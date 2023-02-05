Everything Happens with Kate Bowler

Life isn't always bright and shiny, as Kate Bowler knows. Kate is a young mother, writer and professor who, at age 35, was suddenly diagnosed with Stage IV canc... More
Minka Kelly: Clear Eyes, Full Hearts
How do we stay soft in a world that has taught us to be tough? Actress Minka Kelly is known for her roles as Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights or as Samantha in HBO’s Euphoria. Despite her fame on the big screen, one might not realize the chaos that surrounded her childhood. Being raised by a single mom who worked as a stripper and struggled with addiction, Minka had to learn how to take care of herself and the adults around her, and, eventually, to forgive her mom.
In this tender conversation, Kate and Minka discuss:
How we can be built from the outside in through our friendships and how our friends become our chosen family
How anger tells us that a boundary has been crossed
The unfinished ways people love us—reconciling our complicated childhoods with the love we feel for each another
How Minka has processed her difficult childhood through a lens of love and grace
The way Minka’s mom was changed by her cancer diagnosis, and how once they found their way to one another again, there could never, ever be enough time
CW: colon cancer, death of a parent, brief mentions of abuse and neglect
5/2/2023
40:32
John Swinton: The Art of Presence
Some people are the LEAN IN sort. They lean into your unsolvable problems, show up on your impossible days, and walk with you all the way to the end. How do we become them? How do we create belonging when the people we love experience such uncertainty? Practical theologian and mental health nurse John Swinton knows a thing or two about this kind of love.
In this conversation, Kate and John discuss:
The importance of learning to be present for people with intellectual disabilities, dementia, or in mental health crises
How two places that should be known as places of belonging—the church and the hospital—have become difficult for fragile people… and how we might begin to make these institutions better
A theology of hope we might all be able to sign up for (Spoiler: Hope is a long story.)
How love moves at a certain speed, so we all might need to slow down a bit
4/25/2023
46:00
Maggie Smith: This Place Could Be Beautiful, Right?
Maggie Smith (poet and author of books like Keep Moving and You Could Make This Place Beautiful) chronicles the aftermath of a painful divorce she didn’t see coming. How do we raise our kids in the wake of such change? And how do we reconcile who we are and who we are becoming?
In this conversation, Maggie and Kate discuss:
How to support someone going through divorce
The metaphor of nesting dolls as how we contain who we were before (and how our befores and afters might not be as dramatic as we thought)
Speaking honestly with our children about the beauty and tragedy of the world
Why tragedies are not worth the “lessons” that we might learn from them
CW: divorce
4/18/2023
42:30
Mary Louise Kelly: No More Do Overs
What happens when the people we built our lives around stop needing us? Or when we have to pick between our meaningful careers or our family? And what do we do with the ambiguous grief that comes with every expected and unexpected change? Today, Kate takes an honest look at juggling the demands on our time and on our heart with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.
Kate and Mary Louise discuss:
Debunking the women can “have it all” paradigm and what happens when the things we love come into conflict
The limitations of gratitude
How our callings pull us into a wider sense of who we belong to
How to savor (and mourn) all the lasts as your children grow older
This may be a conversation about parenting, but I think there might be something in here for anyone who wonders: Who am I as my relationships change? Can I still find myself there?
4/11/2023
44:15
Rabbi Steve Leder: Don’t Come Out Empty Handed
How should you show up for people in grief? What do you say? What should you do? Why is it that beauty can exist alongside deep suffering? What can be said at funerals when the person who died was complicated? These are just a few of the questions I wanted to ask Steve Leder—a bestselling author and a rabbi who has presided over a thousand funerals with wisdom and kindness.
In this conversation, we discuss:
The mysterious way beauty can be found the closer we inch to death (our own or someone else’s).
The importance of just showing up. And being you.
Honoring someone’s memory at the same time being truthful about how human they were
The peace that comes from acknowledging that life is full of dualities
“If you have to go through hell, don’t come out empty handed” (Steve Leder), but no, the lessons were never, ever worth the pain
CW: suicide, adult language
