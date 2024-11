Little Happier: After Hundreds of Visits to the Met, I Still Needed Someone to Show Me

During a visit to the Metropolitan Museum, a former museum guard showed me something interesting that I'd never noticed before, even though it was right in front of my eyes. Before, I didn't see it; now I look for it every time.