Midlife Conversations with Natalie Jill

The Metabolic Guide to AVOID and REVERSE disease in Midlife with Dr. Nasha Winters
What you'll learn, in this episode: What do you want people navigating cancer to know now? If you are in the thick of cancer treatment what you can still apply today What creates cancer growth? Why cancer is not just a genetic disorder Why mitochondria is a bigger issues What makes the metabolic shift happens? What are the ten drivers? Why keto eating is important Why we all die of metabolic diseases 93.7% of people struggle with metabolic issues Bio identical mimic hormones so well that they are called natural but they are not and they could affect thyroid and adrenal Why many women have hot flashes could be a histamine reaction Why we need to be cautious with mammograms Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO has been on a personal journey with cancer for the last 27 years. Her quest to save her own life has transformed into a mission to support others on a similar journey. Dr. Nasha travels the world to explore integrative cancer clinics, vet cancer protocols for research projects, speak at conferences, and meet with colleagues to help them apply metabolic approaches with their patients.
5/2/2023
1:01:07
Why Gut Health is LIKELY Our Problem with Dr. Vincent Pedre
Make sure to grab Dr. Vincent Pedre's New Book! In this episode, you will learn: How to get into medication when you feel like you never have time. How to rewire if you are really stressed and amped up Why breath work through your nose is essential for proper oxygen Why eating and while stressed or while multitasking will not work for gut health Why we can’t HEAL in a ramped up stressed state Why healing from a ZEN state is non negotiable So much disease is connected to the GUT b/c of leaky gut Why we get YEAST infections How do you know what is happening with your gut “The gut smart quiz” Why a STOOL or GI mapping test may not be necessary How common are parasites and why are they so hard to diagnose? Why STOOL PCR with Genome Sequencing is the only way to rule out a parasite Dr. Vincent M. Pedre, Medical Director of Pedre Integrative Health and President of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a Board-Certified Internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions. He is a Clinical Instructor in Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, as well as certified in yoga and Medical Acupuncture. His unique combination of medicine is best described as integrative or defined by a functional, systems-based approach to health. With his holistic understanding of both sides of the equation, he can help each patient choose the best course of action for their ailments to provide both immediate and long-term relief. His holistic approach incorporates positive, preventative health and wellness lifestyle choices. Dr. Pedre Wellness is a growing wellness platform offering health-enhancing programs, along with informative social media and lifestyle products, such as dietary supplements, books and weight loss programs.
4/25/2023
37:26
Parasites! Do We Have Them and What to do About Them with Laura Frontiero
Sign up for the FREE Masterclass Today! In this episode, you will learn: Misconception that parasites are only in 3rd world countries There are NO BORDERS for parasites 25-50% of people have parasites Cause a lot problems and symptoms Where do we get parasites from? How do parasites get inside of us? What are the symptoms of parasites? Why we may be waking up at 2-3 am Why we may be having cravings Toxins and Parasites go together! How do we test for parasites? How do we kill parasites? Laura Frontiero has served thousands of patients as a Nurse Practitioner over the last 22 years. Her work in the health industry marries both traditional and functional medicine. Laura’s wellness programs help her high-performing clients boost energy, renew mental focus, feel great in their bodies, and be productive again. Her belief is that to create optimal wellness, first we need to identify and clear the root causes of our health problems, usually toxins and chronic infections, then eliminate inflammation, and restore gut and mitochondria health. Her signature system helps reclaim what she calls the “Energy Edge”. For each person it’s a unique journey back to their peak mental, physical and biological performance. When your body is bio-optimized, and you’re operating at your “Energy Edge”, you are unstoppable, productive, happy, and fulfilled. In addition to clinical medicine, Laura is passionate about educating her clients; she’s also a Master Leadership Trainer who has mentored hundreds of students on shifting mindset and being responsible for their own health. Her mission is to help them navigate the myths in modern medicine, eliminate negative self-limiting beliefs, remove toxins from the body, and restore health for peak performance.
4/20/2023
28:12
Preventing and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes with Dr. Beverly Yates
In this episode, you will learn: What CAUSES type 2 diabetes Why there is NOT one plan ideal for blood sugar regulation How to gage how you're feeling and how it is related to your blood sugar What blood sugars to check and when The most important test to have Why your A1C 5.7-6.4 means PRE DIABETIC How to reverse A1C Why Fiber is your friend for blood sugar and cholesterol What is better? A Continuous glucose monitor or a finger prick What is type 1.5 LADA diabetes? What is the connection between diabetes and Dementia and Alzheimer’s What SHOULD you be doing to reverse this? Is Metformin helpful or harmful for people? Is OZEMPIC helpful or dangerous Why is skipping a meal not a good idea as a diabetic? How CORTISOL affects Blood Sugar Dr. Beverly Yates ND is an internationally acclaimed diabetes expert who uses the Yates Protocol to help people get control over their blood sugar, reclaim their energy, and enjoy life again. Many people feel hopeless in their struggles to control their blood sugar. In fact, when people who have type 2 diabetes do seek help, all too often they are shamed and blamed by the doctors and health professionals they consult, who make assumptions about them without first seeking to understand what’s behind the chronically high blood sugar levels that affect many other areas of health. There is no “shaming and blaming” here. It’s been my experience that for most people, there are 2 key lifestyle aspects (other than nutrition and exercise) they don’t know about that make a profound difference in blood sugar control. The Yates Protocol was developed over the course of her 20-plus-year clinical career, using the Systems Approach from her prior career as an MIT-trained Electrical Engineer. Dr. Yates wanted to help the growing number of new patients who wanted to get control of their blood sugar, naturally. The Yates Protocol has helped thousands of people around the world to get control of their blood sugar, and I’d like to help you, too. I invite you to take action right now. You can schedule the free, no-obligation consultation call and download the free Blueprint to take your next step to get control of your blood sugar numbers. Get more information: www.DRBEVERLYATES.com
4/18/2023
37:18
What to Change After Menopause with Your Workouts with Debra Atkinson
Join the Summit FREE! In this episode, you will learn: Why you need to make exercise a joy to do How 50 doesn't mean you can't be fit How to get in shape after 50 What exercises you should be doing in midlife Debra Atkinson is an American life coach and fitness expert, transformational speaker, author and web television host. She is the owner of Voice for Fitness, Flipping 50, and Flipping 50 TV. Debra Atkinson has over three decades experience as a successful fitness entrepreneur, university lecturer in kinesiology, and international fitness presenter. Her mission is to raise the quality of service in the fitness industry and raise your expectations for aging so you can reach your greatest potential at every stage of life. She presents to leading fitness industry associations including IDEA, NSCA, Can-Fit-Pro, ICAA and Athletic Business and contributes to many of their periodicals. She is a frequent contributor for Huffington Post, ShareCare, Prime Women, LivingBetter50, and Easy Health Options and others. She’s been consulted for articles in USA Today and Prevention Magazine regarding women’s health through the exercise-hormone connection. She is the creator of the web-based Flipping 50 TV show, the Flipping 50 podcast and leads dynamic workshops and coaches private clients live and online teaching women how to love the body they live in and build confidence for every aspect of life with a flipping fit foundation. "No matter what the question is, the answer is exercise." Join the Summit FREE!
Welcome to Midlife Conversations. On this podcast Natalie Jill does what she does best - taking complicated information that is relevant to us (women entering Midlife) NOW, and breaking it down simply with actionable steps you can implement to level up your life in your BEST YEARS to come. I also regularly interview some of the most inspiring people living their best Midlife years. On this show, I cover topics about our shifting hormones, weight struggles, our mood and focus changes, raising teenagers, our relationships, career changes, beauty and more.
