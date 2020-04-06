What is the internet doing to us? The Times tech columnist Kevin Roose discovers what happens when our lives move online. More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Kevin Has a New Podcast
It’s called “Hard Fork,” and it’s all about the wild frontiers of tech. With co-host Casey Newton. Listen to the trailer here, and check out the first episode wherever you get your podcasts, including on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon and Google.
10/7/2022
1:49
Eight: 'We Go All'
One QAnon believer’s journey through faith and loss — and what becomes of reality as we move online.
6/4/2020
35:04
Seven: 'Where We Go One'
QAnon believers, united in a battle against what they see as dark forces of the world, reveal where the internet is headed.
5/28/2020
29:00
Six: Impasse
An interview with PewDiePie, as he comes to grips with his influence.
5/21/2020
23:55
Five: The Accidental Emperor
How one outsider came to rule the internet — and eventually embody its battle with mainstream culture.