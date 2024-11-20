US Oks ATACMS use in Russia & Trumps Nat Sec Nominees | EYES ON PODCAST

Today we're joined by Jack Murphy, to discuss the Biden admin approving atacms use in russia, we also talk about a chinese bessle cutting a communication line in northen europe and whether trumps Nominees for NSC poitions make sense.