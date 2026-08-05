Do you want to be the kind of leader people never forget? This week in a first-of-its-kind react-style Maxwell Leadership Podcast episode, John Maxwell sits down with Jeff Henderson to share the essential skills that turn everyday leadership into a lasting legacy. As John teaches, Mark Cole provides practical strategies to help you activate John's teachings and elevate your impact right now.



Key takeaways:



Empowering others doesn't diminish your influence—it multiplies it, as the best leaders know they're always stronger together than alone.





Authentic leadership requires living the message before you teach it so your words carry moral authority and genuine connection.





Every growth opportunity comes with a trade-off, and true leaders relentlessly trade comfort for progress and excuses for action.





Our BONUS resource for this episode is the Learn These Skills to Become a Memorable Leader Worksheet, which includes fill-in-the-blank notes from John's teaching. You can download the worksheet by visiting MaxwellPodcast.com/Memorable and clicking "Download the Bonus Resource."



This episode is sponsored by BELAY:



Leaders, stop trying to do it all yourself. The best leaders know their limits, operate out of their strengths, and set others up for success. Find freedom with BELAY — pairing you with vetted U.S. virtual assistants so you can focus on what matters.



To help you get started, BELAY is offering Maxwell Leadership listeners a free download of their resource, The Difficult Conversation Playbook. Just text MAXWELL to 55123 for FREE access.



References:



Watch this episode on YouTube!



Get the High Road Leadership online course for 33% off



Apply this week's episode with other growth-minded leaders in the Maxwell Leadership Podcast Social Community



Book bundle discount: Get the books from today's episode at 35% off, today through 7/21!



Listen to John Maxwell's songs here!



Join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team