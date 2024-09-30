Ep. 509: Happier Gift Guide: Great Gifts for the People We Love
We’re entering the season of gift-giving, so we suggest gift ideas in several categories: for rest and relaxation; for the home; for family members; for Gen Z children; and for readers.
Resources and links related to this episode:
“Abandon the Empty Nest. Instead, Try the Open Door.”
"Habits for Happiness" course
Gift Giving Quiz
Cozy Gifts for Rest & Relaxation
Gifts for Family
Gifts for Readers
Gifts for Gen Z
Gifts for the Home
Elizabeth is reading: The Woman in Cabin Ten by Ruth Ware (Amazon, Bookshop)
Gretchen is reading: A Lost Lady by Willa Cather (Amazon, Bookshop)
30:05
Little Happier: Two Lessons: Enthusiasm Makes a Big Difference, and Resist the Fantasy
A friend’s wise observation gave me greater clarity as I considered a common challenge of parenthood: If and when we pressure a child to participate in an activity.
3:32
More Happier: Hacks to Make Thanksgiving Easier & More Fun [Revisited]
For this episode of More Happier, we’re revisiting one of our Very Special Episodes - Hacks, Hacks, and More Hacks for Making Entertaining Easier and More Fun. With Thanksgiving coming up and the December holiday season just around the corner, we all usually find ourselves hosting more than usual. We gathered hacks from ourselves, our mother (who is great at entertaining), and listeners. So many great ideas! Cheers to a happy entertaining season.
37:50
Ep. 508: Learn from Someone’s Mistake, Stay Connected in a Hard Time & Why Wednesday Is Special
We share listeners’ examples of important lessons they’ve learned from other people’s mistakes, and also what features make Wednesday a particularly enjoyable day of their week. Plus we discuss a practical suggestion for staying connected with loved ones after living through a natural disaster.
Resources and links related to this episode:
gretchenrubin.com/newsletter
Sign-up to be a Super Fan
Elizabeth is reading: The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA by Liza Mundy (Amazon, Bookshop)
Gretchen is reading: Down the Garden Path by Beverly Nichols (Amazon, Bookshop)
35:15
Little Happier: After Hundreds of Visits to the Met, I Still Needed Someone to Show Me
During a visit to the Metropolitan Museum, a former museum guard showed me something interesting that I’d never noticed before, even though it was right in front of my eyes. Before, I didn’t see it; now I look for it every time.
Gretchen Rubin is HAPPIER, and she wants you to be happier too. The #1 bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before gets more personal than ever as she brings her practical, manageable advice about happiness and good habits to this lively, thought-provoking podcast. Gretchen’s cohost and guinea pig is her younger sister, Elizabeth Craft, a TV writer and producer living in Los Angeles, who (lovingly) refers to Gretchen as her happiness bully. Part of the Audacy Network.