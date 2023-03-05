Leaders Make It Happen

John Maxwell says, "Leadership is influence––nothing more, nothing less." Carly Fiorina says, "Leadership is problem solving." John Quincy Adams said a leader is someone whose actions "inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more." In other words, one of the greatest skills leaders possess is the ability to get things done––the ability to mobilize people and resources to achieve a common goal. So, in today's episode, we're sharing a lesson from John Maxwell in which John teaches on the three main things that leaders make happen in order to achieve results. After John's teaching, Mark Cole will be joined by Chris Goede to discuss John's three points and how they actively apply them at Maxwell Leadership.