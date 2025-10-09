True Wealth Investors Real Estate Podcast

Ep. 197 - Scaling Real Estate with Creative Finance and Data-Driven Decisions with Casey Quinn

Join Chad Harris as he sits down with real estate dynamo Casey Quinn to uncover the secrets behind scaling a massive real estate portfolio in just six years. From his early days as a CPA and accidental entrepreneur to building over 950 doors worth an estimated $120 million, Casey shares his journey, highlighting the critical role of creative financing, understanding your numbers, and building strong relationships. Learn why "BRRRR" isn't enough in today's market, the dangers of relying on short-term rental cash flow, and how a unique seller finance deal for 98 units became a cornerstone of his success. Casey emphasizes the power of taking action, multiple exit strategies, and the invaluable lessons learned from making mistakes. If you're looking to scale your real estate business and navigate challenging markets, this episode is packed with actionable insights!Key Takeaways:The Power of Creative Finance: Learn how leveraging private money, hard money, and especially seller financing can unlock deals traditional banks won't touch.Data-Driven Decisions: Casey's background as a CPA underscores the importance of truly understanding your numbers, from acquisition costs to cash flow forecasts.Building a Team & Infrastructure: Scaling requires the right people, partners, lenders, and systems in place to support rapid growth.Multiple Exit Strategies: Don't put all your eggs in one basket; be prepared with various options (BRRRR, wholesale, flip, creative finance) to generate income and mitigate risk.Deprecation and Cash Flow: In today's market, focus on long-term wealth building, depreciation benefits, and property appreciation, as cash flow from traditional rentals may be minimal.Relationships are Key: Cultivate strong relationships with lenders and sellers before you need them.Take Action: Theory is good, but real learning and growth happen through execution and making mistakes.Seller Finance Secrets: Understand the seller's motivations and challenges to structure creative deals that benefit everyone, like Casey's 98-unit 95% seller finance acquisition.Connect with Casey:Instagram: caseyryanquinnFacebook: Casey Ryan QuinnCasey's Website: https://caseyryanquinn.com/ Casey's Accounting Company Website: https://accruity.com/