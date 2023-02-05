Midlife Conversations with Natalie Jill

Preventing and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes with Dr. Beverly Yates

In this episode, you will learn: What CAUSES type 2 diabetes Why there is NOT one plan ideal for blood sugar regulation How to gage how you're feeling and how it is related to your blood sugar What blood sugars to check and when The most important test to have Why your A1C 5.7-6.4 means PRE DIABETIC How to reverse A1C Why Fiber is your friend for blood sugar and cholesterol What is better? A Continuous glucose monitor or a finger prick What is type 1.5 LADA diabetes? What is the connection between diabetes and Dementia and Alzheimer’s What SHOULD you be doing to reverse this? Is Metformin helpful or harmful for people? Is OZEMPIC helpful or dangerous Why is skipping a meal not a good idea as a diabetic? How CORTISOL affects Blood Sugar Dr. Beverly Yates ND is an internationally acclaimed diabetes expert who uses the Yates Protocol to help people get control over their blood sugar, reclaim their energy, and enjoy life again. Many people feel hopeless in their struggles to control their blood sugar. In fact, when people who have type 2 diabetes do seek help, all too often they are shamed and blamed by the doctors and health professionals they consult, who make assumptions about them without first seeking to understand what’s behind the chronically high blood sugar levels that affect many other areas of health. There is no “shaming and blaming” here. It’s been my experience that for most people, there are 2 key lifestyle aspects (other than nutrition and exercise) they don’t know about that make a profound difference in blood sugar control. The Yates Protocol was developed over the course of her 20-plus-year clinical career, using the Systems Approach from her prior career as an MIT-trained Electrical Engineer. Dr. Yates wanted to help the growing number of new patients who wanted to get control of their blood sugar, naturally. The Yates Protocol has helped thousands of people around the world to get control of their blood sugar, and I’d like to help you, too. I invite you to take action right now. You can schedule the free, no-obligation consultation call and download the free Blueprint to take your next step to get control of your blood sugar numbers. Get more information: www.DRBEVERLYATES.com