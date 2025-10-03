Powered by RND
  • Ep 236: AI and Your Business: What You Should Know
    In this week’s episode of The Weekly Wealth Podcast, David sits down with Mark Weithorn, a marketing expert turned tech entrepreneur who has spent the last 21 years running a successful web design and CRM company for realtors.From navigating industry disruptions to preparing employees for entrepreneurship to adopting AI responsibly, this conversation is full of lessons every business owner can apply. Whether you’re in real estate, tech, or any small business, the themes of resilience, reinvention, and forward-thinking strategy are universal.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeSurviving 21 Years in Tech:How Mark adapted to industry shifts—from radio jingles and newspaper ads to building realtor websites and CRMs—and the mindset required for long-term success.Employee to Entrepreneur:Why making the leap from a steady paycheck to self-employment requires a completely different mindset and skillset—and how to prepare for the challenges ahead.AI in Business:Mark’s perspective on how AI is already shaping industries, where it may be overhyped, and how to use it as a tool to add value rather than frustrate customers.Entrepreneurial Mindsets:Why processes, systems, and delegation are non-negotiable for growth—and how to avoid being the “hub” in a hub-and-spoke business.Financial Reality of Entrepreneurship:Why that big commission check or large invoice isn’t all take-home profit, and how to avoid tax and cash flow pitfalls as a new business owner.About Our GuestMark Weithorn is the founder of DPI Showcase Websites, serving realtors across the U.S. and Canada for over two decades. His company provides websites, CRMs, and AI-powered lead generation tools designed to help real estate professionals thrive in competitive markets.📍 Learn more: dpishowcase.comBonus ContentAre you a business owner struggling with processes and consistency?Check out VidGuide —a powerful tool for building your library of SOPs and training materials so your team can deliver a consistent client experience.👉 Visit weeklywealthpodcast.com/vidguideStay Connected🌐 Website: weeklywealthpodcast.com📸 Instagram: @weeklywealthpodcast🎥 YouTube: The Weekly Wealth Podcast👍 Facebook: Weekly Wealth Podcast Community💼 LinkedIn: David Chudyk, CFP®DisclaimerThe information shared in this episode is for educational purposes only and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. Always consult with your own advisors regarding your specific situation.
  • Ep 235: Is Your Business Ready for Sale? Find Out Now!
    Episode OverviewYour business is likely your biggest asset—but are you treating it like one? In this week’s episode of The Weekly Wealth Podcast, Certified Financial Planner™ David Chudyk breaks down the eight key drivers of company value that make your business more attractive, sellable, and profitable.Whether you’re years away from selling or just want to build a business that runs smoothly without you, these strategies will help you create a more valuable, marketable, and enjoyable company.You’ll also hear about two tools designed for business owners who want clarity on their next steps:The Personal Readiness to Exit Questionnaire: weeklywealthpodcast.com/precoreThe Value Builder Score: weeklywealthpodcast.com/valuebuilderscoreWhat You’ll Learn in This Episode✅ Why your business is an asset—and how to increase its value.✅ The 8 Drivers of Company Value (financial performance, growth potential, Switzerland structure, valuation teeter-totter, recurring revenue, monopoly control, customer satisfaction, and the hub & spoke).✅ Questions every owner should ask: Would you buy your own business? Would you pay a premium or demand a discount?✅ Practical ways to reduce owner dependence so your business thrives without you.✅ How small shifts—like adding recurring revenue or improving customer experience—can transform your company’s worth.Bonus Content🎯 Business Owners: Wondering if you’re ready to exit? Take the Personal Readiness to Exit Questionnaire now at weeklywealthpodcast.com/precore.Resources & Links📊 Take your Value Builder Score: weeklywealthpodcast.com/valuebuilderscore💻 Schedule a 10-Minute Wealth Vision Call: weeklywealthpodcast.com/vision📱 Follow us on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook (search Weekly Wealth Podcast).About Your HostI’m David Chudyk, Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Value Builder Advisor. Through my wealth management practice and The Weekly Wealth Podcast, I help the mass affluent and business owners live better lives through smarter financial decisions.As both a financial planner and business advisor, I help owners treat their companies as the powerful wealth-building tools they truly are.
  • Ep 234. Maxed Out, Cashed Out, Burned Out: The Wealth Mistakes I Keep Seeing
    Too many people assume maxing out a 401k is always the smartest move. But what if it isn’t? In this episode, Certified Financial Planner™ David Chudyk breaks down three common financial mistakes he sees in his wealth management practice:Over-contributing to 401(k) plans without thinking about liquidity.Misunderstanding risk — either by avoiding it completely or chasing unrealistic returns.Blurring the line between business and personal finances.You’ll walk away with a clearer understanding of how to align your money decisions with your real goals, avoid costly pitfalls, and grow wealth with confidence.Key TakeawaysWhy maxing out your 401k might backfire if you lack accessible funds for opportunities or emergencies.The hidden risk of “no risk” — inflation quietly erodes cash sitting in savings or CDs.The return trap — chasing sky-high growth can be just as harmful as being too conservative.Business owner warning: Stop treating your company like an ATM. Put yourself on a salary and plan for taxes, expenses, and growth.Accountability matters — isolation leads to poor decisions, but advisors, peers, or mentors can provide the guardrails you need.Timestamps00:00 – Welcome & announcements (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook links)03:12 – The first big mistake: over-contributing to 401ks12:10 – Liquidity, taxes, and why other buckets of money matter18:44 – Risk vs. rate of return: why both extremes can be dangerous28:55 – How risk tolerance shifts as you age37:22 – Business owners and the danger of mixing business/personal money47:10 – Free tools and resources you can use right now51:05 – Bonus thought: why financial isolation leads to bad decisionsFree Tools & Resources Mentioned10-Minute Vision Call → weeklywealthpodcast.com/visionDebt Snowball Calculator → weeklywealthpodcast.com/debtBusiness Value Builder Score → weeklywealthpodcast.com/valuebuilderscorePreScore (Readiness to Exit) → weeklywealthpodcast.com/precoreFreedom Score → weeklywealthpodcast.com/freedomsCoreBonus Thought 💡From David’s Friday morning men’s Bible study: Isolation leads to bad decisions. When it comes to money, don’t go it alone. Surround yourself with wise counsel — advisors, mentors, or accountability partners — to avoid costly financial missteps.Connect With The Weekly Wealth PodcastYouTube: Weekly Wealth Podcast...
  • Ep 233: Turning Bricks into Cash with Archie Johnson
    Your home is often one of your largest assets—but how do you actually use that equity to improve your lifestyle, reduce financial stress, or create a safety net? In this week’s episode, host David Chudyk, CFP®, is joined by Archie Johnson of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage to explore how retirees and high earners can strategically access their home’s equity.They break down how tools like the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) can eliminate mortgage payments, provide a line of credit, and even help buffer against market downturns. This strategy can free up cash for travel, family support, long-term care needs, or simply enjoying retirement without financial worry.What You’ll Learn in This Episode✅ Why home equity is often an untapped piece of your net worth.✅ How retirees can eliminate monthly mortgage payments without draining their investments.✅ The role of home equity in protecting against sequence-of-returns risk during market downturns.✅ Real-world ways clients have used freed-up cash—travel, family gifts, long-term care, and more.✅ The FHA’s protections and counseling requirements that ensure retirees make informed decisions.✅ How HECM loans differ from traditional mortgages and what happens when a borrower passes away.✅ The flexibility of using home equity for both refinancing and purchasing a new home.Key Quote from Archie Johnson“For the right person, a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage can be life-changing. It’s not about debt—it’s about freedom, flexibility, and creating options in retirement.”Connect with Our Guest📧 Email: [email protected]📱 Call: (864) 616-4066🏢 Mutual of Omaha Mortgage – Home Equity Retirement SpecialistResources & Links📍 Book your free 10-Minute Wealth Vision Call: weeklywealthpodcast.com/vision📍 Learn more about financial strategies and tools at weeklywealthpodcast.comFinal ThoughtsWealth isn’t just about money—it’s about what money allows you to do. Whether it’s traveling, supporting family, or enjoying a stress-free retirement, your home’s equity might be the key to unlocking new opportunities.E
  • Ep 232: What Football Wins Can Teach Us About Money Wins
    Email [email protected] with your questions.Don't forget to schedule your 10-minute vision call www.weeklywealthpodcast.com/visionEpisode SummaryIt’s football season, and Certified Financial Planner™ David Chudyk is drawing play-by-play lessons from the field to your financial life. Just like championships aren’t won on Saturdays or Sundays but in the preparation during the week, your financial success comes from the fundamentals, the planning, and yes—even the “boring” stuff.In this episode, David breaks down four powerful football analogies to help you win with money:Watching Film → Why knowing your financial facts matters.The Playbook → How financial planning and systems prepare you for every situation.The Boring Fundamentals → The “blocking and tackling” of personal finance: saving, debt repayment, insurance, and discipline.Touchdowns & Flashy Plays → The big wins that make it all worthwhile—and how they’re built on consistency.Plus, David shares practical tools like a financial balance sheet and Vid Guide for business owners to build processes that keep your financial game plan sharp.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeWhy NFL quarterbacks like Peyton Manning spent 20–30 hours a week studying film—and how reviewing your financial facts can give you the same edge.How playbooks and pre-planned decisions translate into financial strategies that reduce stress and keep you on track.Why the “boring” parts of football—special teams, third-down conversions, and the offensive line—are the same as budgeting, saving, and paying down debt in your financial life.How to define and celebrate your financial “touchdowns”—whether it’s paying off your home, hitting a savings milestone, or funding your child’s education.The importance of celebrating small wins (just like Ohio State helmet stickers or Seahawks “win forever” moments) to keep financial momentum alive.Resources & Links📊 Get your Financial Balance Sheet: weeklywealthpodcast.com/balancesheet📘 Free Ebook – The Endgame: Plan Your Business Exit: weeklywealthpodcast.com/endgame🎥 Learn about Vid Guide for documenting business processes: weeklywealthpodcast.com/vidguide💬 Have a financial “touchdown” you’re working toward? Leave David a voice message at weeklywealthpodcast.comStay Connected📸 Instagram: Follow Here▶️ YouTube: Subscribe Here👥 Facebook Group: Join...
