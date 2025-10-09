Powered by RND
True Wealth Investors Real Estate Podcast

Chad Harris / True Wealth Investors
  • Ep. 200 - Three Keys to Unlocking Success in Real Estate
    In this 200th episode, we're diving deep into the three essential activities you must master to succeed in real estate, especially in the current market. Learn how to:Accurately run the numbers on potential deals Make effective offers that get acceptedRaise money from private lenders so you can invest without using your own cash. Plus, get an exclusive heads-up on the upcoming rebranding of the podcast!
    17:15
  • Ep. 199 - Build Your Rental Empire—No Banks Needed!
    In this episode, we dive deep into the world of rental property investing, offering a proven formula for building wealth and achieving financial freedom—even if you're starting with no money and less-than-perfect credit. Discover creative financing strategies that bypass traditional banks, including how to leverage private lenders and seller financing to acquire cash-flowing assets. We'll break down the numbers, share real-life success stories, and provide a simple, actionable plan to get you started on your journey to becoming a successful real estate investor. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this episode is packed with valuable insights to help you build a profitable rental portfolio.
    1:17:13
  • Ep. 198 - From in the Red to in the Black: How to Make Your Real Estate Business Profitable
    In this episode, Chad welcomes David Richter, real estate investor, author of "Profit First for Real Estate," and founder of Simple CFO. David shares how he went from watching a 25-deal-a-month business spend more than it was making to developing a simple system for managing cash flow. He discusses how to implement the "Profit First" system in a real estate business. He also offers a free digital copy of his book to our listeners.Get David's Free Book Offer here: simplecfo.com/giftConnect with David:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/simplecfosolutions/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thesimplecfo/Website simplecfo.com
    42:52
  • Ep. 197 - Scaling Real Estate with Creative Finance and Data-Driven Decisions with Casey Quinn
    Join Chad Harris as he sits down with real estate dynamo Casey Quinn to uncover the secrets behind scaling a massive real estate portfolio in just six years. From his early days as a CPA and accidental entrepreneur to building over 950 doors worth an estimated $120 million, Casey shares his journey, highlighting the critical role of creative financing, understanding your numbers, and building strong relationships. Learn why "BRRRR" isn't enough in today's market, the dangers of relying on short-term rental cash flow, and how a unique seller finance deal for 98 units became a cornerstone of his success. Casey emphasizes the power of taking action, multiple exit strategies, and the invaluable lessons learned from making mistakes. If you're looking to scale your real estate business and navigate challenging markets, this episode is packed with actionable insights!Key Takeaways:The Power of Creative Finance: Learn how leveraging private money, hard money, and especially seller financing can unlock deals traditional banks won't touch.Data-Driven Decisions: Casey's background as a CPA underscores the importance of truly understanding your numbers, from acquisition costs to cash flow forecasts.Building a Team & Infrastructure: Scaling requires the right people, partners, lenders, and systems in place to support rapid growth.Multiple Exit Strategies: Don't put all your eggs in one basket; be prepared with various options (BRRRR, wholesale, flip, creative finance) to generate income and mitigate risk.Deprecation and Cash Flow: In today's market, focus on long-term wealth building, depreciation benefits, and property appreciation, as cash flow from traditional rentals may be minimal.Relationships are Key: Cultivate strong relationships with lenders and sellers before you need them.Take Action: Theory is good, but real learning and growth happen through execution and making mistakes.Seller Finance Secrets: Understand the seller's motivations and challenges to structure creative deals that benefit everyone, like Casey's 98-unit 95% seller finance acquisition.Connect with Casey:Instagram: caseyryanquinnFacebook: Casey Ryan QuinnCasey's Website: https://caseyryanquinn.com/ Casey's Accounting Company Website: https://accruity.com/
    42:53
  • Ep. 196 - Real Estate Evolution: Eric Brewer's 20-Year Ride
    Join us as Chad Harris sits down with real estate expert Eric Brewer to discuss his incredible 20+ year journey in the industry. From his early days at a Toyota dealership to building a multi-market real estate empire with over 40 employees and 100+ rentals, Eric shares actionable insights on finding and funding deals, navigating market shifts, and the importance of adaptability. Learn how to identify distressed properties, effectively use the MLS, and leverage tools like "driving for dollars" to find motivated sellers. Eric's candid reflections on overcoming challenges, taking calculated risks, and continuously innovating offer invaluable lessons for both new and seasoned investors.Find Eric on Instagram⁠⁠
    36:10

About True Wealth Investors Real Estate Podcast

Welcome to the True Wealth Investors Real Estate Podcast. With a focus on Creative Financing, Chad Harris and his guests share tips and techniques to help grow a successful real estate investing business to support your dream life. If you're ready to start spending more time with the people you care about and want to leave the world better than you found it, then tune in to learn how real estate investing will get you there! Build Your Dream Life 1 Door at a Time!
