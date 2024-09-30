Ep. 508: Learn from Someone’s Mistake, Stay Connected in a Hard Time & Why Wednesday Is Special

We share listeners' examples of important lessons they've learned from other people's mistakes, and also what features make Wednesday a particularly enjoyable day of their week. Plus we discuss a practical suggestion for staying connected with loved ones after living through a natural disaster. Resources and links related to this episode: gretchenrubin.com/newsletter Sign-up to be a Super Fan Elizabeth is reading: The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA by Liza Mundy (Amazon, Bookshop) Gretchen is reading: Down the Garden Path by Beverly Nichols (Amazon, Bookshop) Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.