Get ready to hear from 3x serial CEO Ken Reali, a seasoned healthcare technology business executive turned vineyard owner...with decades of hands-on leadership in building companies in the U.S. In this episode of Raw Lessons Revealed, Ken shares insights from his broad experience spanning product development, global marketing, commercialization, and leading with responsibility from the top, offering a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in the MedTech (medical device technology) industry. Hear how Ken navigated M&A, led IPOs, and built value in top companies, and learn actionable lessons on investor relations, capital funding, and business development. If you’re interested in the business of healthcare, innovation, or leadership strategy, this episode will deliver expert perspectives that you won’t find on any other podcast or media outlet. Tune in for a raw, real, and candid conversation that explores the future of medical technology and the vision of a leader who has shaped it for over 35 years.
The Business of Healthcare Technology; Journalism & Communications Mastery w/ Tom Salemi
Tom Salemi’s professional expertise spans healthcare journalism, event programming, and corporate storytelling, with deep knowledge in areas such as surgical robotics, medical device & product technology innovation, and industry mergers & acquisition activity. He is highly regarded as a connector and 'breaking news' journalist within the global MedTech community, known for helping founders, engineers & other people in leadership positions share their stories in a way that bridges science, business, and humanity. Listen in to a phenomenal conversation in this episode with a high-ranking journalist and communication master.
Uncommon Startup Company Success with Giovanni Lauricella
A raw conversation with Giovanni Lauricella, CEO of Lifeblood, an executive search and talent recruitment firm that focuses exclusively on the global MedTech (medical technology) industry. He has 15 years of experience building and designing teams for MedTech startups and companies globally. Giovanni has travelled extensively worldwide and has assisted over 500 startup companies with talent acquisition and fundraising strategies, contributing to over 2,000 hires. He is involved in organizing and leading MedTech events in Houston, TX such as the Houston MedTech Rodeo annually in March & Oktoberfest in October.
Uncommon Leadership with World Renowned Keynote Speaker and Serial Entrepreneur - Mick Hunt
In this compelling episode, visionary leader and CEO of Premier Strategy Box, Mick Hunt, joins the podcast to dive deep into the essence of uncommon leadership. Mick breaks down what true leadership is—and what it isn’t—challenging the status quo of corporate conformity. With his signature candor, he exposes why too many leaders fall into the trap of checking boxes, driven by fear of being exposed rather than a commitment to authentic impact. Mick unpacks how office politics and corporate pressures often hijack decision-making, diluting purpose and progress. Drawing from his journey as a Forbes Council member and host of Mick Unplugged, he shares actionable insights on cultivating courage, embracing vulnerability, and leading with a purpose-driven 'Because.' This episode is a wake-up call for aspiring and seasoned leaders alike to reject mediocrity and forge a path of bold, uncommon leadership that inspires lasting change.
Trevor Houston: Uncommon Career Networking, Recruiters, & Job Loss Challenges
Trevor Houston is known not only in the financial world helping people who have been laid off, terminated, or lost their job due to company financial constraints, but he is the creator and co-host of the Who Ya Know Show. People who have been displaced and are in a job or career transition looking for their next position in a company, need help.There is just too much discrimination towards people that is quite frankly...unwarranted and just plain judgmental... inaccurately.Wisdom comes from the use of intelligence gained over a long period of time and bluntly...people over the age of 50 are some of the most effective employees in the world. They have the wisdom through decades in the workforce to know what works and what doesn't. The baby boomer and Gen X generation has earned the greatest amount of wealth this planets ever seen. Trever talks about what he does to add value and genuinely help people in workforce transition, to see light at the end of the tunnel and to get hiring managers to eradicate the nonsense they usually buy into.
"Raw Lessons Revealed" is your front-row seat to the unfiltered truth of personal growth and hard-earned wisdom, stripped bare through the wild ups and downs of business, management, leadership, mistakes, company growth, and effective insights. In about 45 minutes or less, each episode plunges you into the gritty, transformative stories of people from every corner of existence; think corporate executives to serial entrepreneurs who’ve crashed and burned, dreamers who’ve clawed back from financial loss, and everyday warriors who’ve defied the odds. Host Craig T. Ingram, a no-BS conversationalist obsessed with real talk and resilience, digs deep into the scars and victories, exposing the raw lessons that hit hard and stick. Effective business is rare and since only 7% of 33.6 million U.S. companies/businesses ever achieve $1 Million in top line revenue annually...success is not common and it isn't by accident either.
This isn’t just storytelling—it’s a gut-punch of inspiration, a mirror to your own struggles, and a toolkit for tackling whatever’s next. From epic professional flops to soul-crushing personal setbacks, Craig T. Ingram unravels the messy beauty of the human spirit with guests who’ve lived it, survived it, and grown from it. Expect zero fluff: just vulnerability, courage, and practical takeaways you can actually use.
Whether you’re hungry for motivation, wrestling with your own chaos, or just need proof that resilience wins, "Raw Lessons Revealed" delivers. It’s a community of real voices—raw, diverse, and relentless—ready to light a fire under you week after week. Tune in and let these stories rewire how you face the world of business.