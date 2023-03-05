The Maxwell Leadership Podcast is a regular examination of what it means to be a transformational leader—someone who daily influences people to think, speak, an... More
Available Episodes
5 of 288
The 16 Undeniable Laws of Communication
We have a very exciting episode for you today! John Maxwell joins Mark Cole to discuss John’s new book, The 16 Undeniable Laws of Communication! You’ll learn how Mark has been a case study in the principles in this book throughout the years John has coached him to be a more effective communicator. You’ll learn the importance of taking action, identifying your own shortcomings, and being authentic as a communicator. Plus, you’ll get the opportunity to purchase the book and join an exclusive three-session book club with John as he reveals the lessons and stories that helped him become an exceptional communicator! Our BONUS resource for this episode is the “16 Undeniable Laws of Communication Worksheet,” which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John and Mark’s conversation. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Action and clicking “Download the Bonus Resource.” References: Watch this episode on YouTube! The 16 Undeniable Laws of Communication by John C. Maxwell Join the book club now! Sign up for the Maxwell Leadership Growth Plan Shop the Maxwell Leadership Online Store
5/3/2023
38:01
The Optimistic Leader
Today, John Maxwell is shares a lesson on The Optimistic Leader. You see, aligning yourself with an optimistic mindset can help you be a better leader and lead to greater levels of success in your organization. But applying optimism to your daily mindset is easier said than done. So, let John Maxwell show you the way. After John’s lesson, Mark Cole and Becky Bursell reflect on how optimism has helped them become better leaders, and they share some practical ways you can apply this lesson to your own leadership. Our BONUS resource for this episode is the “Optimistic Leader Worksheet,” which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John’s teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Optimistic and clicking “Download the Bonus Resource.” References: Watch this episode on YouTube! Failing Forward by John C. Maxwell (use code PODCAST at checkout for 15% off this week only) Relevant Series: Ordinary to Extraordinary Sign up for the Maxwell Leadership Growth Plan Shop the Maxwell Leadership Online Store
4/26/2023
33:04
Moving from Dependence to Independence
As John Maxwell says in today’s lesson, “The more we grow, the more we know we need to grow.” As we develop ourselves, our awareness of the areas in which we need to improve expands. So, in today’s episode, John teaches something that author Ken Blanchard calls “the four development levels that move people from dependence to independence.” In other words, these are the stages through which we become less dependent on what got us here and more focused on what will take us there. After John’s lesson, Mark Cole and Chris Goede discuss their own journeys from dependence to independence and how they are applying these principles at Maxwell Leadership. Our BONUS resource for this episode is the “Dependence to Independence Worksheet,” which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John’s teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Independent and clicking “Download the Bonus Resource.” References: Watch this episode on YouTube! Good Leaders Ask Great Questions by John C. Maxwell (use code PODCAST at checkout for 15% off this week only) Check out the rest of our Maxwell Leadership family of Podcasts Sign up for the Maxwell Leadership Growth Plan Shop the Maxwell Leadership Online Store
4/19/2023
31:13
5 Questions Every Resilient Leader Asks Themselves
Today you are in for quite a treat because one of our Maxwell Leadership Thought Leaders, Valorie Burton, is going to teach you about how to coach yourself by asking five questions. These questions are ones that every resilient leaders asks themselves. If you’re not familiar with Valorie, she is a life strategist and world-renowned speaker. She is CEO of the Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute, as well as a Maxwell Leadership Thought Leader! She has written 13 books translated into several languages including Let Go of the Guilt, It’s About Time, and Successful Women Think Differently. After Valorie’s lesson, Mark Cole will join her to discuss how we’re applying these principles at Maxwell Leadership and coaching ourselves to be more resilient leaders. If you would like to download our BONUS resource for this episode, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from Valorie’s teaching, you can visit MaxwellPodcast.com/Coaching and click “Download the Bonus Resource.” References: Watch this episode on YouTube! Let Go of the Guilt by Valorie Burton (Use code PODCAST at checkout for 15% off this week only) Successful Women Think Differently by Valorie Burton Book Valorie Burton as a speaker or to coach your business Sign up for the Maxwell Leadership Growth Plan Shop the Maxwell Leadership Online Store
4/12/2023
56:12
Leaders Make It Happen
John Maxwell says, “Leadership is influence––nothing more, nothing less.” Carly Fiorina says, “Leadership is problem solving.” John Quincy Adams said a leader is someone whose actions “inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more.” In other words, one of the greatest skills leaders possess is the ability to get things done––the ability to mobilize people and resources to achieve a common goal. So, in today’s episode, we’re sharing a lesson from John Maxwell in which John teaches on the three main things that leaders make happen in order to achieve results. After John’s teaching, Mark Cole will be joined by Chris Goede to discuss John’s three points and how they actively apply them at Maxwell Leadership. Our BONUS resource for this episode is the “Leaders Make It Happen Worksheet,” which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John’s teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/MakeItHappen and clicking “Download the Bonus Resource.” Speaking of our Bonus Resource, we have recently updated our Bonus Resource Library so that you can find all of our free downloadable worksheets, newest to oldest, in one place! Just go to any of our show pages and click the Bonus Resource button in order to gain access to this updated library! References: Watch this episode on YouTube! Buy John’s brand-new book The 16 Undeniable Laws of Communication Relevant Episode: How Leaders Find Common Ground Sign up for the Maxwell Leadership Growth Plan Shop the Maxwell Leadership Online Store
The Maxwell Leadership Podcast is a regular examination of what it means to be a transformational leader—someone who daily influences people to think, speak, and act to make a positive difference in their lives and in the lives of others. This podcast will teach you the principles, practices, and process of becoming a transformational leader because leadership isn’t an event—it’s an uphill journey. Every week we will offer a free tool to help you on this journey, so let leadership authority Dr. John C. Maxwell show you the way.