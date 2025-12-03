Trevor Houston: Uncommon Career Networking, Recruiters, & Job Loss Challenges

Trevor Houston is known not only in the financial world helping people who have been laid off, terminated, or lost their job due to company financial constraints, but he is the creator and co-host of the Who Ya Know Show. People who have been displaced and are in a job or career transition looking for their next position in a company, need help.There is just too much discrimination towards people that is quite frankly...unwarranted and just plain judgmental... inaccurately.Wisdom comes from the use of intelligence gained over a long period of time and bluntly...people over the age of 50 are some of the most effective employees in the world. They have the wisdom through decades in the workforce to know what works and what doesn't. The baby boomer and Gen X generation has earned the greatest amount of wealth this planets ever seen. Trever talks about what he does to add value and genuinely help people in workforce transition, to see light at the end of the tunnel and to get hiring managers to eradicate the nonsense they usually buy into.