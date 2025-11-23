Michael Ovitz, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) | David Senra
Michael Ovitz is the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the most powerful and influential talent agencies in Hollywood history, built on a revolutionary approach to representation that fundamentally transformed the entertainment industry.
He is an entertainment executive and dealmaker widely regarded as one of the most formidable operators in Hollywood. During his time leading CAA, Ovitz represented virtually every major star, including Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, David Letterman, Barbra Streisand and many more.
Starting as a mailroom trainee in the 1960s and reshaping the power dynamics of the entire industry by the 1980s, he became known for his relentless strategic thinking, his creation of the "packaging" model that bundled talent for studios, and his ability to orchestrate deals of unprecedented scale and complexity. He built a reputation in entertainment circles through his fierce intelligence, relentless work ethic and his ability to build CAA into what many called "the most powerful company in Hollywood."
His major accomplishments include co-founding CAA in 1975 in an audacious break from the establishment, pioneering the packaging system that gave agents unprecedented leverage over studios, orchestrating landmark deals including the sale of Columbia Pictures to Sony, serving as President of The Walt Disney Company and building CAA into a multi-billion dollar enterprise that expanded far beyond traditional talent representation into sports, consulting and global entertainment infrastructure.
Read the episode show notes at davidsenra.com.
Made possible by
Ramp: https://ramp.com
HubSpot: https://hubspot.com
Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/senra
Chapters
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:00:09) The Genius of Marc Andreessen
(00:03:03) The Art of Conversation and Adaptability
(00:04:00) The Evolution of Cloud Computing
(00:05:38) The Power of Co-Founder Relationships
(00:09:01) The Importance of Personal Growth and Drive
(00:13:39) The Rockefeller Connection
(00:30:37) The Nobu and Wolfgang Puck Stories
(00:37:31) The Art of Spotting Talent
(00:44:58) Starting Out in a Competitive Environment
(00:46:39) Early Lessons in Business and Teamwork
(00:48:09) The Importance of Knowledge and Curiosity
(00:51:25) The Impact of Technology on Learning
(00:57:35) Building Relationships and Integrity in Business
(01:01:13) The Role of History and Transparency in Success
(01:07:17) The Power of Big Thinking and Disruption
(01:26:25) The Influence of Art and Culture on Business
(01:27:45) The Coke Commercial Revolution
(01:28:38) The $3 Million Check Incident
(01:31:29) Mentorship and Integrity
(01:32:52) Self-Reflection and Personal Growth
(01:34:56) The Power of Perseverance
(01:38:31) The Drive for Success
(01:43:19) Enduring Ambition and Curiosity
(02:00:40) A Tribute to Michael Crichton
(02:06:58) Closing Thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:07:25
--------
2:07:25
Todd Graves, Raising Cane's | David Senra
Todd Graves is the founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, one of America's most successful and fastest-growing restaurant chains built on a radically simple concept that nearly everyone told him would fail.
He is an entrepreneur and restaurateur widely regarded as one of the most determined founder-operators in the fast-food industry. Rising from rejection in the mid-1990s to building over 800 locations by the 2020s, he became known for his unwavering commitment to doing one thing better than anyone else—serving quality chicken finger meals with the exact same menu he launched in 1996. He became a household name in restaurant circles through his relentless focus on simplicity, his refusal to franchise or take on outside investors, and his missionary-like devotion to a business he calls his "chicken finger dream."
His career highlights include getting the worst grade in his college business class for the Raising Cane's concept, working as a boilermaker in oil refineries and commercial fisherman in Alaska to fund his first restaurant after being rejected by every bank, opening the first Raising Cane's near LSU in 1996, maintaining over 90% ownership while growing to 900+ locations and billions in revenue by staying fanatically true to a menu that has remained virtually unchanged for three decades.
Episode show notes: https://www.davidsenra.com/episode/todd-graves
Made possible by
Ramp: https://ramp.com
HubSpot: https://hubspot.com
Function: https://functionhealth.com/senra
Chapters
(0:00) The Entrepreneurial Mindset: Sleep and Business Obsession
(2:13) The Birth of Raising Cane's: Overcoming Skepticism
(3:29) Inspiration from In-N-Out Burger
(7:17) The Importance of Quality and Focus
(14:49) The Journey to Success: Hard Work and Sacrifice
(19:21) The Early Days: Building Raising Cane's from Scratch
(21:23) Financing the Dream: Unconventional Paths
(32:28) The Relentless Pursuit of Success
(33:02) Commitment and Oaths: The Camping Trip
(34:02) Fanaticism and Relentless Focus
(34:53) Learning from Others and Continuous Improvement
(35:06) The Never-Satisfied Mindset
(36:04) The Importance of Founders in Business
(39:55) The Purpose Beyond Profit
(51:52) Financing the Dream: Credit Cards and SBA Loans
(55:47) Building the First Restaurant
(57:56) Expanding the Vision
(58:59) Positive Motivational Management
(1:00:51) Creating a Coaching Culture
(1:01:42) Intrinsic Motivation vs. Titles
(1:02:41) The Importance of Being Present
(1:06:35) Respect, Recognition, and Rewards
(1:09:12) The Power of Encouragement
(1:18:10) The Myth of Delegation
(1:22:57) Focus on What You Do Best
(1:30:07) Dining at Jiro in Tokyo
(1:30:59) The Franchise Model Debate
(1:32:50) Challenges of Franchising
(1:35:21) Building a Business Authentic to You
(1:37:07) Financing and Expansion Strategies
(1:49:13) Surviving Hurricane Katrina
(1:55:48) Lessons from Estée Lauder
(1:58:06) Final Thoughts and Reflections
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:59:45
--------
1:59:45
Brad Jacobs, QXO, XPO, United Rentals & United Waste | David Senra
Brad Jacobs is the chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc., and the founder of eight separate billion-dollar companies including XPO Logistics, United Rentals and United Waste.
He is an entrepreneur and logistics executive widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in industrial consolidation and operational transformation. Rising to prominence from the 1980s through the 2000s, he became known for revolutionizing fragmented, labor-intensive industries through aggressive M&A and technology integration, founding eight companies and growing each into billion-dollar or multi-billion-dollar enterprises. He became a household name in business circles through his serial entrepreneurship and track record of delivering outsized returns by bringing operational sophistication to traditionally fragmented markets.
His career highlights include founding United Waste Systems (which was acquired by what is now WM), founding United Rentals and building it into the world's largest equipment rental company, founding XPO Logistics and growing it through 18 acquisitions into a top-ten global logistics provider, and most recently launching QXO to consolidate the $800 billion building products distribution sector.
Episode show notes are available at davidsenra.com.
Made possible by
Ramp: https://ramp.com
HubSpot: https://hubspot.com
Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/senra
Chapters
(0:00) Introduction and Setting the Tone
(0:31) Mentorship and Key Lessons from Ludwig Jesselson
(2:41) Embracing Problems as Opportunities
(6:07) The Importance of Recruiting Top Talent
(7:58) Maintaining Long-Term Reputation
(10:14) Finding Context and Centering
(19:50) Perfectionism and Cognitive Therapy
(26:29) Building Billion-Dollar Companies
(36:50) The Role of A Players in Success
(42:27) The Power of People in Business
(44:23) The Importance of Superior Intelligence
(45:54) Balancing Work and Life
(48:11) The Role of Passion in Success
(51:59) Effective Leadership and Meetings
(1:05:41) Feedback Loops and Continuous Improvement
(1:16:29) Public vs. Private Companies
(1:22:55) The Drive for Stress and Passion
(1:23:16) Learning from Other Entrepreneurs
(1:23:41) Fred Smith's Legacy and Influence
(1:29:19) The Importance of Technology in Business
(1:40:25) Time Management and CEO Responsibilities
(1:54:34) The Power of Incentives
(2:01:04) Going All In: Final Thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:03:15
--------
2:03:15
Michael Dell, Dell Technologies | David Senra
Michael Dell is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies.
He is an entrepreneur and technology executive widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in personal computing and enterprise technology. Rising to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, he became known for revolutionizing the computer industry through his direct-to-consumer sales model and for building one of the world's largest technology companies. He became a household name through Dell's rapid growth and market disruption, and his career highlights include founding Dell with $1,000 from his University of Texas dorm room in 1984 at age 19, becoming the youngest CEO to earn a Fortune 500 ranking in 1992, and executing one of the largest technology deals in history by taking Dell private in 2013, combining it with EMC and VMware in 2016, and returning it to public markets in 2018.
Made possible by
Ramp: https://ramp.com
HubSpot: https://hubspot.com
Function: https://functionhealth.com/senra
Chapters
(00:00) The Early Obsession: Dell’s Beginnings
(00:18) Middle School Memories and Early Financial Fascinations
(01:11) The Spark of Stock Market Interest
(02:14) Unreleased Products and Unwavering Enthusiasm
(02:35) Family Conversations and Motivations
(03:11) The Puzzle of Technology
(04:50) Taking Things Apart: A Lifelong Curiosity
(05:52) The Economics of IBM and Early Business Insights
(09:19) Cost Control and Competitive Advantage
(16:36) The Importance of Storytelling in Business
(20:58) Learning from the Greats: Influences and Inspirations
(25:00) The Challenge of Self-Sabotage in Entrepreneurship
(29:48) Embracing Change and Innovation
(43:09) The Power of Data and AI in Business
(46:55) Cultural Differences and Resistance to Change
(47:22) Investing in Technology: Lessons from Andrew Carnegie
(49:05) The Concept of ‘Dad Terminal’
(50:54) Supply Chain Mastery
(56:18) The Importance of Energy Management
(57:59) Early Financial Challenges and Solutions
(01:02:05) The Negative Cash Conversion Cycle
(01:18:17) The Mail Order Stigma and Overcoming It
(01:19:39) The Rise of E-commerce
(01:28:48) Fear of Failure and Final Thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:30:39
--------
1:30:39
Daniel Ek, Spotify | David Senra
Daniel Ek is the co-founder and CEO of Spotify.
Daniel Ek is an entrepreneur and technology executive widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in music, podcasting and audio streaming more broadly. Rising to prominence in the 2000s and 2010s, he became known for revolutionizing how people consume music and for transforming the music industry through digital innovation, platform development and strategic partnerships. He became a household name through Spotify's global expansion, and his career highlights include co-founding Spotify in 2006, growing it to over half a billion users worldwide and pioneering the freemium streaming model that reshaped music consumption. As an advocate for artists and music accessibility, he has also championed fair compensation models and music discovery algorithms, further cementing his influence and legacy in digital music culture.
Made possible by
Ramp: https://ramp.com
HubSpot: https://hubspot.com
Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/senra
Chapters
(00:00) Reflecting on a Life-Changing Conversation
(01:17) Optimizing for Impact Over Happiness
(04:08) The Journey of Self-Motivation
(08:58) The Importance of Trust and Relationships
(14:24) The Role of Criticism and Self-Reflection
(16:24) The Evolution of an Entrepreneur
(22:14) Building a Company True to Yourself
(33:43) The Power of Trust in Business
(41:12) Intellectual Humility and Learning from Others
(41:36) Shadowing Leaders for Growth
(43:48) Learning from Mark Zuckerberg
(47:02) Balancing Personal Taste and Metrics in Product Decisions
(52:22) The Evolution of Leadership at Spotify
(58:00) Building a Company That Outlasts the Founder
(01:14:12) Managing Energy Over Time
(01:24:18) The Never-Ending Game of Life
(01:24:41) Lessons from Henry Ford
(01:25:55) The Value of Solving Problems
(01:30:29) The Importance of Quality
(01:36:07) The Power of Focus and Patience
(01:53:19) Balancing Work and Life
(01:59:12) The Journey of Self-Discovery
(02:07:30) Final Reflections and Gratitude
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices