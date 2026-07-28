Everything Happens with Kate Bowler

Don’t Waste Your Life. Savor Every Moment. Live in the Present.



Culture has a lot of prescriptions for how to live a good life. But what if we don’t know where to start? Writer and researcher Catherine Price started to notice how much time she was spending on her phone and how the habit was sucking joy from her life. Instead, she wanted to learn how to have fun again. What is fun? How do you have it? Can you become a more fun person? Catherine debunks the myths around what it means to have fun—especially when we think we’re too tired, too careworn, or too old—and gives us a little homework to start today.



In this conversation, Kate and Catherine discuss:



How to break up with your phone (and why we turn to our phones in the first place)



How to create more opportunities for fun in the midst of regular days and too-full lives



The simple practice Catherine uses to bring more joy to her days



This episode originally aired November 2023.