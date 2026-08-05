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- The real measure of success isn't the recognition you receive, but the daily choices no one sees. In this week's episode—the first in a two-part series—John unpacks the misunderstood foundations of success and reveals why consistency, not accolades, is the true driver of extraordinary results.
After his lesson, Mark Cole and Chris Goede share practical strategies for applying John's success journey to your own leadership and team impact.
Key takeaways:
Desire is the seed of every great accomplishment.
The greatest way to make progress is to move forward.
You get perfect as you take the steps; you don't get perfect to take the steps.
Our BONUS resource for this episode is the What People Misunderstand About Success (Part 1) Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Misunderstand and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."
This episode is sponsored by BELAY:
Leaders, stop trying to do it all yourself. The best leaders know their limits, operate out of their strengths, and set others up for success. Find freedom with BELAY — pairing you with vetted U.S. virtual assistants so you can focus on what matters.
To help you get started, BELAY is offering Maxwell Leadership listeners a free download of their resource, The Difficult Conversation Playbook. Just text MAXWELL to 55123 for FREE access.
References:
Watch this episode on YouTube!
Get the Every Day with Purpose online course for 75% off
Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community
Better Days Are Ahead of You Podcast Episode
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- Are you leading a life of real impact, or just working hard to perfect your image? In this week's episode, John Maxwell teaches how embracing authenticity over appearance is a central pillar for meaningful leadership and lasting success.
After his lesson, Mark Cole and Chris Robinson share practical strategies to help you bring authenticity to the forefront of your leadership—on your team, at home, and beyond.
Key takeaways:
The way to balance and stabilize an image issue is authenticity.
You lose your authenticity when you try to hold onto things that you no longer believe, accept, or think.
"Constant development is the law of life, and a man who always tries to maintain his dogmas in order to appear consistent drives himself into a false position." — Mahatma Gandhi
Our BONUS resource for this episode is the Are You Leading a Good Life or Just Maintaining a Good Image? Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Image and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."
Take the next step in your growth journey and become a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member. Click here to speak with a Program Advisor today!
References:
Watch this episode on YouTube!
Get the 15 Laws of Growth online course for 80% off
Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community
Learn more about leadership, love, and excellence from Marcus Buckingham
The Qualities of an Authentic Leader Podcast Episode
Join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team
- Are you letting your success create distance between you and your team? In this episode, John Maxwell unpacks why leadership success can easily lead to isolation—and what you can do to resist it. Discover how making friends (not just fans) helps you stay relatable, authentic, and influential.
After his lesson, Mark Cole and Chris Goede dive into real-life strategies to help you put connection at the heart of your leadership journey.
Key Takeaways
Success can isolate, but connection is the cure. Intentional relationships keep leaders grounded and approachable.
Service trumps titles. The more you value and serve those around you, the greater trust and real influence you build.
Shrink the gap with authenticity: practice humility, seek honest feedback, and be present with your people.
Our BONUS resource for this episode is the Good Leaders Make Friends, Not Fans Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Friends and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."
Take the next step in your growth journey and become a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member. Click here to speak with a Program Advisor today!
References:
Watch this episode on YouTube!
Get the Change Your World online course for 66% off
Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community
What Serving Others Has Taught Me Podcast Episode
How Serving Others Unlocks Self-Discovery Podcast Episode
Join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team
- How do you keep your success from becoming the very thing that sabotages your leadership? In this week's episode, John Maxwell reveals the overlooked practices that stabilize lasting achievement and keep leaders grounded at every stage of their journey.
After his lesson, Mark Cole and Chris Robinson share real-world strategies and thoughtful application to help you translate John's insights into leadership habits you can use today.
Key takeaways:
True success starts within—before you pursue outer victories, define what success means to you at the deepest level.
Power without accountability destabilizes leaders; the healthiest teams and organizations actively cultivate structures of honest feedback.
Those closest to you, who know your flaws and strengths, should respect and love you most—a leader's greatest validation comes from authenticity, not applause.
Our BONUS resource for this episode is the How to Stabilize Your Success Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Stable and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."
Take the next step in your growth journey and become a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member. Click here to speak with a Program Advisor today!
References:
Watch this episode on YouTube!
Get the 21 Laws of Leadership online course for 20% off
Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community
Preparing is Caring Podcast Episode
Cultivating Humility for Lasting Influence Podcast Episode
Join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team
Learn These Skills to Become a Memorable Leader: A Fireside Chat with John Maxwell and Jeff Henderson07/08/2026 | 36 mins.Do you want to be the kind of leader people never forget? This week in a first-of-its-kind react-style Maxwell Leadership Podcast episode, John Maxwell sits down with Jeff Henderson to share the essential skills that turn everyday leadership into a lasting legacy. As John teaches, Mark Cole provides practical strategies to help you activate John's teachings and elevate your impact right now.
Key takeaways:
Empowering others doesn't diminish your influence—it multiplies it, as the best leaders know they're always stronger together than alone.
Authentic leadership requires living the message before you teach it so your words carry moral authority and genuine connection.
Every growth opportunity comes with a trade-off, and true leaders relentlessly trade comfort for progress and excuses for action.
Our BONUS resource for this episode is the Learn These Skills to Become a Memorable Leader Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Memorable and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."
This episode is sponsored by BELAY:
Leaders, stop trying to do it all yourself. The best leaders know their limits, operate out of their strengths, and set others up for success. Find freedom with BELAY — pairing you with vetted U.S. virtual assistants so you can focus on what matters.
To help you get started, BELAY is offering Maxwell Leadership listeners a free download of their resource, The Difficult Conversation Playbook. Just text MAXWELL to 55123 for FREE access.
References:
Watch this episode on YouTube!
Get the High Road Leadership online course for 33% off
Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community
Book bundle discount: Get the books from today's episode at 35% off, today through 7/21!
Listen to John Maxwell's songs here!
Join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team
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About Maxwell Leadership Podcast
The Maxwell Leadership Podcast is a regular examination of what it means to be a transformational leader—someone who daily influences people to think, speak, and act to make a positive difference in their lives and in the lives of others. This podcast will teach you the principles, practices, and process of becoming a transformational leader because leadership isn't an event—it's an uphill journey. Every week we will offer a free tool to help you on this journey, so let leadership authority Dr. John C. Maxwell show you the way.Podcast website
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