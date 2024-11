About News in Slow Spanish

News in Slow Spanish is a Spanish podcast for those who already possess a basic vocabulary and some knowledge of Spanish grammar. Your host are native Spanish speaker from Spain. In our program we discuss the world news, grammar, and expressions, and much more in simplified Spanish at a slow pace so that you can understand almost every word and sentence. Learn real Spanish with us! In our course we emphasize all aspects of language learning from listening comprehension, rapid vocabulary expansion, exposure to grammar and common idiomatic expressions, to pronunciation practice and interactive grammar exercises.