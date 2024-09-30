Powered by RND
The Strong Towns Podcast

Strong Towns
We advocate for a model of development that allows our cities, towns and neighborhoods to grow financially strong and resilient.
  • Why Strong Towns Won’t Cave to Election Year Pressures
    It’s Member Week here at Strong Towns. As a special treat, we’re publishing three new episodes of the Strong Towns Podcast. In this episode, Chuck explains how election years affect a nonpartisan nonprofit like Strong Towns. It’s kind of ugly, but it doesn't change our mission. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES Become a member today! Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).
    --------  
    28:29
  • From the Bottom Up: How Members Built the Strong Towns Movement
    It’s Member Week here at Strong Towns. As a special treat, we’re publishing three new episodes of the Strong Towns Podcast this week. In this episode, Chuck is joined by Norm Van Eeden Petersman, Strong Towns’ director of membership and development. They discuss the history of the Strong Towns movement and how members have brought it to heights Chuck never could’ve imagined — including spreading Strong Towns ideas not only across North America but across the world. The movement’s grown so much, but we’re not done yet. We need your help to spread the Strong Towns approach even further, until every town is a strong one. Join us by becoming a member today. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).
    --------  
    59:41
  • To Build Strong Towns, We Need To Change the Cultural Conversation
    Today, we’re kicking off Member Week at Strong Towns. As a special treat, we’ll be publishing three new episodes of the Strong Towns Podcast this week. In this first episode, Chuck discusses the cultural shift that the Strong Towns movement is striving to create and why that shift is so essential to building more prosperous and resilient communities. This is a bottom-up movement, and it needs your help to succeed. Join the ranks of people building a stronger tomorrow by becoming a member today. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES Become a member today! Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).
    --------  
    28:08
  • 5 Things the Next President Should Do To Build a Stronger America
    Strong Towns is a nonpartisan organization that’s focused on starting change from the local level, not the federal one. However, Chuck was recently challenged to come up with five things that the next president, whoever they end up being, should do once they’re in office. In today’s episode of the Strong Towns Podcast, he shares that list and explains why each item is important to building a stronger America. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES “5 Things For The Next President To Do” (article). Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).
    --------  
    1:00:12
  • Prioritizing Safety in Street Design: A Conversation with Melany Alliston
    On this episode of the Strong Towns Podcast, Chuck discusses street safety with Melany Alliston, a project manager and civil engineer with Toole Design. They cover the role of engineers in creating safe streets, Alliston’s work with Toole Design and her experience participating in a number of Crash Analysis Studio sessions. To hear more about street safety, join us on Tuesday, October 15 for a virtual press conference where we will release the report “Beyond Blame: How Cities Can Learn From Crashes To Create Safer Streets Today.” Representatives from Toole Design will also be speaking at the press conference. ADDITIONAL SHOW NOTES Melany Alliston (Toole Design site). Register for the virtual press conference. Learn more about the Crash Analysis Studio method and the “Beyond Blame” report. Chuck Marohn (Twitter/X).
    --------  
    52:31

About The Strong Towns Podcast

