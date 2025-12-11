Becoming a Catalyst: Impact and Legacy with Jeanne Omlor

In this episode of The Daily Mastermind, host George Wright III interviews Jeanne Omlor, a certified business strategist and online business coach, whose journey from deep debt to a multi-million dollar coaching business offers invaluable insights. Jeanne shares her transformative concepts, including the Genius Zone, and emphasizes the importance of clarity, impact, and purpose. She discusses overcoming anxiety, the power of positivity, and pragmatic advice for coaches and consultants to take immediate actions towards their goals. Jeanne's story is not just about business success but also about personal growth and resilience. Listeners will learn about the importance of self-belief, avoiding excuses, and how to align personal fulfillment with professional achievements.01:37 Defining the Genius Zone04:14 Jeanne's Personal Journey and Struggles07:10 Pivoting to Coaching and Online Success11:41 Overcoming Doubts and Building Confidence13:58 Overcoming Self-Doubt Quickly14:53 The Role of a Catalyst in Personal Growth17:51 Balancing Profitability with Purpose19:17 Understanding True Desires24:03 Advice for Coaches and ConsultantsAbout Guest: Jeanne OmlorJeanne Omlor is a Business Strategist, multi 7-Figure Online Business Coach, and Certified Servant Leadership Executive Coach. At 54 years old she was a solo parent in deep debt and got herself online and to $1M in 17 months, without ads, and has since scaled to multi-millions in 5 years. Her company has helped almost 600 businesses to thrive online. She is emotionally connected to helping others prosper, as she lived in lack for years and overcame that mindset. She is now helping as many people as she can to maximize profits and reach their full potential while being the visionary they're destined to be.Guest ResourcesWebsite: https://jeanneomlor.com/IG: @jeanneomlorLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanneomlor/FB: Jeanne Omlor