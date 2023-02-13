Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Children's Law Podcast in the App
Listen to The Children's Law Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Children's Law Podcast

The Children's Law Podcast

Podcast The Children's Law Podcast
Podcast The Children's Law Podcast

The Children's Law Podcast

True North Child Advocates
add
A provocative look at the profession of representing children, the future of the field, and how advocacy can transform the child welfare system. More
GovernmentBusinessNon-Profit
A provocative look at the profession of representing children, the future of the field, and how advocacy can transform the child welfare system. More

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • When Things Go Sideways
    In this episode, Angela, John and Jim talk about how to handle those difficult cases where you get what you asked for, but it doesn't go as planned.
    6/9/2023
    15:57
  • Planning for Success, Not Survival
    In this episode, Jim and Angela discuss using case plans to ensure the state agency is preparing your teen client for successful adulthood, rather than just meeting federal requirements for youth aging out of the child welfare system.
    5/12/2023
    27:25
  • When Your Client is a Survivor of Sex Trafficking
    This interview starts with Prof. Emma Hetherington explaining why she thinks a huge barrier to effectively serving HT/CSEC populations is that stakeholders don't fully understand what trafficking is. In this powerful podcast, Prof. Hetherington, from the Wilbanks Child Endangerment and Sexual Exploitation Clinic at University of Georgia School of Law (CEASE Clinic), reveals how children's circumstances and behaviors need to be examined differently when exploitation and trafficking issues are involved. She discusses tips for attorneys representing HT/CSEC survivors, screening tools, the harm reduction approach, and how to build trust with youth. We hope you learn as much as we did! Here are the resources referenced in the podcast: Red Flags of CSEC and Child Trafficking, New York State Office of Children and Family Services: https://ocfs.ny.gov/programs/human-trafficking/assets/docs/red-flags-of-CSEC-and-child-trafficking.pdf Trust-Based Relational Intervention: https://child.tcu.edu/blog-tbri-ffpsa/#sthash.c5E1aPKh.dpbs For a deep dive, check out these resources:  How can the child welfare system protect young people from commercial sexual exploitation?, Casey Family Programs Strategy Brief (November 2022): https://www.casey.org/media/22.07-QFF-SC-CSEC-update.pdf  Child Sex Trafficking Warning Signs, Shared Hope International: http://sharedhope.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/General-Warning-Signs.pdf  Summary of Screening Tools: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/documents/opre/IAHT%20Screening%20Brief%204.22.pdf  Criminalized Survivors: Today’s Abuse to Prison Pipeline for Girls (April 2023): https://genderjusticeandopportunity.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Criminalized-Survivors_Georgetown-Gender-Justice.pdf  Sexual Abuse to Prison Pipeline: The Girls’ Story (2020): https://genderjusticeandopportunity.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/The-Sexual-Abuse-To-Prison-Pipeline-The-Girls%E2%80%99-Story.pdf  Harm Reduction Series Introduction, California Child Trafficking Response Unit (2018): https://www.courts.ca.gov/documents/BTB25-3E-01.pdf  Harm Reduction Series Caregiver, California Child Trafficking Response Unit (2022): https://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/lac/1125790_CaregiverHarmReductionI-31_22.pdf
    5/4/2023
    36:34
  • What's Next for Your Teen Client?
    In this episode, Angela, John and Jim talk about understanding your teen client, helping them set goals for their future, some ways to help them stay on track, and navigating the ups and downs when representing older youth. 
    3/29/2023
    27:39
  • Finding Permanency for Older Youth
    If you're representing older youth, the issues may look the same, but the perspective is likely different. We recorded this podcast to help attorneys understand how the experiences of older children impact permanency and how to move forward. We've got some practical tips on identifying what family means to teens and strategies for attorneys to guide these youth to a place that feels like home. 
    2/13/2023
    24:49

More Government podcasts

About The Children's Law Podcast

A provocative look at the profession of representing children, the future of the field, and how advocacy can transform the child welfare system.
Podcast website

Listen to The Children's Law Podcast, Ones Ready and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Children's Law Podcast

The Children's Law Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store