“The truth is down there, and you’ve got to go down and dig for it.” We trace Caleb’s descent into YouTube, inch by inch.



Subscribe today at nytimes.com/podcasts or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also subscribe via your favorite podcast app here https://www.nytimes.com/activate-access/audio?source=podcatcher. For more podcasts and narrated articles, download The New York Times app at nytimes.com/app.