Reports of them all are filed away by the RAAF in the secret UFO files. But, one young UFO researcher is determined to get access to those files and see just what they hold.  
    --------  
    35:45
  • 02 Uncropped | Who is visiting?
    Hoards of people descend on the Pennisi property to take a look at this ‘saucer nest’, sending the family running for cover. Turns out, in the years to come that would be the least of their worries. Rumours of covert surveillance and odd happenings leave the people at the heart of this mystery looking over their shoulders.  
    --------  
    35:25
  • 01 Uncropped | The sighting
    On a hot morning under blue skies, a young banana farmer saw something he couldn’t explain that sent his pulse racing. It looked like a flying saucer and it left behind a mysterious mark. The chain of events it set off would change everything.  
    --------  
    26:53

About Expanse


