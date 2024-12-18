Test-Optional Admissions (Ep. 484)

The American Bar Association will soon allow law schools to admit more students without standardized test scores. Is that good for applicants? This week, Nathan and Ben discuss why test-optional admissions might not benefit students (and why you should probably still take the LSAT). The guys also outline the qualities of a successful law student, share tips on how to get faster, and investigate a well-regarded law school in New York City. 9:21 - Law School Is for Nerds - Listener Steve struggles to shake off his underperformance on the November LSAT. Ben and Nathan question whether Steve is cut out for law school. 20:58 - When Should I Take the LSAT? - The guys double down on their advice not to register for the LSAT until you're happy with your practice test scores. 31:29 - Test-Optional Admissions - Some law schools might soon bypass the ABA's admission test requirement, allowing them to admit more students without LSAT scores. Nathan and Ben have doubts about whether this is good for law school applicants. 40:30 - Getting Faster - An anonymous LSAT Demon student asks how to get faster while maintaining high accuracy. Ben and Nathan advise Anonymous to pursue even greater accuracy and to dismiss wrong answers more confidently. 51:01 - There Can Be Only One - Fifty-fifty guesses aren't good enough. The guys explain why the best LSAT students eliminate all five answers more often than they debate multiple answers. 56:40 - What's the Deal With…? - Nathan and Ben examine the admissions numbers and employment outcomes at Fordham Law School, which has a reputation as a non-T14 pathway to NYC big law. 1:13:58 - Tips from a Departing Demon - LSAT Demon student Caleb writes: "To anyone that is beginning their LSAT journey or their time with the Demon, learn to love it. Make it a game." 1:16:58 - Word of the Week - Not all law schools are located in cities with salubrious climates.