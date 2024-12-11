A panel of leading voices in A.I., including experts on capabilities, safety and investing, and policy and governance, tease out some of the big debates over the future of A.I and try to find some common ground. The discussion is moderated by Kevin Roose, a technology columnist at The Times.Participants:Jack Clark, co-founder and head of policy at AnthropicAjeya Cotra, senior program officer for potential risks from advanced A.I. at Open PhilanthropySarah Guo, founder and managing partner at ConvictionDan Hendrycks, director of the Center for A.I. SafetyRana el Kaliouby, co-founder and general partner at Blue Tulip VenturesEugenia Kuyda, founder and chief executive of ReplikaPeter Lee, president of Microsoft Research at MicrosoftMarc Raibert, executive director of the A.I. Institute and founder of Boston DynamicsJosh Woodward, vice president of Google LabsTim Wu, the Julius Silver Professor of Law, Science and Technology at Columbia Law School and former special assistant to the president for technology and competition policyThe conversation was recorded at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news
The Other Game: How Athletes Become Brands
A panel of athletes discuss their career journeys, from sports to building their brands. The discussion is moderated by Jess Sims, host at The Athletic.Participants:Jordan Chiles, gold-medal-winning Olympic gymnastNapheesa Collier, forward for the Minnesota Lynx and co-founder of UnrivaledBomani Jones, host of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones”Renee Montgomery, co-owner and vice president of the Atlanta Dream and two-time W.N.B.A. championJesse Palmer, television host and entrepreneurHope Solo, World Cup and Olympic champion and activistJustin Tuck, retired N.F.L. player and managing director in private wealth management at Goldman SachsThe conversation was recorded at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news
The 2024 Elections: What Happened and What’s Next?
A panel of political figures, advisers and journalists discuss the 2024 election and its aftermath. The discussion is moderated by Maggie Haberman, a senior political correspondent at The Times.Participants:Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for the 2016 Trump-Pence campaign, former senior counselor to President Donald J. Trump and authorAnita Dunn, former senior adviser to President BidenMajor Garrett, chief Washington correspondent at CBS NewsMargaret Hoover, host of “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover” on PBSAlexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned ParenthoodVan Jones, founder of Dream Machine, CNN host and authorJonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent at ABC NewsSarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and host of “The Focus Group” podcastKevin McCarthy, former speaker of the U.S. House of RepresentativesJason Miller, senior adviser to Mr. TrumpThe conversation was recorded at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news
Women, Power and Money in 2024 and Beyond
A panel of female business leaders and entrepreneurs discuss their careers. The discussion is moderated by Jodi Kantor, an investigative reporter at The Times.Participants:Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and chief executive of TIAADiane von Furstenberg, fashion designer, philanthropist and authorEmma Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Good American and founding partner of SkimsAmy Griffin, founder and managing partner of G9 VenturesDonna Langley, chairwoman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and StudiosLynn Martin, president of the N.Y.S.E. GroupBrooke Boyarsky Pratt, founder and chief executive of knownwellReshma Saujani, founder of Moms First and Girls Who CodeBrooke Shields, actress, model, author and entrepreneurThe conversation was recorded at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news
Jeff Bezos Talks Innovation, Progress and What’s Next
Jeff Bezos, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder, who also owns The Washington Post, discusses his vision for humanity’s future in space and why he’s hopeful for President-elect Donald J. Trump’s second term.“He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation.”This interview was with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times at the annual DealBook Summit and recorded live in front of an audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Read more about highlights from the day at https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/12/04/business/dealbook-summit-news
