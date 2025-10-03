Ep 236: AI and Your Business: What You Should Know

In this week’s episode of The Weekly Wealth Podcast, David sits down with Mark Weithorn, a marketing expert turned tech entrepreneur who has spent the last 21 years running a successful web design and CRM company for realtors.From navigating industry disruptions to preparing employees for entrepreneurship to adopting AI responsibly, this conversation is full of lessons every business owner can apply. Whether you’re in real estate, tech, or any small business, the themes of resilience, reinvention, and forward-thinking strategy are universal.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeSurviving 21 Years in Tech:How Mark adapted to industry shifts—from radio jingles and newspaper ads to building realtor websites and CRMs—and the mindset required for long-term success.Employee to Entrepreneur:Why making the leap from a steady paycheck to self-employment requires a completely different mindset and skillset—and how to prepare for the challenges ahead.AI in Business:Mark’s perspective on how AI is already shaping industries, where it may be overhyped, and how to use it as a tool to add value rather than frustrate customers.Entrepreneurial Mindsets:Why processes, systems, and delegation are non-negotiable for growth—and how to avoid being the “hub” in a hub-and-spoke business.Financial Reality of Entrepreneurship:Why that big commission check or large invoice isn’t all take-home profit, and how to avoid tax and cash flow pitfalls as a new business owner.About Our GuestMark Weithorn is the founder of DPI Showcase Websites, serving realtors across the U.S. and Canada for over two decades. His company provides websites, CRMs, and AI-powered lead generation tools designed to help real estate professionals thrive in competitive markets.📍 Learn more: dpishowcase.comBonus ContentAre you a business owner struggling with processes and consistency?Check out VidGuide —a powerful tool for building your library of SOPs and training materials so your team can deliver a consistent client experience.👉 Visit weeklywealthpodcast.com/vidguideStay Connected🌐 Website: weeklywealthpodcast.com📸 Instagram: @weeklywealthpodcast🎥 YouTube: The Weekly Wealth Podcast👍 Facebook: Weekly Wealth Podcast Community💼 LinkedIn: David Chudyk, CFP®DisclaimerThe information shared in this episode is for educational purposes only and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. Always consult with your own advisors regarding your specific situation.