In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)

Tracie Bush
We are kept "in the dark." I believe there is a massive cover up with missing people, cryptids, aliens and many supernatural occurrences. It's up to us to uncov... More

  • Returning With Robin Haynes McCray & Me. Various Discussions On Supernatural Topics!
    Excited to have Robin back to kick off my long awaited return! As always we touch on many topics involving the supernatural from ET's to cryptids and more! Enjoy the show! As promised the channel we were discussing about the man who films the little people, fae, fairies, pixies, whatever name you call them: https://youtube.com/@erwinsaunders Check him out. Cover picture for this episode is a photo taken of a UFO at Robin's home. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
    3/26/2023
    1:15:27
  • Ron Morehead Is Here With Me Discussing Many Fascinating Things Regarding Bigfoot, ET's & More!
    World reknowned researcher Ron Morehead is here with us! I was super excited to talk to Ron. What an enjoyable interview this was for me. Discussions on Bigfoot, ET's, spirits, Biblical and more... Enjoy the show! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
    7/23/2022
    1:58:28
  • Opinions & Great Goatman, Dogman, Bigfoot, Little People & Lucid Dreaming Stories From Listeners!
    Great stories of Goatman, Bigfoot, Dogmen, Little People and dreams from listeners plus some other discussion. Hope you enjoy! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
    6/26/2022
    53:35
  • Robin Haynes McCray Is Back With Me Recounting Some Recent Activities She's Had. Fascinating Stuff!
    Robin is back! Recent ET abduction she's endured and discussions on Bigfoot, dogmen, ET's and much more. We as always cover many topics. Next week Ron Morehead will be on the show! Super excited! Enjoy the show! (Photo on podcast is one Robin sent me of a bigfoot on left and ET on right.) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
    6/19/2022
    2:11:55
  • Nick Valente Is Here With Us Talking About Recent Dogmen Sightings In PA, Many Other Cryptids & More
    Nick Valente is here with us talking about the various recent dogmen sightings in PA plus we discuss many other cryptids & various other topics. Nick is the Director of Region 3 of the North American Dogman Project along with The International Dogman Project he started and and currently co-runs. Great show! Enjoy! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
    6/2/2022
    2:34:30

About In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)

We are kept "in the dark." I believe there is a massive cover up with missing people, cryptids, aliens and many supernatural occurrences. It's up to us to uncover the truth and protect one another. Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, Skinwalkers, The Rake, Vampires, Ghosts, Demons, Giants...many many creatures and entities exist. It's time for the truth to be exposed. Will be telling my own stories and other people's encounters and experiences Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/tracie-bush/support
