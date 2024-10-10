Welcome all to another duo episode! The boys get into some trendy topics, realize they are just carbon copies of what they think is cool and also dont know how to pick up on women. CJ breaks the ice with his movie myths! Are your favorite movies really so innocent or are they dark and twisted stories meant to lull you into a safe sense of security? Find out on the latest episode!!!
1:11:10
Episode 21: Is Your Parenthood Already Planned For You?
Get your favorite slipknot shirt and ditch your classes because we got a fresh episode for you all. Today Cody brings the house down with his (controversial) topic: Is Planned Parenthood Responsible For Eugenics? Maybe it's just coincidence or maybe it monetary, listen to find out!!!
1:09:30
Episode 20: Princess Diana And The Horse We Rode In On.
Welcome to another (AJ Free) installment of the spookiest under produced podcast you've ever heard!! Today CJ brings in a mental patients notes of the mystery behind Princess Diana's death! Was it a cover up or was it an accident? Why do horses turn Cody on so much, what do CJs "g" look like? All these questions and maybe more, are answered in this latest episode.
1:26:42
Johnny & Rusty: The Hunter, Thompson!!
Whoa, ok, A.J. is gone for only an episode and we have a doozy of a mystery. LISTENER DISCRETION ADVISED. Cody brings CJ to the dark side and the guys realize that school sucks and nobody learns nothing at the darn place!! Join us in our latest episode of The Dissappearance of Johnny Gosch!
58:48
Episode 18: An Episode To Make Your Skin Walk
Welcome to another (random) episode! Be prepared to hang up your favorite Dream Catcher and teddy bear because this isn't any normal episode. This is the one that keeps Cody and CJ up at night. We are going to the four corners of the unknown, thanks to Cody and investigating the infamous Skin Walkers! Without any more explanation, let's get that episode rolling!
