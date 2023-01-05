Lore
Lore is a bi-weekly podcast (now also a TV show and book series) about dark historical tales. Each episode explores the mysterious creatures, tragic events, and...
REMASTERED – Episode 50: Mary, Mary
In this remastered classic episode, we revisit the story of two young women bound by something beyond our world, and the frighteningly familiar tales they tell. Plus, stick around for a brand new bonus story at the end. Researched, written, and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with music by Chad Lawson, with additional help from GennaRose Nethercott and Harry Marks.
[email protected]
, or visit our listing here. ©2023 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
Episode 226: Grounded
Folklore is typically invisible, buried in the stories we tell and the words we use. But every now and then it takes on a physical shape…with terrifying results. Written and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with research by Cassandra de Alba and music by Chad Lawson.
[email protected]
, or visit our listing here. ©2023 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
REMASTERED – Episode 49: Seeing Double
So many stories are built on the idea of double identity. In this remastered classic episode, we revisit the true life story of one of history's most infamous double lives. And be sure not to miss the brand new bonus story at the end! Researched, written, and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with music by Chad Lawson, with additional help from GennaRose Nethercott and Harry Marks.
[email protected]
, or visit our listing here. ©2023 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
Episode 225: Dark Animation
One of the most crowded landscapes in folklore comes from one of the most harsh and barren locations in the world. But the dead might just have too many stories to tell. Written and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with research by GennaRose Nethercott and music by Chad Lawson.
[email protected]
, or visit our listing here. ©2023 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
REMASTERED – Episode 48: Downriver
It's time to revisit the notion of a cursed community. This remastered classic episode features brand new narration and a score by Chad Lawson, as well as a whole new Epilogue bonus story at the end. Researched, written, and produced by Aaron Mahnke, with music by Chad Lawson, with additional help from GennaRose Nethercott and Harry Marks.
[email protected]
, or visit our listing here. ©2023 Aaron Mahnke. All rights reserved.
Lore is a bi-weekly podcast (now also a TV show and book series) about dark historical tales. Each episode explores the mysterious creatures, tragic events, and unusual places that fill the pages of history. Because sometimes the truth is more frightening than fiction.
