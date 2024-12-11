The A.I. Revolution

A panel of leading voices in A.I., including experts on capabilities, safety and investing, and policy and governance, tease out some of the big debates over the future of A.I and try to find some common ground. The discussion is moderated by Kevin Roose, a technology columnist at The Times.Participants:Jack Clark, co-founder and head of policy at AnthropicAjeya Cotra, senior program officer for potential risks from advanced A.I. at Open PhilanthropySarah Guo, founder and managing partner at ConvictionDan Hendrycks, director of the Center for A.I. SafetyRana el Kaliouby, co-founder and general partner at Blue Tulip VenturesEugenia Kuyda, founder and chief executive of ReplikaPeter Lee, president of Microsoft Research at MicrosoftMarc Raibert, executive director of the A.I. Institute and founder of Boston DynamicsJosh Woodward, vice president of Google LabsTim Wu, the Julius Silver Professor of Law, Science and Technology at Columbia Law School and former special assistant to the president for technology and competition policyThe conversation was recorded at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news