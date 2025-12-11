Open app
The Daily Mastermind
George Wright III
Business
  • The Power Network: Leveraging Relationships for Growth
    In this episode of the Daily Mastermind, host George Wright III delves into the crucial role of networking in achieving entrepreneurial success. He emphasizes that a network is not just a component of success but the foundation of it, offering access to opportunities, wisdom, resources, and collaboration. Wright discusses common networking pitfalls, such as treating relationships transactionally and not investing time to maintain them. He provides actionable advice on building a strong network through genuine, value-driven relationships, becoming a connector, and focusing on long-term investment in people. Additionally, he highlights the importance of personal growth and how elevating one's identity can help attract high-level connections. Wright also celebrates the podcast's achievement of ranking at the top of the Apple Podcast charts for entrepreneurship and business, and invites listeners to join the Authority Media Network for further growth.01:23 The Importance of Your Network02:47 Common Networking Mistakes04:11 Building Genuine Relationships06:50 Elevating Your Network and IdentityYou have GREATNESS inside you. I BELIEVE in You. Let’s Make Today the Day You Unleash Your Potential!George Wright IIICEO, The Daily Mastermind | Evolution X_________________________________________________________P.S. Whenever you’re ready, here are ways I can help you…Get to know me:1. Subscribe to The Daily Mastermind Podcast- daily inspiration, motivation, education2. Follow me on social media Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | TikTok | Youtube3. Grow Your Authority and Personal Brand with a FREE Interview in a Top Global Magazine HERE.
    11:00
  • Authentic Authority: Building Confidence & Credibility in a Noisy World
    In this episode of the Daily Mastermind, George Wright III discusses the importance of building confidence, credibility, and consistency to become a true leader in a crowded and competitive world. He emphasizes the value of authentic authority, explaining that it stems from clarity, competence, and consistency. George provides actionable insights on aligning your actions with your identity, standing for a clear and consistent message, and showing up with value consistently. He also highlights credibility accelerators like sharing proof of outcomes, borrowing trust, teaching what you practice, and maintaining integrity. George encourages listeners to reach out for support and resources to help build their authority and impact.03:28 Building Confidence and Credibility05:53 Consistency and Transparency06:39 Practical Steps to Build Authority08:34 Aligning Actions with Identity09:50 Accelerating Credibility11:56 Final Thoughts and ResourcesYou have GREATNESS inside you. I BELIEVE in You. Let’s Make Today the Day You Unleash Your Potential!George Wright IIICEO, The Daily Mastermind | Evolution X_________________________________________________________P.S. Whenever you’re ready, here are ways I can help you…Get to know me:1. Subscribe to The Daily Mastermind Podcast- daily inspiration, motivation, education2. Follow me on social media Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | TikTok | Youtube3. Grow Your Authority and Personal Brand with a FREE Interview in a Top Global Magazine HERE.
    13:37
  • Becoming a Catalyst: Impact and Legacy with Jeanne Omlor
    In this episode of The Daily Mastermind, host George Wright III interviews Jeanne Omlor, a certified business strategist and online business coach, whose journey from deep debt to a multi-million dollar coaching business offers invaluable insights. Jeanne shares her transformative concepts, including the Genius Zone, and emphasizes the importance of clarity, impact, and purpose. She discusses overcoming anxiety, the power of positivity, and pragmatic advice for coaches and consultants to take immediate actions towards their goals. Jeanne's story is not just about business success but also about personal growth and resilience. Listeners will learn about the importance of self-belief, avoiding excuses, and how to align personal fulfillment with professional achievements.01:37 Defining the Genius Zone04:14 Jeanne's Personal Journey and Struggles07:10 Pivoting to Coaching and Online Success11:41 Overcoming Doubts and Building Confidence13:58 Overcoming Self-Doubt Quickly14:53 The Role of a Catalyst in Personal Growth17:51 Balancing Profitability with Purpose19:17 Understanding True Desires24:03 Advice for Coaches and ConsultantsYou have GREATNESS inside you. I BELIEVE in You. Let’s Make Today the Day You Unleash Your Potential!George Wright IIICEO, The Daily Mastermind | Evolution X_________________________________________________________P.S. Whenever you’re ready, here are ways I can help you…Get to know me:1. Subscribe to The Daily Mastermind Podcast- daily inspiration, motivation, education2. Follow me on social media Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | TikTok | Youtube3. Grow Your Authority and Personal Brand with a FREE Interview in a Top Global Magazine HERE.About Guest: Jeanne OmlorJeanne Omlor is a Business Strategist, multi 7-Figure Online Business Coach, and Certified Servant Leadership Executive Coach. At 54 years old she was a solo parent in deep debt and got herself online and to $1M in 17 months, without ads, and has since scaled to multi-millions in 5 years. Her company has helped almost 600 businesses to thrive online. She is emotionally connected to helping others prosper, as she lived in lack for years and overcame that mindset. She is now helping as many people as she can to maximize profits and reach their full potential while being the visionary they're destined to be.Guest ResourcesWebsite: https://jeanneomlor.com/IG: @jeanneomlorLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanneomlor/FB: Jeanne Omlor
    26:27
  • Decisive Leadership: Making Bold Moves When the Path Isn’t Clear
    In this episode of the Daily Mastermind, George Wright III delves into the next level of leadership focusing on decisiveness, influence, and connection. He emphasizes the importance of making decisions without full certainty, fostering bold actions, and trusting one's intuition. Wright outlines characteristics of powerful leaders, such as making principle-based decisions, employing the 70% rule for speed, and committing fully to decisions once made. He addresses the psychological aspects of decision-making and encourages embracing courage over fear. The episode concludes with a reminder that decisive leadership creates momentum and clarity, ultimately separating visionary leaders from reactive managers.00:27 The Essence of Decisive Leadership03:32 The Psychology Behind Decision Making04:52 Practical Tips for Decisive Leadership08:09 Final Thoughts and Takeaways09:45 Upcoming Topics and ConclusionYou have GREATNESS inside you. I BELIEVE in You. Let’s Make Today the Day You Unleash Your Potential!George Wright IIICEO, The Daily Mastermind | Evolution X_________________________________________________________P.S. Whenever you’re ready, here are ways I can help you…Get to know me:1. Subscribe to The Daily Mastermind Podcast- daily inspiration, motivation, education2. Follow me on social media Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | TikTok | Youtube3. Grow Your Authority and Personal Brand with a FREE Interview in a Top Global Magazine HERE.
    10:39
  • Leadership Mindset: How to Inspire, Empower & Elevate Your Team
    In this episode of The Daily Mastermind, George Wright III delves into the crucial roles of influence and leadership. He emphasizes that leadership is not about holding a title or position, but about the impact and influence you have on others. George shares key mindset shifts necessary for effective leadership, such as inspiring rather than telling, empowering rather than controlling, and developing problem solvers rather than solving problems yourself. Additionally, he underlines the importance of clear communication, creating a safe environment, and leading with vision. Towards the end, George offers valuable advice on how self-leadership and the management of one's inner world reflect on the outer world, ultimately driving team and organizational success. Tune in for insightful tips to become a transformational leader who can truly make a difference.00:36 The Essence of Leadership01:30 Shifting Your Leadership Mindset03:33 Inspiring and Empowering Your Team04:38 Developing Problem Solvers05:38 Vision and Safe Environments07:46 Final Thoughts on LeadershipYou have GREATNESS inside you. I BELIEVE in You. Let’s Make Today the Day You Unleash Your Potential!George Wright IIICEO, The Daily Mastermind | Evolution X_________________________________________________________P.S. Whenever you’re ready, here are ways I can help you…Get to know me:1. Subscribe to The Daily Mastermind Podcast- daily inspiration, motivation, education2. Follow me on social media Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | TikTok | Youtube3. Grow Your Authority and Personal Brand with a FREE Interview in a Top Global Magazine HERE.
    10:51

About The Daily Mastermind

The Daily Mastermind is a Daily Podcast for Entrepreneurs. It provides a Daily Dose of Inspiration, Motivation and Education to help you Create Your Ultimate Destiny and Unleash Your Potential. Mastermind with George Wright III, the go-to expert behind some of the biggest global brands in the world. Level up your game as he shares insights and wisdom from 30 years of working with thought leaders, celebrities, and experts.
Business

