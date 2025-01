listen to become magnetic. unlock your it-girl energy in 2025 & step into your power this year

Commit to just 10 minutes to unlock your it-girl energy & step into your hottest, highest self for 2025. In today's mini episode of Hot and Unbothered, your host Brianna Gomez breaks down the key ingredients to developing magnetic energy: from self concept and confidence, to detachment & releasing judgement, take notes to unlock your inner it-girl energy to make 2025 YOUR YEAR. *Calling all SoCal babes, I'm hosting a Hot & Unbothered galentines brunch to celebrate 1 year of the pod in WeHo Friday, January 31st at 12pm! Flower arranging, cute pics, yummy food, a bunch of goodies for you dolls on me. DM me on Insta to claim your spot, very limited seats!* Tune in to learn how to unlock your highest, hottest, & HAPPIEST self and truly GLOW UP from the inside and out.