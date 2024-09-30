From the Bottom Up: How Members Built the Strong Towns Movement

It’s Member Week here at Strong Towns. As a special treat, we’re publishing three new episodes of the Strong Towns Podcast this week. In this episode, Chuck is joined by Norm Van Eeden Petersman, Strong Towns’ director of membership and development. They discuss the history of the Strong Towns movement and how members have brought it to heights Chuck never could’ve imagined — including spreading Strong Towns ideas not only across North America but across the world. The movement’s grown so much, but we’re not done yet. We need your help to spread the Strong Towns approach even further, until every town is a strong one. Join us by becoming a member today. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).