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In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)
Tracie Bush
Latest episode
117 episodes
Watching from the Mountains, Curses from the Past | Dark Watchers & Haunted Artifacts.06/19/2026 | 2h 8 mins.For centuries, travelers in California's Santa Lucia Mountains have reported seeing mysterious shadowy figures standing silently on distant ridges. Known as the Dark Watchers, these strange entities have become one of America's most fascinating and unsettling legends.But the mysteries don't end there.In tonight's episode of In the Dark: All Things Supernatural, we explore the chilling stories behind three infamous cursed objects:💎 The Delhi Purple Sapphire – a gemstone said to bring tragedy, illness, and misfortune to those who possess it.💍 The Ring of Silvianus – an ancient Roman ring tied to a curse that has survived for nearly 1,700 years.🏺 The Basano Vase – a beautiful silver wedding gift surrounded by generations of death and bad luck.Are these merely legends passed down through time, or could some objects and places truly carry something beyond explanation?Join us as we investigate the stories, folklore, history, and mysteries behind these fascinating cases.🌲 Dark Watchers 💎 Delhi Purple Sapphire 💍 Ring of Silvianus 🏺 Basano VaseThe truth may be stranger than fiction.
The Encyclopedia of the Unknown: Missing 411, UFO Abductions, The Hat Man & The Not-Deer | Episode 305/30/2026 | 1h 5 mins.What happens when people disappear without a trace? What if the stories of UFO abductions are more than just legends? Who is the mysterious Hat Man reported by witnesses around the world? And what exactly is the strange creature known as the Not-Deer?
In Episode 3 of The Encyclopedia of the Unknown, we explore four of the most unsettling mysteries in the paranormal world.
🏔️ Missing 411 – Cases of unexplained disappearances in remote wilderness areas.
🛸 UFO Abductions – Reports of strange encounters, missing time, and alleged extraterrestrial contact.
🎩 The Hat Man – A shadowy figure seen by countless witnesses, often appearing during frightening experiences and sleep-related phenomena.
🦌 The Not-Deer – A disturbing Appalachian legend describing deer-like creatures that seem almost normal... until you look closer.
Join us as we examine the stories, sightings, theories, and mysteries surrounding these strange phenomena.
Are they folklore, misunderstood experiences, or something we simply don't yet understand?
Welcome to The Encyclopedia of the Unknown.
#Missing411 #UFOAbductions #HatMan #NotDeer #Paranormal #Cryptids #Supernatural #Mysteries #InTheDark #EncyclopediaOfTheUnknown
Sweet Little Baby Deer With Mother & Clover My Wild Bunny Who Comes To Me & More...Compilation05/28/2026 | 15 mins.A real treat! Sharing our beautiful wildlife with you up here. Baby deer with it's mother, my wild Bunny Clover who comes right to me and more....A little reprieve from all the dark! Enjoy!
Encounters Beyond Human. Black-Eyed Children, Wendigo, Skinwalkers and Men In Black!05/22/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Tonight on Encyclopedia of the Unknown, we descend deeper into the darkness with four terrifying paranormal cases that continue to haunt witnesses around the world.From the emotionless stare of the Black-Eyed Children… to the horrifying legends of the Wendigo and Skinwalker… to the chilling encounters with the mysterious Men in Black, this episode explores entities that many believe were never fully human at all.Are these creatures ancient legends, psychological phenomena, government conspiracies… or something far more sinister lurking just beyond our understanding?Enter the darkness — if you dare.#Paranormal #BlackEyedChildren #Wendigo #Skinwalker #MenInBlack #Cryptids #HorrorPodcast #Supernatural #EncyclopediaOfTheUnknown
- Suit up everyone! It's only getting worse because of the time we are in!
A disturbing so called..."conspiracy" clip exploring some of the internet’s darkest rumors surrounding royalty, hidden rituals, and alleged Vatican secrets. Are these stories complete fiction… or is there something deeper hiding beneath the surface?
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About In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)
We are kept "in the dark." I believe there is a massive cover up with missing people, cryptids, aliens and many supernatural occurrences. It's up to us to uncover the truth and protect one another. Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, Skinwalkers, The Rake, Vampires, Ghosts, Demons, Giants...many many creatures and entities exist. It's time for the truth to be exposed. Will be telling my own stories and other people's encounters and experiencesPodcast website
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