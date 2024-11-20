US Oks ATACMS use in Russia & Trumps Nat Sec Nominees | EYES ON PODCAST
Today we're joined by Jack Murphy, to discuss the Biden admin approving atacms use in russia, we also talk about a chinese bessle cutting a communication line in northen europe and whether trumps Nominees for NSC poitions make sense.
47:38
The CIA Officer Who Went to Jail For The Torture Program | John Kiriakou | Ep. 309
John Kiriakou is an American author, journalist and former intelligence officer. Kiriakou is a columnist with Reader Supported News and co-host of Political Misfits on Sputnik Radio. He was jailed for exposing the interrogation techniques of the U.S. government. He was an analyst and case officer for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), senior investigator for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and a consultant for ABC News. He was the first U.S. government official to confirm in December 2007 that waterboarding was used to interrogate al-Qaeda prisoners, which he described as torture. Kiriakou is a founding member of the organization Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. In 2012, Kiriakou became the only CIA officer to be convicted for exposing the CIA's enhanced interrogation program, having passed classified information to a reporter. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
3:13:32
Gaza, And The Path of Zionism w/ Dr. Einat Wilf | EYES ON PODCAST
Today we're speaking top Dr. Einat Wilf, a self described Feminist, Zionist, & Atheist. We speak about the situation in Gaza, Lebanon and the broader middle east.
1:06:06
Trumps Foreign Policy: What Can We Expect? | EYES ON PODCAST
Today we discuss President-elect Trump's possible foreign policy objectives for his second term. And a happy birthday to the US Marine Corps.
1:03:51
British Parachute Regiment Sniper | Hugh Keir | Ep. 308
Hugh joined the British Army in 2000 and served in the Parachute Regiment for 11 1/2 years, specialising as a sniper. He reached the rank of Sergeant.
