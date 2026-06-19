In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)

What happens when people disappear without a trace? What if the stories of UFO abductions are more than just legends? Who is the mysterious Hat Man reported by witnesses around the world? And what exactly is the strange creature known as the Not-Deer?

In Episode 3 of The Encyclopedia of the Unknown, we explore four of the most unsettling mysteries in the paranormal world.

🏔️ Missing 411 – Cases of unexplained disappearances in remote wilderness areas.

🛸 UFO Abductions – Reports of strange encounters, missing time, and alleged extraterrestrial contact.

🎩 The Hat Man – A shadowy figure seen by countless witnesses, often appearing during frightening experiences and sleep-related phenomena.

🦌 The Not-Deer – A disturbing Appalachian legend describing deer-like creatures that seem almost normal... until you look closer.

Join us as we examine the stories, sightings, theories, and mysteries surrounding these strange phenomena.

Are they folklore, misunderstood experiences, or something we simply don't yet understand?

Welcome to The Encyclopedia of the Unknown.

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