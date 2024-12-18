Good lawyers aren’t afraid to pause when they don’t understand something. They read and reread until they figure it out. This week, Ben and Nathan discuss why this lawyerly trait is crucial to mastering the LSAT. Later, the guys reject a purported downside to retaking the LSAT. They speculate about AI’s impact on the legal profession. And they consider the value of paying for the prestige of a top law school.
1:46 - Every Word Matters - LSAT beginners and veterans alike make most of their mistakes because of sloppy reading. Ben and Nathan urge listeners to read like lawyers: every word matters.
23:32 - Pearls vs. Turds - Will law school admissions officers brand you as a “perfectionist” if you retake the LSAT? Would that label hurt your admissions chances?
34:41 - AI and Law - Listener Charlie worries about AI’s impact on the legal profession. Nathan and Ben argue that AI will empower attorneys, not replace them.
44:47 - Pay for Prestige? - Listener Trip wants to practice family law in a small city. The guys advise Trip to attend a regional law school on a full-ride scholarship rather than pay for the prestige of a higher-ranked school.
50:55 - LSAT and ADHD - Listener Victoria feels overwhelmed by the length of the passages in Reading Comprehension. Ben and Nathan encourage Victoria to focus on one sentence at a time.
57:26 - Tutoring - The guys discuss when students should pursue one-on-one LSAT tutoring and how to make the most of it.
1:03:21 - Low GPA - Soft factors don’t make up for—or excuse—a low GPA. Nathan and Ben urge listener Elis to prioritize grades over extracurriculars.
1:07:67 - Word of the Week - The University of Texas at Austin School of Law prefers “Texas Law” to the more pithy sobriquet “UT.”
1:11:01
Test-Optional Admissions (Ep. 484)
The American Bar Association will soon allow law schools to admit more students without standardized test scores. Is that good for applicants? This week, Nathan and Ben discuss why test-optional admissions might not benefit students (and why you should probably still take the LSAT). The guys also outline the qualities of a successful law student, share tips on how to get faster, and investigate a well-regarded law school in New York City.
9:21 - Law School Is for Nerds - Listener Steve struggles to shake off his underperformance on the November LSAT. Ben and Nathan question whether Steve is cut out for law school.
20:58 - When Should I Take the LSAT? - The guys double down on their advice not to register for the LSAT until you’re happy with your practice test scores.
31:29 - Test-Optional Admissions - Some law schools might soon bypass the ABA’s admission test requirement, allowing them to admit more students without LSAT scores. Nathan and Ben have doubts about whether this is good for law school applicants.
40:30 - Getting Faster - An anonymous LSAT Demon student asks how to get faster while maintaining high accuracy. Ben and Nathan advise Anonymous to pursue even greater accuracy and to dismiss wrong answers more confidently.
51:01 - There Can Be Only One - Fifty-fifty guesses aren’t good enough. The guys explain why the best LSAT students eliminate all five answers more often than they debate multiple answers.
56:40 - What’s the Deal With…? - Nathan and Ben examine the admissions numbers and employment outcomes at Fordham Law School, which has a reputation as a non-T14 pathway to NYC big law.
1:13:58 - Tips from a Departing Demon - LSAT Demon student Caleb writes: “To anyone that is beginning their LSAT journey or their time with the Demon, learn to love it. Make it a game.”
1:16:58 - Word of the Week - Not all law schools are located in cities with salubrious climates.
1:20:41
The Worst Law School in America? (Ep. 483)
Some have called Cooley Law School the “worst law school in America.” Is it? Nathan and Ben investigate. The guys also demonstrate their approach to Strengthen questions, advocate a spoiler-free method of review, and compare the importance of GPA and undergraduate institution prestige.
2:41 - Logical Reasoning: Strengthen - Ben and Nathan explain why correct answers on Strengthen questions don’t simply repeat the premises. Then the guys tackle a Strengthen question from PrepTest 123. Try the question for yourself, then listen to their explanation.
37:26 - No Spoilers - Nathan and Ben encourage LSAT Demon student Vivian to reattempt the questions that she misses before reviewing the Demon’s explanations.
47:01 - Military Personal Statement - The guys advise listener Matt on how to write a personal statement that highlights his military experience without overselling it.
52:12 - Undergraduate Prestige - Your GPA matters more than the reputation of your undergraduate institution.
1:00:42 - What’s the Deal With…? - Ben and Nathan examine the admissions statistics and bar passage rate at Cooley Law School.
1:23:12 - Tips from a Departing Demon - LSAT Demon student Isabella writes: “The Demon really works, and it is actually easy! I thought that was a lie, but by the end of prep, I could make predictions on every question (usually multiple predictions). Doing a real focused hour every day gave me a 24-point improvement.”
1:24:45 - Word of the Week - Law schools goose their rankings by giving tuition discounts to high-scoring applicants.
1:29:25
Stop Planning and Start Studying (Ep. 482)
Planning to study isn’t studying. This week, Nathan and Ben urge listeners to stop overthinking their study schedules and to start doing LSAT questions—one day, one hour, one question at a time. The guys also discuss conditional scholarships, optional questions on law school applications, and Pepperdine Caruso School of Law.
0:36 - Parental Pressure - An anonymous listener rages at their dad’s intrusion into their LSAT study. The guys encourage Anonymous to have a little sympathy.
9:06 - Study Schedule - You can make great progress with one focused hour of study per day. Ben and Nathan outline the best ways to use that hour: mix timed and untimed practice, promptly review mistakes, focus on understanding, and don’t overthink your study schedule.
39:41 - Conditional Scholarships - An anonymous listener received a scholarship offer that would require them to remain in “good academic standing.” Nathan and Ben assure Anonymous that this is normal.
50:10 - Alumni Connections - Some law school applications invite you to share any personal connections to alumni. Ben and Nathan discuss how applicants might use these connections without losing focus on what’s most important.
56:28 - Disclosing Your School List - Law schools might ask you which schools you’re applying to. Nathan and Ben explain why some law schools ask this question and how you should respond.
1:00:52 - What’s the Deal With…? - The guys pull back the curtain on Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, a conservative-leaning private school in Malibu, California.
1:26:26 - Tips from a Departing Demon - LSAT Demon student Samuel writes: “There are no gimmicks that can possibly match the value of skill.”
1:28:35 - Word of the Week - There are too many extant law schools.
1:30:59
Correlation vs. Causation (Ep. 481)
Confusing correlation for causation is one of the most common flaws that you’ll encounter on the LSAT. Until you learn to spot it, you’re leaving points on the table. This week, Nathan and Ben demonstrate a three-step process for objecting to an argument that confuses correlation for causation. Later, the guys analyze a listener’s underperformance on her official tests. They weigh in on practice test frequency. And they investigate a low-ranked law school that offers a laughable perk to early decision applicants.
1:44 - Logical Reasoning: Weaken - The guys tackle a Weaken question from PrepTest 141. Try the question for yourself, then listen to Nathan and Ben’s explanation.
18:19 - Test Violation - Remote LSAT test takers are prohibited from using mobile hotspots. An anonymous listener didn’t know this and their test was canceled as a result. The guys advise Anonymous on how to proceed.
23:26 - Don’t Rush Your Applications - Listener Melany isn’t ready to apply to law school, but she risks getting kicked out of her prelaw assistance program if she doesn’t apply this cycle. Ben and Nathan discuss Melany’s options and urge her not to settle for a low LSAT score.
33:52 - Replicating Practice Test Success - Listener Victoria has underperformed on two official test attempts. Nathan and Ben share tips on how to replicate her practice test scores when she takes the official test.
45:45 - Practice Test Schedule - LSAT Demon student Jess asks if she should avoid taking full practice tests until she’s improved her timed section scores. Ben and Nathan encourage Jess not to overhype her practice tests.
50:39 - What’s the Deal with…? - Nathan and Ben investigate the admissions stats and job outcomes at Liberty University School of Law.
1:11:55 - Tips from a Departing Demon - LSAT Demon student Reese writes: “Feign interest and read carefully. There is no need to highlight. Just ensure you're understanding what you're reading, and you'll be fine.”
1:16:15 - Word of the Week - Ben and Nathan show predatory law schools their due obloquy.
