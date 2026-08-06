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Lore

Aaron Mahnke
HistoryTrue Crime
Lore
Latest episode

530 episodes

  • Lore

    Legends 85: Down Under

    08/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    The huge number of dangerous creatures in Australia is terrifying, for sure. But if the legends are true, there's a lot more to be afraid of than spiders and birds.
    Narrated and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with writing by Alex Robinson and research by Jamie Vargas.
    —————————
    ORDER EXHUMED TODAY: aaronmahnke.com/exhumed
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    Lore Resources: 
    Get Ad-Free Lore: lorepodcast.com/support
    Episode Music: lorepodcast.com/music 
    Episode Sources: lorepodcast.com/sources 
    Official Lore Merchandise: lorepodcast.com/shop
    —————————
    Sponsors:
    BetterHelp: Lore is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/LORE, and get on your way to being your best self.
    Mint Mobile: For a limited time, wireless plans from Mint Mobile are $15 a month when you purchase a 3-month plan with UNLIMITED talk, text and data at MintMobile.com/lore.
    SimpliSafe: Secure your home with 24/7 professional monitoring. Sign up today at SimpliSafe.com/Lore to get 50% off a new SimpliSafe system.
    Squarespace: Head to Squarespace.com/lore to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using the code LORE.
    —————————
    To report a concern regarding a radio-style, non-Aaron ad in this episode, reach out to ads @ lorepodcast.com with the name of the company or organization so we can look into it.
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com. Or go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/lore
    —————————
    ©2026 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
  • Lore

    Deeper Lore: 311 (72, 122, & 284)

    07/30/2026 | 2 mins.
    Go deeper into the subject matter of our most recent episode (311: Twice Upon a Time) with these three recommendations from further back in the Lore catalog:
    Episode 72: LorePodcast.com/episodes/72
    Episode 122: LorePodcast.com/episodes/122
    Episode 284: LorePodcast.com/episodes/284
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    Lore Resources: 
    Episode Music: lorepodcast.com/music 
    Episode Sources: lorepodcast.com/sources 
    Official Lore Merchandise: www.lorepodcast.com/shop
    ©2026 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
  • Lore

    Lore 311: Twice Upon a Time

    07/27/2026 | 31 mins.
    Folklore is full of stories about people who seem to have lived more than one life. Which is why these true tales from history are so incredibly bizarre.
    Narrated and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with writing by GennaRose Nethercott, research by Cassandra de Alba, and music by Chad Lawson.
    —————————
    PRE-ORDER EXHUMED TODAY: aaronmahnke.com/exhumed
    —————————
    Lore Resources: 
    Get Ad-Free Lore: lorepodcast.com/support
    Episode Music: lorepodcast.com/music 
    Episode Sources: lorepodcast.com/sources 
    Official Lore Merchandise: lorepodcast.com/shop
    —————————
    Sponsors:
    Mint Mobile: For a limited time, wireless plans from Mint Mobile are $15 a month when you purchase a 3-month plan with UNLIMITED talk, text and data at MintMobile.com/lore.
    —————————
    To report a concern regarding a radio-style, non-Aaron ad in this episode, reach out to ads @ lorepodcast.com with the name of the company or organization so we can look into it.
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com. Or go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/lore
    —————————
    ©2026 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
  • Lore

    Legends 84: Dead in the Water

    07/20/2026 | 25 mins.
    The vast oceans of our planet are more mysterious to us than the surface of Mars. And because of that, they have become the place where dark legends dwell beneath the surface.
    Narrated and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with writing by Molly Quinlan Artwick, and research by Samuel Alberty.
    —————————
    PRE-ORDER EXHUMED TODAY: aaronmahnke.com/exhumed
    —————————
    Lore Resources: 
    Get Ad-Free Lore: lorepodcast.com/support
    Episode Music: lorepodcast.com/music 
    Episode Sources: lorepodcast.com/sources 
    Official Lore Merchandise: lorepodcast.com/shop
    —————————
    Sponsors:
    BetterHelp: Lore is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/LORE, and get on your way to being your best self.
    Taskrabbit: Get ahead of your todo list right now and get $15 off your first task at Taskrabbit.com, or on the Taskrabbit app, using promo code LORE.
    Squarespace: Head to Squarespace.com/lore to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using the code LORE.
    —————————
    To report a concern regarding a radio-style, non-Aaron ad in this episode, reach out to ads @ lorepodcast.com with the name of the company or organization so we can look into it.
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com. Or go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/lore
    —————————
    ©2026 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
  • Lore

    Deeper Lore: 310 (74, 196, & 44)

    07/16/2026 | 2 mins.
    Go deeper into the subject matter of our most recent episode (310: Thunderstruck) with these three recommendations from further back in the Lore catalog:
    Episode 74: LorePodcast.com/episodes/74
    Episode 196: LorePodcast.com/episodes/196
    Episode 44: LorePodcast.com/episodes/44
    ————————
    Lore Resources: 
    Episode Music: lorepodcast.com/music 
    Episode Sources: lorepodcast.com/sources 
    Official Lore Merchandise: www.lorepodcast.com/shop
    ©2026 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
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About Lore
The award-winning podcast (also a TV show & book series) about dark historical tales. Each episode explores the mysterious creatures, tragic events, and unusual places that fill the pages of history. Because sometimes the truth is more frightening than fiction.
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