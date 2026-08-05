Andrew Graham-Dixon's new book, Vermeer: A Life Lost and Found, rests on the conviction that you cannot understand what's in a painting without knowing what its maker was thinking about. In Vermeer's case, that context includes a forgotten liberal sect — the Remonstrants and Collegiants, Christians without a church who believed peace would come through reading and toleration rather than a returning Messiah. Recover that world and a woman alone in a sunlit room is a radical image in a Europe where half of Germany had just died in war. If he's right, the label beside every Vermeer in every museum will one day have to change.

Tyler and Andrew discuss whether it was inevitable we'd rediscover Vermeer, how that vanishingly rare sect left its fingerprints all over his life, why the Met has misread its own Allegory of the Catholic Faith, whether Vermeer painted for money or pointedly refused to, where the Gardner's stolen Concert might be, why Dutch music never blossomed as much as Dutch painting did, how the Church of England rivaled the Cultural Revolution in wiping out British art, whether you can still spot an English painting on sight, the love that saturates late Rembrandt and the mystery of his soaring print prices, the nail on the wall that proves two Vermeer paintings are a pair, why the French are to blame for George Stubbs' lack of status, whether we can still love Malevich, why Andrews calls recent Richter "almost like printing money," why female artists and antique textiles remain absurdly cheap, why nobody builds beautiful neighborhoods any longer, and much more.

Read a full transcript enhanced with helpful links, or watch the full video on the new dedicated Conversations with Tyler channel.

Recorded April 7th, 2026.

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:44 - The Mystery of Vermeer

00:12:53 - Dutch Music

00:15:51 - English Art

00:19:49 - Rembrandt

00:23:17 - Attributions

00:26:22 - Exhibitions and Restorations

00:30:05 - Underrated French Artists

00:35:16 - Howard Hodgkin

00:38:00 - Difficult-To-Love Artists

00:40:53 - Other Dutch Painters

00:44:20 - Contemporary Art

00:48:05 - Buying Art

00:50:39 - Neighborhood Aesthetics

00:54:39 - Advice for Aspiring Art Critics

00:56:14 - Outro

Image Credit: Aliona Adrianova